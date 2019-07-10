DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 10, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.
Live

India 3 down in 4 overs in World Cup semi-final against New Zealnad

AP | Dawn.comUpdated July 10, 2019

Email

India's Rohit Sharma reacts as he leaves the field after being dismissed by New Zealand's Matt Henry during the Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 10.— AP
India's Rohit Sharma reacts as he leaves the field after being dismissed by New Zealand's Matt Henry during the Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 10.— AP
India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar, left, runs to field the ball after a shot played by New Zealand's Tom Latham during the Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester, England on Wednesday. — AP
India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar, left, runs to field the ball after a shot played by New Zealand's Tom Latham during the Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester, England on Wednesday. — AP

India lost star batsmen Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli early on in their chase in the World Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

New Zealand innings

New Zealand on Wednesday set a 239 run target for India in the World Cup semi-final at Old Trafford, where persistent rain led to a premature end to play on Tuesday and the need to use a reserve day set aside by organisers.

The Kiwis resumed the match on 211-5 with 3.5 overs remaining. New Zealand wrapped up their innings on the second day of play at 239-8.

The final overs were bowled by pacemen Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, who on Tuesday helped to tie down New Zealand's batsmen with disciplined bowling on a sluggish pitch. Kumar picked up two wickets today while Bumrah took the wicket of Ross Taylor.

It is forecast to be cloudy again in Manchester, making batting conditions difficult. There could also be more rain.

India have to bat at least 20 overs to achieve a result one way or the other. If there is no result, India will advance because they finished higher in the group standings. While India topped the group standings, New Zealand were fourth.

England and Australia meet in the second semifinal at Edgbaston on Thursday. The final is at Lord's on Sunday.

WorldCup19
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (12)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
aldab
Jul 10, 2019 02:16pm

India waiting to defeat England in Final

Recommend 0
Vijay
Jul 10, 2019 02:18pm

Taking half day leave from my office .... to witness the glory of my country

Recommend 0
JustSaying
Jul 10, 2019 02:21pm

A heartbreak awaiting for some people...

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Karim (Berlin)
Jul 10, 2019 02:43pm

This WC has been disasteres.

Recommend 0
alex
Jul 10, 2019 02:54pm

@Imtiaz Karim (Berlin), Why? because of Pakistan is not in semis/final?

Recommend 0
Kamal
Jul 10, 2019 02:54pm

Tough time for India. India must score 160+ by 20 overs as at anytime D/L method can be applied.

Recommend 0
Photon
Jul 10, 2019 02:54pm

India will be in final at ease

Recommend 0
Pankaj Kumar
Jul 10, 2019 02:55pm

@Imtiaz Karim (Berlin), why ?because India is winning Great team will win Why such kind of jealous nature?

Recommend 0
Love
Jul 10, 2019 02:55pm

@Imtiaz Karim (Berlin), just because Pakistan couldn’t qualify

Recommend 0
indian
Jul 10, 2019 02:55pm

240 will be challenging total on a slow track

Recommend 0
Aryan Vaid
Jul 10, 2019 02:56pm

@Imtiaz Karim (Berlin), like your English

Recommend 0
Swati 9090814260
Jul 10, 2019 02:59pm

This pitch looks like very slower. I think Indian batsmen will be at pressure to run chase against sofisticated N. L bowling attack. Opening partnership should be 100+.rather India will be on trouble.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

End of a glorious chapter

End of a glorious chapter

The closure of Herald marks the end of one of the brightest chapters in independent journalism in Pakistan.

Editorial

July 10, 2019

Adjustment without reform

NOW that the detailed documents connected with Pakistan’s latest IMF programme have finally been made public, it ...
July 10, 2019

UN Kashmir report

WHILE this country has for decades been telling the world about Indian atrocities in held Kashmir, Pakistan’s...
Updated July 10, 2019

Channels taken off air

Pemra seems to have become a handmaiden to repressive forces micro-managing print and electronic media.
July 09, 2019

Video scandal

IN yet another scandal which has embroiled the judiciary in controversy, a video purportedly showing an...
July 09, 2019

Sindh hospitals

FOLLOWING a legal battle, in which the apex court had given control of three major hospitals of Karachi to the...
July 09, 2019

History in decay

WHEN Prime Minister Imran Khan announced his government’s ambitious new policy of relaxing the visa application...