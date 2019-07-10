India 3 down in 4 overs in World Cup semi-final against New Zealnad
India lost star batsmen Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli early on in their chase in the World Cup semi-final on Wednesday.
New Zealand innings
New Zealand on Wednesday set a 239 run target for India in the World Cup semi-final at Old Trafford, where persistent rain led to a premature end to play on Tuesday and the need to use a reserve day set aside by organisers.
The Kiwis resumed the match on 211-5 with 3.5 overs remaining. New Zealand wrapped up their innings on the second day of play at 239-8.
The final overs were bowled by pacemen Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, who on Tuesday helped to tie down New Zealand's batsmen with disciplined bowling on a sluggish pitch. Kumar picked up two wickets today while Bumrah took the wicket of Ross Taylor.
It is forecast to be cloudy again in Manchester, making batting conditions difficult. There could also be more rain.
India have to bat at least 20 overs to achieve a result one way or the other. If there is no result, India will advance because they finished higher in the group standings. While India topped the group standings, New Zealand were fourth.
England and Australia meet in the second semifinal at Edgbaston on Thursday. The final is at Lord's on Sunday.
Comments (12)
India waiting to defeat England in Final
Taking half day leave from my office .... to witness the glory of my country
A heartbreak awaiting for some people...
This WC has been disasteres.
@Imtiaz Karim (Berlin), Why? because of Pakistan is not in semis/final?
Tough time for India. India must score 160+ by 20 overs as at anytime D/L method can be applied.
India will be in final at ease
@Imtiaz Karim (Berlin), why ?because India is winning Great team will win Why such kind of jealous nature?
@Imtiaz Karim (Berlin), just because Pakistan couldn’t qualify
240 will be challenging total on a slow track
@Imtiaz Karim (Berlin), like your English
This pitch looks like very slower. I think Indian batsmen will be at pressure to run chase against sofisticated N. L bowling attack. Opening partnership should be 100+.rather India will be on trouble.