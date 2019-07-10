DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 10, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Govt sets caps by age on amount of foreign currency allowed to be carried abroad

Tahir NaseerJuly 10, 2019

Email

Travellers above 18 can carry $10,000 on a single visit abroad. — AFP/File
Travellers above 18 can carry $10,000 on a single visit abroad. — AFP/File

The amount of foreign currency travellers leaving Pakistan can carry without having to declare it has been capped by the age of the traveler, a new advisory issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) says.

According to the FBR advisory, issued on Tuesday, travellers aged less than 5 years can carry $1,000 (or an equivalent amount in other foreign currencies) on a single visit. If they travel abroad multiple times a year, they can carry a maximum of $6,000 in one year.

Passengers aged 5-18 years can carry $5,000 on a single visit and up to $30,000 over a year in case of multiple visits.

Similarly, travellers who are above 18 can carry $10,000 on a single visit and up to $60,000 over a year in case of multiple visits.

Importantly, all travellers leaving Pakistan have been forbidden from carrying more than Rs3,000 on their person under the new rules.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Shabbir
Jul 10, 2019 02:38pm

Unbelievable, this is a very generous limits allowed to be taken, it wasn't required at all.

Recommend 0
KB
Jul 10, 2019 02:45pm

Finally some clarity . Good

Recommend 0
Taimur
Jul 10, 2019 02:51pm

@KB , The rules were the same even two years ago so what is new?

Recommend 0
Ranjha
Jul 10, 2019 02:57pm

Great move to stop the money laundering political class!

Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Jul 10, 2019 03:01pm

Could we also learn how much is one permitted to eat at one time of the day? Two chapattis or naans or three? Life would be so much easier to live if a directive is soon issued to resolve this basic issue.

Recommend 0
Mujahid Hussain
Jul 10, 2019 03:14pm

Statement is not cleared. All travelers can not carry more than 3000$ to leave abroad where as in first statement any person who is above 18 years can carry 10000$ in a single trip and 60,000$ in multiple trips in a year.

Recommend 0
MG
Jul 10, 2019 03:18pm

Why limit on rupees????

Recommend 0
Omar
Jul 10, 2019 04:05pm

Confusing and unnecessary

Recommend 0
syed baqar ahsan
Jul 10, 2019 04:10pm

concentrate on big fishes and Catch them to set examples.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

End of a glorious chapter

End of a glorious chapter

The closure of Herald marks the end of one of the brightest chapters in independent journalism in Pakistan.

Editorial

July 10, 2019

Adjustment without reform

NOW that the detailed documents connected with Pakistan’s latest IMF programme have finally been made public, it ...
July 10, 2019

UN Kashmir report

WHILE this country has for decades been telling the world about Indian atrocities in held Kashmir, Pakistan’s...
Updated July 10, 2019

Channels taken off air

Pemra seems to have become a handmaiden to repressive forces micro-managing print and electronic media.
July 09, 2019

Video scandal

IN yet another scandal which has embroiled the judiciary in controversy, a video purportedly showing an...
July 09, 2019

Sindh hospitals

FOLLOWING a legal battle, in which the apex court had given control of three major hospitals of Karachi to the...
July 09, 2019

History in decay

WHEN Prime Minister Imran Khan announced his government’s ambitious new policy of relaxing the visa application...