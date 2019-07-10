DAWN.COM

July 10, 2019

Jadeja fires up to 50 off 39 balls, lifts pressure from India in World Cup semi-final against NZ

AP | Dawn.comUpdated July 10, 2019

MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja have built a much-needed partnership, increasing India's chances to progress to the World Cup final. — Photo courtesy ICC Twitter
MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja have built a much-needed partnership, increasing India's chances to progress to the World Cup final. — Photo courtesy ICC Twitter
New Zealand's Matt Henry (L) celebrates taking the wicket of India's Dinesh Karthik during the 2019 Cricket World Cup first semi-final between New Zealand and India at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 10. — AFP
New Zealand's Matt Henry (L) celebrates taking the wicket of India's Dinesh Karthik during the 2019 Cricket World Cup first semi-final between New Zealand and India at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 10. — AFP
India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar, left, runs to field the ball after a shot played by New Zealand's Tom Latham during the Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester, England on Wednesday. — AP
India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar, left, runs to field the ball after a shot played by New Zealand's Tom Latham during the Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester, England on Wednesday. — AP
India's Rohit Sharma reacts as he leaves the field after being dismissed by New Zealand's Matt Henry during the Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 10.— AP
India's Rohit Sharma reacts as he leaves the field after being dismissed by New Zealand's Matt Henry during the Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 10.— AP
India's Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant during the World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand at Old Trafford. — Reuters
India's Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant during the World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand at Old Trafford. — Reuters
India's Rishabh Pant (L) plays a shot during the 2019 Cricket World Cup first semi-final between New Zealand and India at Old Trafford on July 10. — AFP
India's Rishabh Pant (L) plays a shot during the 2019 Cricket World Cup first semi-final between New Zealand and India at Old Trafford on July 10. — AFP

Ravindra Jadeja played a fiery knock, scoring 50 runs off 39 balls, giving India hope of winning the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

After a disastrous start by India's top order, MS Dhoni and Jadeja stood up to the occasion and cemented a 50-plus runs partnership. India were 175 for 6 in 43 overs.

New Zealand bowlers had successfully restricted the flow of runs while picking up crucial wickets at regular intervals, making it increasingly hard for India to chase the 240-run target set by the Black Caps. However, Jadeja's aggressive batting increased India's chances to make their way to the World Cup final.

The pressure on India was further let up by multiple misfields and dropped catches by the Black Caps. The required run rate still seemed out of reach as it crossed 10 per over.

In the 31st over, Hardik Pandya (32) succumbed to pressure and was removed by Mitchell Santner. The wicket came eight overs after Rishabh Pant's (32) dismissal, who had played right into the hands of Colin de Grandhomme in the 23rd over, reducing his team to 71 for 5.

The over, bowled by Santner, was all the more precious for New Zealand as it was a wicket maiden.

After a disappointing opening powerplay, in which India lost 4 wickets, Pant and Pandya had built a 48-run partnership, though runs came slow. The Guardian, in its live coverage of the match, noted: "Had play started at 6.30pm (local time) last night, India would have had to score 148 in 20 overs. Now they’re at less than half that total after 21."

India's top order was wrecked by Matt Henry — who dismissed three of their star batsmen — and they were four wickets down in the first 10 overs.

Dinesh Karthik (6) had to walk off after James Neesham took an exceptional one-handed catch at backward point on a delivery by Henry in the 10th over.

New Zealand could have scooped up another important wicket in the 13th over, when Neesham dropped a catch at midwicket that would have dismissed Pant. The left-hander had hit two of the three boundaries hit by the Indian batsmen until that point.

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli were all dismissed after scoring a single each. After four overs, India were 5 for the loss of three wickets.

India received the first setback in the second over, when Henry removed Sharma, who is so far the top runscorer in the World Cup. In the next over, Kohli fell to paceman Trent Boult and had to return to the pavilion when a review upheld umpire's decision of an lbw.

Rahul became Henry's second victim when New Zealand wicketkeeper Tom Latham took a catch at first slip.

New Zealand innings

New Zealand on Wednesday set a 239 run target for India in the World Cup semi-final at Old Trafford, where persistent rain led to a premature end to play on Tuesday and the need to use a reserve day set aside by organisers.

The Kiwis resumed the match on 211-5 with 3.5 overs remaining. New Zealand wrapped up their innings on the second day of play at 239-8.

The final overs were bowled by pacemen Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, who on Tuesday helped to tie down New Zealand's batsmen with disciplined bowling on a sluggish pitch. Kumar picked up two wickets today while Bumrah took the wicket of Ross Taylor.

It is forecast to be cloudy again in Manchester, making batting conditions difficult. There could also be more rain.

India have to bat at least 20 overs to achieve a result one way or the other. If there is no result, India will advance because they finished higher in the group standings. While India topped the group standings, New Zealand were fourth.

England and Australia meet in the second semifinal at Edgbaston on Thursday. The final is at Lord's on Sunday.

aldab
Jul 10, 2019 02:16pm

India waiting to defeat England in Final

Recommend 0
Vijay
Jul 10, 2019 02:18pm

Taking half day leave from my office .... to witness the glory of my country

Recommend 0
JustSaying
Jul 10, 2019 02:21pm

A heartbreak awaiting for some people...

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Karim (Berlin)
Jul 10, 2019 02:43pm

This WC has been disasteres.

Recommend 0
alex
Jul 10, 2019 02:54pm

@Imtiaz Karim (Berlin), Why? because of Pakistan is not in semis/final?

Recommend 0
Sweets
Jul 10, 2019 02:54pm

Player of this tournament - Rain!

Recommend 0
Kamal
Jul 10, 2019 02:54pm

Tough time for India. India must score 160+ by 20 overs as at anytime D/L method can be applied.

Recommend 0
Photon
Jul 10, 2019 02:54pm

India will be in final at ease

Recommend 0
Pankaj Kumar
Jul 10, 2019 02:55pm

@Imtiaz Karim (Berlin), why ?because India is winning Great team will win Why such kind of jealous nature?

Recommend 0
indian
Jul 10, 2019 02:55pm

240 will be challenging total on a slow track

Recommend 0
Aryan Vaid
Jul 10, 2019 02:56pm

@Imtiaz Karim (Berlin), like your English

Recommend 0
Swati 9090814260
Jul 10, 2019 02:59pm

This pitch looks like very slower. I think Indian batsmen will be at pressure to run chase against sofisticated N. L bowling attack. Opening partnership should be 100+.rather India will be on trouble.

Recommend 0
ash@india
Jul 10, 2019 02:59pm

fate of most of the teams was decided by rains. i agree that it was unfortunate for pak to be out. if nz vs india and pak vs Sl would not been washed out then pak would have been in.

good luck to India :) it should be easy win for us but Indian team is capable of making a match even out of low score chases :)

Recommend 0
Dave
Jul 10, 2019 03:01pm

@indian, But not for the Indians. They are doing great.

Recommend 0
NPS
Jul 10, 2019 03:03pm

May be no big deal for India.

Recommend 0
Godless universe
Jul 10, 2019 03:04pm

All the best India.

Recommend 0
Shazaib
Jul 10, 2019 03:06pm

Piece of cake for India

Recommend 0
kuladeep patil
Jul 10, 2019 03:06pm

yet another boring one sided match , only Afganistan gave good fight to India... I wished IND vs Pak as final match

Recommend 0
souravghosh
Jul 10, 2019 03:06pm

@indian, think so too, hope i am wrong though

Recommend 0
Divakar
Jul 10, 2019 03:08pm

sSemi finals and finals are at no-fly zones.

Recommend 0
Aman
Jul 10, 2019 03:08pm

Makes you wonder how on earth the British invented a game that requires continuous hours of sunshine ¯_(ツ)_/¯

Recommend 0
Shehbaz
Jul 10, 2019 03:08pm

East or west India is the best..

Recommend 0
Shehbaz
Jul 10, 2019 03:08pm

Whole Asia is supporting India now.

Recommend 0
Eugene
Jul 10, 2019 03:10pm

Rohit out 4 for 1

Recommend 0
Akash
Jul 10, 2019 03:18pm

India will win

Recommend 0
Swati 9090814260
Jul 10, 2019 03:18pm

This pitch looks like very slower. I think Indian batsmen will be at pressure to run chase against sofisticated N. L bowling attack. Opening partnership should be 100+.rather India will be on trouble.

Recommend 0
Blue Knight
Jul 10, 2019 03:19pm

Rohit & Kohli gone.. match has turned into a suspense thriller

Recommend 0
Apoorva Bahuguna
Jul 10, 2019 03:21pm

Common India , you can still do it

Recommend 0
Waseem Sarwar
Jul 10, 2019 03:23pm

Looks like everyone struggles when the ball swings a bit. Top 3 of India are all really good players but made to look like average players of pace on this pitch.

Recommend 0
Shiv@uk
Jul 10, 2019 03:24pm

India in deep trouble!

Recommend 0
Blue Knight
Jul 10, 2019 03:24pm

Rahul also went to pavellion

Recommend 0
Ravisingle
Jul 10, 2019 03:24pm

Starting is very slow. I was expecting Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli alone can do 200 Runs but ...

Recommend 0
kaulM
Jul 10, 2019 03:24pm

Defeat is imminent ; I hope the Indian nation will take it in their stride. After all you lose some and you lose some others very badly.

Recommend 0
Ram
Jul 10, 2019 03:25pm

@kuladeep patil Which side?

Recommend 0
UA
Jul 10, 2019 03:25pm

How quickly can the game change?! It's taken 18 deliveries for NZ to turn the game on its head! They've blown the top off this batting order! And here's the NZ side that's been missing since their sixth game! Who's going to carry India's batting from here?

Recommend 0
A shah
Jul 10, 2019 03:25pm

Pakistan stands with NZ. Come on you Kiwi’s

Recommend 0
hamid shafiq
Jul 10, 2019 03:25pm

@Shehbaz, I am Kashmiri and support to New Zealand

Recommend 0
Shiv@uk
Jul 10, 2019 03:27pm

Pakistani started enjoying their sweetest moments, as India is in deep trouble!

Recommend 0
hamid shafiq
Jul 10, 2019 03:27pm

@Shehbaz, No east or west Pakistan is best

Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Jul 10, 2019 03:27pm

It is tough for India now. This match could have finished yesterday.

Recommend 0
UFO
Jul 10, 2019 03:27pm

Here is your "New Zealnad" comment you were looking for

Recommend 0
Shazaib
Jul 10, 2019 03:27pm

India will win, they are just increasing Satta rate by quick wickets

Recommend 0
Rocky
Jul 10, 2019 03:28pm

To speak high and become arrogant is not going to take India very far. World Cup is irrelevant but the behaviour of Indians is very cheap.

Recommend 0
Taimur A Malik
Jul 10, 2019 03:28pm

Wow, rising and shining India! The dream team. The best batting line up in the world!

Recommend 0
Khurram
Jul 10, 2019 03:28pm

India is vanishing from world cup pretty quickly.

Recommend 0
Taimur A Malik
Jul 10, 2019 03:30pm

India will win the world cup if they go past 100 runs in the chasing of New Zealands scoring.

Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Jul 10, 2019 03:30pm

Let's see who wins today, good prayer or curse.

Recommend 0
Taimur A Malik
Jul 10, 2019 03:30pm

Walk in park for India batting. welldone India!

Recommend 0
No Ash
Jul 10, 2019 03:31pm

@Vijay, Good luck, hope you get through to the final.

Recommend 0
Sameer
Jul 10, 2019 03:32pm

@Vijay, Soon you'll be be back to work the same day!

Recommend 0
Danish
Jul 10, 2019 03:32pm

Indis already in final . It's one sided match

Recommend 0
Kuldeep
Jul 10, 2019 03:33pm

India will match. Its DK, Pant and MSD day today. Expect a solid century from DK with good contributions coming from Pant and MSD. Today Indian middle order will show why this team is number one side in the world.

Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Jul 10, 2019 03:34pm

This is an opportunity for Rishabh, Pandya jadeja and karthik.

Recommend 0
Jimmy Rocks
Jul 10, 2019 03:34pm

@Aryan Vaid,

Perhaps Berliner is writing in German

Recommend 0
Adnan
Jul 10, 2019 03:35pm

@Indian team and media: Unfortunately arrogance doesn't win you games. When you underestimate the opposition and think too big of yourselves, even Rohit and Kholi can't do much.

Recommend 0
Feda Ali Shah
Jul 10, 2019 03:35pm

@Vijay, hope you are enjoying the glory...

Recommend 0
Chinpaksaddique
Jul 10, 2019 03:36pm

My prediction is coming true. I was correct the Pakistan is the actual team that deserves the cup and was let down by bad captain and dirty games

Recommend 0
A
Jul 10, 2019 03:38pm

Looks like a very tough feat for India now.

Recommend 0
Almond
Jul 10, 2019 03:38pm

Sad. Unplayable pitch on day 2. Maybe, they didn't do a good job with the covers. 3 down, the other 7 won't be able to do much. No one can.

Recommend 0
Krishna Bhargav
Jul 10, 2019 03:38pm

What a comeback by NZ.... Top Order decimated by perfect seam bowling. I am honestly enjoying this game, it is a test of character for the middle order batsmen.

If Pant, Karthik, Pandya, Dhoni and Jadeja can hold their nerve, India will be a completely well deserved finalists, else we have to give credit to NZ for punching above their weight to bull dose themselves to the finals.

Recommend 0
Akram
Jul 10, 2019 03:40pm

@kuladeep patil, "yet another boring one sided match , only Afganistan gave good fight to India"

Think again my friend

Recommend 0
Akram
Jul 10, 2019 03:40pm

@Vijay, "Taking half day leave from my office .... to witness the glory of my country"

Better go back to office my friend.

Recommend 0
Akram
Jul 10, 2019 03:41pm

@Ravisingle, "Starting is very slow. I was expecting Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli alone can do 200 Runs but …"

But what...…….?

Recommend 0
VR
Jul 10, 2019 03:43pm

Whatever the result may be, I'm glad the first semi final is living up the expectation we expect from a world cup.

Recommend 0
Hindu Bengali From India
Jul 10, 2019 03:43pm

Now India wants rain FAST.

Recommend 0
Atif
Jul 10, 2019 03:45pm

Time for all Pakistanis to put their heads down and pray for an Indian win. You cannot let India down at this time!

Recommend 0
Simon Abraham
Jul 10, 2019 03:47pm

@JustSaying, well it's only a game..our team has played exceptionally well so far..we are happy with our team defeating pakistan...

Recommend 0
MOZ
Jul 10, 2019 03:49pm

Dig grave for others, and you will fall in it.

Recommend 0
GayAllah
Jul 10, 2019 03:49pm

New Zealand is going to win today, since India is in trouble now.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 10, 2019 03:52pm

Where have the so-called Super Star and IPL fake King batsmen of the "Top" media-hyped team in the world gone?

Recommend 0
A shah
Jul 10, 2019 03:52pm

India is a laughing stock. Joke team and country

Recommend 0
Sri
Jul 10, 2019 03:52pm

@Desi dimag, don't forget Dhoni...

Recommend 0
A shah
Jul 10, 2019 03:52pm

Just seen score and can’t stop laughing. India is a joke

Recommend 0
Raj
Jul 10, 2019 03:52pm

Headlines!!! wow.

Recommend 0
Satya
Jul 10, 2019 03:52pm

Done.. 4th down.. It's almost over.. Two back to back World Cup, result is same.. Played exceptionally well in the leagues and chocked in the semifinal.. Heart breaking..

Recommend 0
Rohail
Jul 10, 2019 03:53pm

Catch Air India’s evening flight and back to India ..,,

Recommend 0
Indian
Jul 10, 2019 03:53pm

common India !! fight it out

Recommend 0
Khan Wali
Jul 10, 2019 03:55pm

India......24/4

Recommend 0
Sunil Dhiman
Jul 10, 2019 03:55pm

@hamid shafiq, & New Zealand does't know where is Kashmir

Recommend 0
Fiz
Jul 10, 2019 03:57pm

@Vijay, half of the glory is back in the pavilion. Well played NZ!

Recommend 0
Blue Knight
Jul 10, 2019 03:57pm

@UA, "..Who's going to carry India's batting from here?"

Have patience .. you will witness the rise of some unsung player on this occasion..

When going gets tough.. tough gets going..

Recommend 0
M.Jan
Jul 10, 2019 03:58pm

@Simon Abraham, you can't lose to a team that Pakistan defeated so comprehensively only a few days ago.

Recommend 0
Sunil Dhiman
Jul 10, 2019 03:58pm

Today is not Day for Indian Circket Team

Recommend 0
Umair
Jul 10, 2019 03:58pm

Go kiwis go. Get these fixers out for less than 100. You deserve the victory today.

Recommend 0
Bharat Dave
Jul 10, 2019 03:59pm

@Rohail, Sure

Recommend 0
Bharat Dave
Jul 10, 2019 03:59pm

@A shah, True

Recommend 0
Bharat Dave
Jul 10, 2019 04:00pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Gone hiding.

Recommend 0
VR
Jul 10, 2019 04:00pm

With 4 down, I'm surprised Dhoni is not in to stabilise the innings. If India needed him, it is now. And what a way it would be for him to leave international cricket, if he steerer India towards a win today.

All the best, and may the better of the two teams win today.

Recommend 0
Kalim
Jul 10, 2019 04:00pm

NZ will face England in final...

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Jul 10, 2019 04:01pm

@Aryan Vaid, You should read your own countrymen’s English before making comments

Recommend 0
Bharat Dave
Jul 10, 2019 04:01pm

@Simon Abraham, I disagree. We have not gone there to defeat Pakistan but have gone there to win worl cup.

Recommend 0
A.M. Khawar
Jul 10, 2019 04:01pm

Unbelievable! The catch by New Zealand’s Neesham was a beauty to behold. Mat Henry has now taken 3 top order wickets for 17 runs. Simply superb! India is 24/4.
This is going to increase the pressure even further on the India’s experienced batting line up. Vow! Never expected India to be in this much trouble this early.

Recommend 0
raju
Jul 10, 2019 04:01pm

its ok guys .. we have beat Pakistan yet again in WC.. its more than winning the world cup .

Recommend 0
Anon
Jul 10, 2019 04:01pm

India need not score the target. It will suffice if they drag the game till rain comes

Recommend 0
Amit Joshi
Jul 10, 2019 04:01pm

@Shazaib, That was a good one :)

Recommend 0
waqar rana
Jul 10, 2019 04:02pm

India is bound to lose.

Recommend 0
kp
Jul 10, 2019 04:02pm

Cant belive this

Recommend 0
Pakistani in New Zealand
Jul 10, 2019 04:06pm

@Swati 9090814260 , I like your English language skills.

Recommend 0
Hameed
Jul 10, 2019 04:06pm

@raju, whatever helps you sleep at night loser

Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Jul 10, 2019 04:07pm

@Sri, don't forget Dhoni...

He has already proved himself.

Recommend 0
Pakistani in New Zealand
Jul 10, 2019 04:07pm

@Shehbaz, no they are not

Recommend 0
Gaurav India
Jul 10, 2019 04:08pm

Wow! Front page top news!

Recommend 0
APK
Jul 10, 2019 04:08pm

Final = New Zealand X Australia

Recommend 0
Hameed
Jul 10, 2019 04:08pm

@Akram, or just take the day off but just make it sick leave

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 10, 2019 04:09pm

Bad news for India - 43 for 4 in 15 overs. New Zeland played well and ripped off top four players. Will India be able to come out of this embarrassing situation?

Recommend 0
Ravisingle
Jul 10, 2019 04:09pm

If Dhoni went then India went...

Recommend 0
Owais Mangal
Jul 10, 2019 04:12pm

@aldab, Thanks for identifying yourself as Indian.

Recommend 0
Aldab
Jul 10, 2019 04:13pm

India will enter Final...Plenty of batsman...

Recommend 0
Sam
Jul 10, 2019 04:14pm

@Vijay, Glory or misery

Recommend 0
Sachin Tandon
Jul 10, 2019 04:15pm

All hopes on Pant, Pandya and Dhoni. They can achieve easily on their day.

Recommend 0
Rahia Hakar
Jul 10, 2019 04:15pm

@Vijay,
I hope your manager/boss would be easy on you tomorrow!

Recommend 0
Raj
Jul 10, 2019 04:15pm

@Hameed, ..i wonder how have you been sleeping since the start of the world cup....

Recommend 0
Krishna Bhargav
Jul 10, 2019 04:15pm

Just Imagine England Vs NS Finals?

If that happens, one of them are guaranteed to win the WC for the first time ever.

Recommend 0
Aldab
Jul 10, 2019 04:16pm

@Owais Mangal, Yess...I am an Indian...and Muslim too...any doubt...

Recommend 0
Oberoi P
Jul 10, 2019 04:16pm

My prayers have never gone to waste. India to win in 49th over with 2 wickets in hand.

Recommend 0
Shyam
Jul 10, 2019 04:17pm

Totally disappointed by indias performance. I think india pakistani teams should sit together and make up good plans for the future world cups!

Recommend 0
raju
Jul 10, 2019 04:19pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, media hyped ?? google top ODI and test team .. google top ODI bowler and then comment.. are u sure ur a doctor ??

Recommend 0
Tajammal
Jul 10, 2019 04:20pm

It would be better to face Pakistan in semi final (90 % Indians)

Recommend 0
Riaz
Jul 10, 2019 04:20pm

Very lucky to be dropped Pant! May be BCCI or their IPL reps have been touch with NZ...might worth millions!

Recommend 0
Miss SIDHU
Jul 10, 2019 04:20pm

Mauka Mauka ...India to pack up within 100 runs Its dhoni finishing in style

Recommend 0
AZulfi
Jul 10, 2019 04:21pm

Karma payback time!

It rained most of yesterday. So conditions favouring NZ. This is like typical english or NZ conditions

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jul 10, 2019 04:22pm

I am rooting for new Zealand just as Indians were rooting for them too against Pakistan. It was a game they could have won but didn't so that Pakistan wouldn't qualify for the semi finals.

Recommend 0
Zeeshan
Jul 10, 2019 04:23pm

I am hopeful that Asia will lift WC atleast

Recommend 0
Anil
Jul 10, 2019 04:24pm

Pakistani wishes are starting to show effect on India Vs NZ match.Indians are losing.

Recommend 0
Adeel Saleem
Jul 10, 2019 04:25pm

Tough situation for India, all it requires to play safe without losing wicket for 10-15 overs without going for big shots, since small score things will be much easier in last 10-15 overs or so and India can win.

Recommend 0
Raghu
Jul 10, 2019 04:26pm

In this hour of great strife, I am hoping that my Pakistani brothers will stand by India.

Recommend 0
SimpliTruth
Jul 10, 2019 04:27pm

Go KIWIS GO

Recommend 0
point of view
Jul 10, 2019 04:28pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, some smile time for you. Picture abi banki hai dost.

Recommend 0
SimpliTruth
Jul 10, 2019 04:28pm

INDIA will lose by 98 runs IA

Recommend 0
SimpliTruth
Jul 10, 2019 04:29pm

Put Indian Pride to ground Kiwis

Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Jul 10, 2019 04:33pm

New Zealand will win. India should start packing its bags and go home.

Recommend 0
Prashanth
Jul 10, 2019 04:33pm

My dear Pakistan friends really missing Pakistan team in semifinals... we have to work together to play good cricket...

Recommend 0
Darshan Suyal
Jul 10, 2019 04:39pm

@Miss SIDHU, India should win comfortably... No big deal... Mauka hi Mauka

Recommend 0
Darshan Suyal
Jul 10, 2019 04:39pm

@Tajammal, No, why ?

Recommend 0
Megha
Jul 10, 2019 04:42pm

Looks like our Pakistani brothers and sisters have been praying hard for an Indian recovery. At 70/4 it looks much brighter.

Recommend 0
Ash
Jul 10, 2019 04:45pm

@Adnan, very true. The way Kohli batted, felt like he just wanted to dominate.

Recommend 0
Krishna Bhargav
Jul 10, 2019 04:47pm

@Akram, The Glory of our country is not defined by one match, win or loss.... try working from home :)

Recommend 0
HAA
Jul 10, 2019 04:48pm

Dear fellow Pakistanis,

Why should we care whether India wins or loses? It makes no difference to the sorry state of affairs of Pakistan cricket, so let's just hope for a fair match and a nail-biting finish.

Thank you.

Recommend 0
Adeel Saleem
Jul 10, 2019 04:48pm

Now 5 down,

Recommend 0
SimpliTruth
Jul 10, 2019 04:49pm

@Gaurav India, Indian Pride at loose

Recommend 0
A shah
Jul 10, 2019 04:49pm

Sorry but can’t stop laughing at this indian batting line up. Pakistan should have absolutely smashed them

Recommend 0
SimpliTruth
Jul 10, 2019 04:50pm

@Dave, All your predictions are down the drain ?

Recommend 0
Tajammal
Jul 10, 2019 04:50pm

Pant is out, India 71/5

Recommend 0
blunt
Jul 10, 2019 04:51pm

@JustSaying, not for some people, 120 crores+

Recommend 0
M.Jan
Jul 10, 2019 04:58pm

Looks like India's run in the world cup is about to come to an embarrassing end by losing to the weakest team in the semifinals.

Recommend 0
Imran
Jul 10, 2019 04:59pm

@Vijay, loosing the game definitely

Recommend 0
Ajay
Jul 10, 2019 05:01pm

@A shah, still living in championship trophy mode. Whether we win or loose we love our cricketers. We are proud of them.

Recommend 0
Imran
Jul 10, 2019 05:01pm

@Akash, not this time mate

Recommend 0
ahmad
Jul 10, 2019 05:02pm

In my opinion, This world cup belongs to Indian team as they have out performed, except for the match with England.

Recommend 0
AZulfi
Jul 10, 2019 05:04pm

82/5

Much rests on Dhoni now. For India to have any chance (if there is one still) he needs to bat right till the end. Others need to bat around him

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 10, 2019 05:05pm

I am sure Indians all over the world are praying and did not expect their team will put them in this position - this is cricket, sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. Good luck and let the best team win!

Recommend 0
Shiv@uk
Jul 10, 2019 05:07pm

Looks like even the rain cant stop NZ going into final

Recommend 0
medu
Jul 10, 2019 05:08pm

@alex, No because India is not in finals.

Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Jul 10, 2019 05:09pm

Commendable performance from New Zealand. 85/5 in 28 overs. They have pushed Indian players into corner. Difficult to make a come back from here.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jul 10, 2019 05:09pm

India was lucky yesterday, under D/L they would have to score 148 if a 20 overs match was called. Not possible on that pitch as is quite evident today.

Recommend 0
medu
Jul 10, 2019 05:09pm

@Pankaj Kumar, He was referring to rain factor, Why so much negative factor? and btw bye bye India

Recommend 0
Fiz
Jul 10, 2019 05:09pm

What a difference one night delay has made to the outcome of this match.

Recommend 0
medu
Jul 10, 2019 05:11pm

@kuladeep patil, Never be overconfident Sir never. Are you still watching?

Recommend 0
Sakthi
Jul 10, 2019 05:14pm

Dear brothers, Our team played very well throughout the tournament. Even if we loss no worry. It is because of yesterday rain. We love our players and proud of our world No.1 team.

Recommend 0
Extremely Happy
Jul 10, 2019 05:18pm

NZ winning from India is just a fluke. I mean isn't it???

Recommend 0
UA
Jul 10, 2019 05:18pm

If they can play another 7-8 overs without losing a wicket, they might be able to bring it close (if not win it). Reminds me of NZ's innings against Pakistan. 3 early wickets, mind numbingly slow progress and 80 odd for 5 in 27 overs. But NZ played survival for 32 overs and then let loose to end at 237-6. Though of course, as we Pakistanis know all too well, parallels do not always bear out.

Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Jul 10, 2019 05:18pm

Very sad to feel the disappointment on the faces of millions of youngsters, who are watching the game in India and the rest of South Asia.

Recommend 0
Luckystar
Jul 10, 2019 05:19pm

I’m amazed at the confidence of Indians here, I guess they think they are like the titanic ship. We all know what happened to it

Recommend 0
Ajay
Jul 10, 2019 05:20pm

May be they're targeting to cross 105 so that at least they can claim themselves better than pakistan

Recommend 0
Saad
Jul 10, 2019 05:21pm

@Sakthi, no 1 means winner of the world cup no?

Recommend 0
FRANK
Jul 10, 2019 05:21pm

@Sakthi, New Zealand played in the same conditions. You losing because your over rated batting cant handle seam and swing.

Recommend 0
blunt
Jul 10, 2019 05:21pm

Pandya gone. india 6/92, not 1992

:)

Recommend 0
Jack
Jul 10, 2019 05:22pm

India are 92 for six. It looks like India is going out of the world cup.

Its do or die for India..can Dhoni save them with a giant innings?

Or will new zealend go in for the kill..

Lets see.

Recommend 0
Luckystar
Jul 10, 2019 05:22pm

Now infians are wishing they were playing Pakistan in the semifinals

Recommend 0
kapatta
Jul 10, 2019 05:27pm

@aldab, any change in thought?

Recommend 0
El
Jul 10, 2019 05:28pm

@Shiv@uk, Exactly they believe India's failure is their success without realising their own failures

Recommend 0
Kalim
Jul 10, 2019 05:28pm

Our Indians Brothers and sisters! Don't take it serious. It is a game so one team will win other loss.. India played well till semi final. Start preparation to receive your stars at airport tomorrow. Best of luck Indian team for 2023 world cup

Recommend 0
A.M. Khawar
Jul 10, 2019 05:30pm

Inflection point. India is 97/6. Dhoni is still on the crease, unbeaten. He is a remarkable batsman with great temperament and an enviable record; over 10, 700 runs-scored to date with 50.63 average. But I don’t think, even Dhoni, alone, can win this semifinal for India today.

Recommend 0
El
Jul 10, 2019 05:31pm

@Adnan, Team Pakistan is already out of world cup, no?

Recommend 0
El
Jul 10, 2019 05:33pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, India is the only Asian team that made it to semi-finals. Your negative venom doesn't help anyone!

Recommend 0
Imran khan
Jul 10, 2019 05:33pm

We wholeheartedly support newzealand Go kiwis Go

Recommend 0
Blue Knight
Jul 10, 2019 05:33pm

India is going to bat deep today. Jadeja and Bhuvi ... well, India is going to need them!

Recommend 0
Sana
Jul 10, 2019 05:34pm

That's is for india, thumbs up for the kiwies, they saved the best for the last

Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Jul 10, 2019 05:34pm

India has crossed 105. Pakistan's lowest score.

Recommend 0
Extremely Happy
Jul 10, 2019 05:37pm

Pakistan jeetay ga!

Recommend 0
Adeel Saleem
Jul 10, 2019 05:39pm

This match is not over yet, until Dhoni is there

Recommend 0
Sam
Jul 10, 2019 05:39pm

@Vijay, Glory or misery

Recommend 0

