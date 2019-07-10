Govt sets caps by age on amount of foreign currency allowed to be carried abroad

The amount of foreign currency travellers leaving Pakistan can carry without having to declare it has been capped by the age of the traveler, a new advisory issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) says.

According to the FBR advisory, issued on Tuesday, travellers aged less than 5 years can carry $1,000 (or an equivalent amount in other foreign currencies) on a single visit. If they travel abroad multiple times a year, they can carry a maximum of $6,000 in one year.

Passengers aged 5-18 years can carry $5,000 on a single visit and up to $30,000 over a year in case of multiple visits.

Similarly, travellers who are above 18 can carry $10,000 on a single visit and up to $60,000 over a year in case of multiple visits.

Importantly, all travellers leaving Pakistan have been forbidden from carrying more than Rs3,000 on their person under the new rules.