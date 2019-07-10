DAWN.COM

July 10, 2019

India's World Cup dream shattered as New Zealand win by 18 runs

AP | Dawn.com
Updated July 10, 2019

New Zealand's Mitchell Santner celebrates with team mates after taking the wicket of India's Hardik Pandya in World Cup semi-final on July 10. — Reuters
New Zealand's Mitchell Santner celebrates with team mates after taking the wicket of India's Hardik Pandya in World Cup semi-final on July 10. — Reuters
MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja have built a much-needed partnership, increasing India's chances to progress to the World Cup final. — Photo courtesy ICC Twitter
MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja have built a much-needed partnership, increasing India's chances to progress to the World Cup final. — Photo courtesy ICC Twitter
New Zealand's Matt Henry (L) celebrates taking the wicket of India's Dinesh Karthik during the 2019 Cricket World Cup first semi-final between New Zealand and India at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 10. — AFP
New Zealand's Matt Henry (L) celebrates taking the wicket of India's Dinesh Karthik during the 2019 Cricket World Cup first semi-final between New Zealand and India at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 10. — AFP
India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar, left, runs to field the ball after a shot played by New Zealand's Tom Latham during the Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester, England on Wednesday. — AP
India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar, left, runs to field the ball after a shot played by New Zealand's Tom Latham during the Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester, England on Wednesday. — AP
India's Rohit Sharma reacts as he leaves the field after being dismissed by New Zealand's Matt Henry during the Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 10.— AP
India's Rohit Sharma reacts as he leaves the field after being dismissed by New Zealand's Matt Henry during the Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 10.— AP

India's World Cup dream was shattered when the team bundled out for 221 with three balls remaining in the semi-final against New Zealand at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Matt Henry — who wrecked India's top order — was awarded Man of the Match for his 3-37. New Zealand will now play either Australia or England at Lords on July 14.

India got off to a disastrous start and lost four wickets in their opening powerplay. Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli were all dismissed after scoring a single each. After four overs, India were 5 for the loss of three wickets.

India received the first setback in the second over, when Henry removed Sharma, who is so far the top runscorer in the World Cup. In the next over, Kohli fell to paceman Trent Boult and had to return to the pavilion when a review upheld umpire's decision of an lbw.

Rahul became Henry's second victim when New Zealand wicketkeeper Tom Latham took a catch at first slip in the fourth over.

Dinesh Karthik (6) had to walk off after James Neesham took an exceptional one-handed catch at backward point on a delivery by Henry in the 10th over.

New Zealand could have scooped up another important wicket in the 13th over, when Neesham dropped a catch at midwicket that would have dismissed Rishabh Pant (32). The left-hander had hit two of the three boundaries hit by the Indian batsmen until that point and built a 47-run partnership with Hardik Pandya (32), though runs came slow.

Pant was dismissed in the 23rd over, when he played right into the hands of Colin de Grandhomme in the 23rd over, reducing his team to 71 for 5.

The over, bowled by Santner, was all the more precious for New Zealand as it was a wicket maiden. Santner struck again in the 31st over, when he removed Pandya.

India's hopes to qualify for the World Cup final had increased after MS Dhoni (50) and Ravindra Jadeja (77) built a 116-run partnership, that would have proved to be crucial if the men in blue made it through to the end.

Jadeja played an important role in giving India hope of progressing to the World Cup final, scoring 77 runs off 58 balls. New Zealand bowlers had successfully restricted the flow of runs while picking up crucial wickets at regular intervals, making it increasingly hard for India to chase the 240-run target set by the Black Caps. However, Jadeja's aggressive batting and a few dropped catches by the Black Caps had let up pressure on India.

A win still seemed off the cards as the required run rate continued to soar beyond India's reach. The remaining hopes were dashed after Jadeja's dismissal at the hands of Trent Boult in the 48th over. Jadeja hit the ball high up but not far enough as it landed in New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson's safe hands.

Dhoni was run out by a direct hit from Martin Guptill in the 49th over. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (0) followed him two balls later when he was removed by Lockie Ferguson.

Yuzvendra Chahal (5) managed to hit a boundary in the final over, when India required 23 runs off 6 balls, but was dismissed two balls later by James Neesham.

New Zealand innings

New Zealand on Wednesday set a 239 run target for India in the World Cup semi-final at Old Trafford, where persistent rain led to a premature end to play on Tuesday and the need to use a reserve day set aside by organisers.

The Kiwis resumed the match on 211-5 with 3.5 overs remaining. New Zealand wrapped up their innings on the second day of play at 239-8.

The final overs were bowled by pacemen Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, who on Tuesday helped to tie down New Zealand's batsmen with disciplined bowling on a sluggish pitch. Kumar picked up two wickets today while Bumrah took the wicket of Ross Taylor.

It is forecast to be cloudy again in Manchester, making batting conditions difficult. There could also be more rain.

India have to bat at least 20 overs to achieve a result one way or the other. If there is no result, India will advance because they finished higher in the group standings. While India topped the group standings, New Zealand were fourth.

England and Australia meet in the second semifinal at Edgbaston on Thursday. The final is at Lord's on Sunday.

Comments (397)

aldab
Jul 10, 2019 02:16pm

India waiting to defeat England in Final

Recommend 0
Vijay
Jul 10, 2019 02:18pm

Taking half day leave from my office .... to witness the glory of my country

Recommend 0
JustSaying
Jul 10, 2019 02:21pm

A heartbreak awaiting for some people...

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Karim (Berlin)
Jul 10, 2019 02:43pm

This WC has been disasteres.

Recommend 0
alex
Jul 10, 2019 02:54pm

@Imtiaz Karim (Berlin), Why? because of Pakistan is not in semis/final?

Recommend 0
Sweets
Jul 10, 2019 02:54pm

Player of this tournament - Rain!

Recommend 0
Kamal
Jul 10, 2019 02:54pm

Tough time for India. India must score 160+ by 20 overs as at anytime D/L method can be applied.

Recommend 0
Photon
Jul 10, 2019 02:54pm

India will be in final at ease

Recommend 0
Pankaj Kumar
Jul 10, 2019 02:55pm

@Imtiaz Karim (Berlin), why ?because India is winning Great team will win Why such kind of jealous nature?

Recommend 0
indian
Jul 10, 2019 02:55pm

240 will be challenging total on a slow track

Recommend 0
Aryan Vaid
Jul 10, 2019 02:56pm

@Imtiaz Karim (Berlin), like your English

Recommend 0
Swati 9090814260
Jul 10, 2019 02:59pm

This pitch looks like very slower. I think Indian batsmen will be at pressure to run chase against sofisticated N. L bowling attack. Opening partnership should be 100+.rather India will be on trouble.

Recommend 0
ash@india
Jul 10, 2019 02:59pm

fate of most of the teams was decided by rains. i agree that it was unfortunate for pak to be out. if nz vs india and pak vs Sl would not been washed out then pak would have been in.

good luck to India :) it should be easy win for us but Indian team is capable of making a match even out of low score chases :)

Recommend 0
Dave
Jul 10, 2019 03:01pm

@indian, But not for the Indians. They are doing great.

Recommend 0
NPS
Jul 10, 2019 03:03pm

May be no big deal for India.

Recommend 0
Godless universe
Jul 10, 2019 03:04pm

All the best India.

Recommend 0
Shazaib
Jul 10, 2019 03:06pm

Piece of cake for India

Recommend 0
kuladeep patil
Jul 10, 2019 03:06pm

yet another boring one sided match , only Afganistan gave good fight to India... I wished IND vs Pak as final match

Recommend 0
souravghosh
Jul 10, 2019 03:06pm

@indian, think so too, hope i am wrong though

Recommend 0
Divakar
Jul 10, 2019 03:08pm

sSemi finals and finals are at no-fly zones.

Recommend 0
Aman
Jul 10, 2019 03:08pm

Makes you wonder how on earth the British invented a game that requires continuous hours of sunshine ¯_(ツ)_/¯

Recommend 0
Shehbaz
Jul 10, 2019 03:08pm

East or west India is the best..

Recommend 0
Shehbaz
Jul 10, 2019 03:08pm

Whole Asia is supporting India now.

Recommend 0
Eugene
Jul 10, 2019 03:10pm

Rohit out 4 for 1

Recommend 0
Akash
Jul 10, 2019 03:18pm

India will win

Recommend 0
Swati 9090814260
Jul 10, 2019 03:18pm

This pitch looks like very slower. I think Indian batsmen will be at pressure to run chase against sofisticated N. L bowling attack. Opening partnership should be 100+.rather India will be on trouble.

Recommend 0
Blue Knight
Jul 10, 2019 03:19pm

Rohit & Kohli gone.. match has turned into a suspense thriller

Recommend 0
Apoorva Bahuguna
Jul 10, 2019 03:21pm

Common India , you can still do it

Recommend 0
Waseem Sarwar
Jul 10, 2019 03:23pm

Looks like everyone struggles when the ball swings a bit. Top 3 of India are all really good players but made to look like average players of pace on this pitch.

Recommend 0
Shiv@uk
Jul 10, 2019 03:24pm

India in deep trouble!

Recommend 0
Blue Knight
Jul 10, 2019 03:24pm

Rahul also went to pavellion

Recommend 0
Ravisingle
Jul 10, 2019 03:24pm

Starting is very slow. I was expecting Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli alone can do 200 Runs but ...

Recommend 0
kaulM
Jul 10, 2019 03:24pm

Defeat is imminent ; I hope the Indian nation will take it in their stride. After all you lose some and you lose some others very badly.

Recommend 0
Ram
Jul 10, 2019 03:25pm

@kuladeep patil Which side?

Recommend 0
UA
Jul 10, 2019 03:25pm

How quickly can the game change?! It's taken 18 deliveries for NZ to turn the game on its head! They've blown the top off this batting order! And here's the NZ side that's been missing since their sixth game! Who's going to carry India's batting from here?

Recommend 0
A shah
Jul 10, 2019 03:25pm

Pakistan stands with NZ. Come on you Kiwi’s

Recommend 0
hamid shafiq
Jul 10, 2019 03:25pm

@Shehbaz, I am Kashmiri and support to New Zealand

Recommend 0
Shiv@uk
Jul 10, 2019 03:27pm

Pakistani started enjoying their sweetest moments, as India is in deep trouble!

Recommend 0
hamid shafiq
Jul 10, 2019 03:27pm

@Shehbaz, No east or west Pakistan is best

Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Jul 10, 2019 03:27pm

It is tough for India now. This match could have finished yesterday.

Recommend 0
UFO
Jul 10, 2019 03:27pm

Here is your "New Zealnad" comment you were looking for

Recommend 0
Shazaib
Jul 10, 2019 03:27pm

India will win, they are just increasing Satta rate by quick wickets

Recommend 0
Rocky
Jul 10, 2019 03:28pm

To speak high and become arrogant is not going to take India very far. World Cup is irrelevant but the behaviour of Indians is very cheap.

Recommend 0
Taimur A Malik
Jul 10, 2019 03:28pm

Wow, rising and shining India! The dream team. The best batting line up in the world!

Recommend 0
Khurram
Jul 10, 2019 03:28pm

India is vanishing from world cup pretty quickly.

Recommend 0
Taimur A Malik
Jul 10, 2019 03:30pm

India will win the world cup if they go past 100 runs in the chasing of New Zealands scoring.

Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Jul 10, 2019 03:30pm

Let's see who wins today, good prayer or curse.

Recommend 0
Taimur A Malik
Jul 10, 2019 03:30pm

Walk in park for India batting. welldone India!

Recommend 0
No Ash
Jul 10, 2019 03:31pm

@Vijay, Good luck, hope you get through to the final.

Recommend 0
Sameer
Jul 10, 2019 03:32pm

@Vijay, Soon you'll be be back to work the same day!

Recommend 0
Danish
Jul 10, 2019 03:32pm

Indis already in final . It's one sided match

Recommend 0
Kuldeep
Jul 10, 2019 03:33pm

India will match. Its DK, Pant and MSD day today. Expect a solid century from DK with good contributions coming from Pant and MSD. Today Indian middle order will show why this team is number one side in the world.

Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Jul 10, 2019 03:34pm

This is an opportunity for Rishabh, Pandya jadeja and karthik.

Recommend 0
Jimmy Rocks
Jul 10, 2019 03:34pm

@Aryan Vaid,

Perhaps Berliner is writing in German

Recommend 0
Adnan
Jul 10, 2019 03:35pm

@Indian team and media: Unfortunately arrogance doesn't win you games. When you underestimate the opposition and think too big of yourselves, even Rohit and Kholi can't do much.

Recommend 0
Feda Ali Shah
Jul 10, 2019 03:35pm

@Vijay, hope you are enjoying the glory...

Recommend 0
Chinpaksaddique
Jul 10, 2019 03:36pm

My prediction is coming true. I was correct the Pakistan is the actual team that deserves the cup and was let down by bad captain and dirty games

Recommend 0
A
Jul 10, 2019 03:38pm

Looks like a very tough feat for India now.

Recommend 0
Almond
Jul 10, 2019 03:38pm

Sad. Unplayable pitch on day 2. Maybe, they didn't do a good job with the covers. 3 down, the other 7 won't be able to do much. No one can.

Recommend 0
Krishna Bhargav
Jul 10, 2019 03:38pm

What a comeback by NZ.... Top Order decimated by perfect seam bowling. I am honestly enjoying this game, it is a test of character for the middle order batsmen.

If Pant, Karthik, Pandya, Dhoni and Jadeja can hold their nerve, India will be a completely well deserved finalists, else we have to give credit to NZ for punching above their weight to bull dose themselves to the finals.

Recommend 0
Akram
Jul 10, 2019 03:40pm

@kuladeep patil, "yet another boring one sided match , only Afganistan gave good fight to India"

Think again my friend

Recommend 0
Akram
Jul 10, 2019 03:40pm

@Vijay, "Taking half day leave from my office .... to witness the glory of my country"

Better go back to office my friend.

Recommend 0
Akram
Jul 10, 2019 03:41pm

@Ravisingle, "Starting is very slow. I was expecting Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli alone can do 200 Runs but …"

But what...…….?

Recommend 0
VR
Jul 10, 2019 03:43pm

Whatever the result may be, I'm glad the first semi final is living up the expectation we expect from a world cup.

Recommend 0
Hindu Bengali From India
Jul 10, 2019 03:43pm

Now India wants rain FAST.

Recommend 0
Atif
Jul 10, 2019 03:45pm

Time for all Pakistanis to put their heads down and pray for an Indian win. You cannot let India down at this time!

Recommend 0
Simon Abraham
Jul 10, 2019 03:47pm

@JustSaying, well it's only a game..our team has played exceptionally well so far..we are happy with our team defeating pakistan...

Recommend 0
MOZ
Jul 10, 2019 03:49pm

Dig grave for others, and you will fall in it.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 10, 2019 03:52pm

Where have the so-called Super Star and IPL fake King batsmen of the "Top" media-hyped team in the world gone?

Recommend 0
A shah
Jul 10, 2019 03:52pm

India is a laughing stock. Joke team and country

Recommend 0
Sri
Jul 10, 2019 03:52pm

@Desi dimag, don't forget Dhoni...

Recommend 0
A shah
Jul 10, 2019 03:52pm

Just seen score and can’t stop laughing. India is a joke

Recommend 0
Raj
Jul 10, 2019 03:52pm

Headlines!!! wow.

Recommend 0
Satya
Jul 10, 2019 03:52pm

Done.. 4th down.. It's almost over.. Two back to back World Cup, result is same.. Played exceptionally well in the leagues and chocked in the semifinal.. Heart breaking..

Recommend 0
Rohail
Jul 10, 2019 03:53pm

Catch Air India’s evening flight and back to India ..,,

Recommend 0
Indian
Jul 10, 2019 03:53pm

common India !! fight it out

Recommend 0
Khan Wali
Jul 10, 2019 03:55pm

India......24/4

Recommend 0
Sunil Dhiman
Jul 10, 2019 03:55pm

@hamid shafiq, & New Zealand does't know where is Kashmir

Recommend 0
Fiz
Jul 10, 2019 03:57pm

@Vijay, half of the glory is back in the pavilion. Well played NZ!

Recommend 0
Blue Knight
Jul 10, 2019 03:57pm

@UA, "..Who's going to carry India's batting from here?"

Have patience .. you will witness the rise of some unsung player on this occasion..

When going gets tough.. tough gets going..

Recommend 0
M.Jan
Jul 10, 2019 03:58pm

@Simon Abraham, you can't lose to a team that Pakistan defeated so comprehensively only a few days ago.

Recommend 0
Sunil Dhiman
Jul 10, 2019 03:58pm

Today is not Day for Indian Circket Team

Recommend 0
Umair
Jul 10, 2019 03:58pm

Go kiwis go. Get these fixers out for less than 100. You deserve the victory today.

Recommend 0
Bharat Dave
Jul 10, 2019 03:59pm

@Rohail, Sure

Recommend 0
Bharat Dave
Jul 10, 2019 03:59pm

@A shah, True

Recommend 0
Bharat Dave
Jul 10, 2019 04:00pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Gone hiding.

Recommend 0
VR
Jul 10, 2019 04:00pm

With 4 down, I'm surprised Dhoni is not in to stabilise the innings. If India needed him, it is now. And what a way it would be for him to leave international cricket, if he steerer India towards a win today.

All the best, and may the better of the two teams win today.

Recommend 0
Kalim
Jul 10, 2019 04:00pm

NZ will face England in final...

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Jul 10, 2019 04:01pm

@Aryan Vaid, You should read your own countrymen’s English before making comments

Recommend 0
Bharat Dave
Jul 10, 2019 04:01pm

@Simon Abraham, I disagree. We have not gone there to defeat Pakistan but have gone there to win worl cup.

Recommend 0
A.M. Khawar
Jul 10, 2019 04:01pm

Unbelievable! The catch by New Zealand’s Neesham was a beauty to behold. Mat Henry has now taken 3 top order wickets for 17 runs. Simply superb! India is 24/4.
This is going to increase the pressure even further on the India’s experienced batting line up. Vow! Never expected India to be in this much trouble this early.

Recommend 0
raju
Jul 10, 2019 04:01pm

its ok guys .. we have beat Pakistan yet again in WC.. its more than winning the world cup .

Recommend 0
Anon
Jul 10, 2019 04:01pm

India need not score the target. It will suffice if they drag the game till rain comes

Recommend 0
Amit Joshi
Jul 10, 2019 04:01pm

@Shazaib, That was a good one :)

Recommend 0
waqar rana
Jul 10, 2019 04:02pm

India is bound to lose.

Recommend 0
kp
Jul 10, 2019 04:02pm

Cant belive this

Recommend 0
Pakistani in New Zealand
Jul 10, 2019 04:06pm

@Swati 9090814260 , I like your English language skills.

Recommend 0
Hameed
Jul 10, 2019 04:06pm

@raju, whatever helps you sleep at night loser

Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Jul 10, 2019 04:07pm

@Sri, don't forget Dhoni...

He has already proved himself.

Recommend 0
Pakistani in New Zealand
Jul 10, 2019 04:07pm

@Shehbaz, no they are not

Recommend 0
Gaurav India
Jul 10, 2019 04:08pm

Wow! Front page top news!

Recommend 0
APK
Jul 10, 2019 04:08pm

Final = New Zealand X Australia

Recommend 0
Hameed
Jul 10, 2019 04:08pm

@Akram, or just take the day off but just make it sick leave

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 10, 2019 04:09pm

Bad news for India - 43 for 4 in 15 overs. New Zeland played well and ripped off top four players. Will India be able to come out of this embarrassing situation?

Recommend 0
Ravisingle
Jul 10, 2019 04:09pm

If Dhoni went then India went...

Recommend 0
Owais Mangal
Jul 10, 2019 04:12pm

@aldab, Thanks for identifying yourself as Indian.

Recommend 0
Aldab
Jul 10, 2019 04:13pm

India will enter Final...Plenty of batsman...

Recommend 0
Sam
Jul 10, 2019 04:14pm

@Vijay, Glory or misery

Recommend 0
Sachin Tandon
Jul 10, 2019 04:15pm

All hopes on Pant, Pandya and Dhoni. They can achieve easily on their day.

Recommend 0
Rahia Hakar
Jul 10, 2019 04:15pm

@Vijay,
I hope your manager/boss would be easy on you tomorrow!

Recommend 0
Raj
Jul 10, 2019 04:15pm

@Hameed, ..i wonder how have you been sleeping since the start of the world cup....

Recommend 0
Krishna Bhargav
Jul 10, 2019 04:15pm

Just Imagine England Vs NS Finals?

If that happens, one of them are guaranteed to win the WC for the first time ever.

Recommend 0
Aldab
Jul 10, 2019 04:16pm

@Owais Mangal, Yess...I am an Indian...and Muslim too...any doubt...

Recommend 0
Oberoi P
Jul 10, 2019 04:16pm

My prayers have never gone to waste. India to win in 49th over with 2 wickets in hand.

Recommend 0
Shyam
Jul 10, 2019 04:17pm

Totally disappointed by indias performance. I think india pakistani teams should sit together and make up good plans for the future world cups!

Recommend 0
raju
Jul 10, 2019 04:19pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, media hyped ?? google top ODI and test team .. google top ODI bowler and then comment.. are u sure ur a doctor ??

Recommend 0
Tajammal
Jul 10, 2019 04:20pm

It would be better to face Pakistan in semi final (90 % Indians)

Recommend 0
Riaz
Jul 10, 2019 04:20pm

Very lucky to be dropped Pant! May be BCCI or their IPL reps have been touch with NZ...might worth millions!

Recommend 0
Miss SIDHU
Jul 10, 2019 04:20pm

Mauka Mauka ...India to pack up within 100 runs Its dhoni finishing in style

Recommend 0
AZulfi
Jul 10, 2019 04:21pm

Karma payback time!

It rained most of yesterday. So conditions favouring NZ. This is like typical english or NZ conditions

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jul 10, 2019 04:22pm

I am rooting for new Zealand just as Indians were rooting for them too against Pakistan. It was a game they could have won but didn't so that Pakistan wouldn't qualify for the semi finals.

Recommend 0
Zeeshan
Jul 10, 2019 04:23pm

I am hopeful that Asia will lift WC atleast

Recommend 0
Anil
Jul 10, 2019 04:24pm

Pakistani wishes are starting to show effect on India Vs NZ match.Indians are losing.

Recommend 0
Adeel Saleem
Jul 10, 2019 04:25pm

Tough situation for India, all it requires to play safe without losing wicket for 10-15 overs without going for big shots, since small score things will be much easier in last 10-15 overs or so and India can win.

Recommend 0
Raghu
Jul 10, 2019 04:26pm

In this hour of great strife, I am hoping that my Pakistani brothers will stand by India.

Recommend 0
SimpliTruth
Jul 10, 2019 04:27pm

Go KIWIS GO

Recommend 0
point of view
Jul 10, 2019 04:28pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, some smile time for you. Picture abi banki hai dost.

Recommend 0
SimpliTruth
Jul 10, 2019 04:28pm

INDIA will lose by 98 runs IA

Recommend 0
SimpliTruth
Jul 10, 2019 04:29pm

Put Indian Pride to ground Kiwis

Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Jul 10, 2019 04:33pm

New Zealand will win. India should start packing its bags and go home.

Recommend 0
Prashanth
Jul 10, 2019 04:33pm

My dear Pakistan friends really missing Pakistan team in semifinals... we have to work together to play good cricket...

Recommend 0
Darshan Suyal
Jul 10, 2019 04:39pm

@Miss SIDHU, India should win comfortably... No big deal... Mauka hi Mauka

Recommend 0
Darshan Suyal
Jul 10, 2019 04:39pm

@Tajammal, No, why ?

Recommend 0
Megha
Jul 10, 2019 04:42pm

Looks like our Pakistani brothers and sisters have been praying hard for an Indian recovery. At 70/4 it looks much brighter.

Recommend 0
Ash
Jul 10, 2019 04:45pm

@Adnan, very true. The way Kohli batted, felt like he just wanted to dominate.

Recommend 0
Krishna Bhargav
Jul 10, 2019 04:47pm

@Akram, The Glory of our country is not defined by one match, win or loss.... try working from home :)

Recommend 0
HAA
Jul 10, 2019 04:48pm

Dear fellow Pakistanis,

Why should we care whether India wins or loses? It makes no difference to the sorry state of affairs of Pakistan cricket, so let's just hope for a fair match and a nail-biting finish.

Thank you.

Recommend 0
Adeel Saleem
Jul 10, 2019 04:48pm

Now 5 down,

Recommend 0
SimpliTruth
Jul 10, 2019 04:49pm

@Gaurav India, Indian Pride at loose

Recommend 0
A shah
Jul 10, 2019 04:49pm

Sorry but can’t stop laughing at this indian batting line up. Pakistan should have absolutely smashed them

Recommend 0
SimpliTruth
Jul 10, 2019 04:50pm

@Dave, All your predictions are down the drain ?

Recommend 0
Tajammal
Jul 10, 2019 04:50pm

Pant is out, India 71/5

Recommend 0
blunt
Jul 10, 2019 04:51pm

@JustSaying, not for some people, 120 crores+

Recommend 0
M.Jan
Jul 10, 2019 04:58pm

Looks like India's run in the world cup is about to come to an embarrassing end by losing to the weakest team in the semifinals.

Recommend 0
Imran
Jul 10, 2019 04:59pm

@Vijay, loosing the game definitely

Recommend 0
Ajay
Jul 10, 2019 05:01pm

@A shah, still living in championship trophy mode. Whether we win or loose we love our cricketers. We are proud of them.

Recommend 0
Imran
Jul 10, 2019 05:01pm

@Akash, not this time mate

Recommend 0
ahmad
Jul 10, 2019 05:02pm

In my opinion, This world cup belongs to Indian team as they have out performed, except for the match with England.

Recommend 0
AZulfi
Jul 10, 2019 05:04pm

82/5

Much rests on Dhoni now. For India to have any chance (if there is one still) he needs to bat right till the end. Others need to bat around him

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 10, 2019 05:05pm

I am sure Indians all over the world are praying and did not expect their team will put them in this position - this is cricket, sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. Good luck and let the best team win!

Recommend 0
Shiv@uk
Jul 10, 2019 05:07pm

Looks like even the rain cant stop NZ going into final

Recommend 0
medu
Jul 10, 2019 05:08pm

@alex, No because India is not in finals.

Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Jul 10, 2019 05:09pm

Commendable performance from New Zealand. 85/5 in 28 overs. They have pushed Indian players into corner. Difficult to make a come back from here.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jul 10, 2019 05:09pm

India was lucky yesterday, under D/L they would have to score 148 if a 20 overs match was called. Not possible on that pitch as is quite evident today.

Recommend 0
medu
Jul 10, 2019 05:09pm

@Pankaj Kumar, He was referring to rain factor, Why so much negative factor? and btw bye bye India

Recommend 0
Fiz
Jul 10, 2019 05:09pm

What a difference one night delay has made to the outcome of this match.

Recommend 0
medu
Jul 10, 2019 05:11pm

@kuladeep patil, Never be overconfident Sir never. Are you still watching?

Recommend 0
Sakthi
Jul 10, 2019 05:14pm

Dear brothers, Our team played very well throughout the tournament. Even if we loss no worry. It is because of yesterday rain. We love our players and proud of our world No.1 team.

Recommend 0
Extremely Happy
Jul 10, 2019 05:18pm

NZ winning from India is just a fluke. I mean isn't it???

Recommend 0
UA
Jul 10, 2019 05:18pm

If they can play another 7-8 overs without losing a wicket, they might be able to bring it close (if not win it). Reminds me of NZ's innings against Pakistan. 3 early wickets, mind numbingly slow progress and 80 odd for 5 in 27 overs. But NZ played survival for 32 overs and then let loose to end at 237-6. Though of course, as we Pakistanis know all too well, parallels do not always bear out.

Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Jul 10, 2019 05:18pm

Very sad to feel the disappointment on the faces of millions of youngsters, who are watching the game in India and the rest of South Asia.

Recommend 0
Luckystar
Jul 10, 2019 05:19pm

I’m amazed at the confidence of Indians here, I guess they think they are like the titanic ship. We all know what happened to it

Recommend 0
Ajay
Jul 10, 2019 05:20pm

May be they're targeting to cross 105 so that at least they can claim themselves better than pakistan

Recommend 0
Saad
Jul 10, 2019 05:21pm

@Sakthi, no 1 means winner of the world cup no?

Recommend 0
FRANK
Jul 10, 2019 05:21pm

@Sakthi, New Zealand played in the same conditions. You losing because your over rated batting cant handle seam and swing.

Recommend 0
blunt
Jul 10, 2019 05:21pm

Pandya gone. india 6/92, not 1992

:)

Recommend 0
Jack
Jul 10, 2019 05:22pm

India are 92 for six. It looks like India is going out of the world cup.

Its do or die for India..can Dhoni save them with a giant innings?

Or will new zealend go in for the kill..

Lets see.

Recommend 0
Luckystar
Jul 10, 2019 05:22pm

Now infians are wishing they were playing Pakistan in the semifinals

Recommend 0
kapatta
Jul 10, 2019 05:27pm

@aldab, any change in thought?

Recommend 0
El
Jul 10, 2019 05:28pm

@Shiv@uk, Exactly they believe India's failure is their success without realising their own failures

Recommend 0
Kalim
Jul 10, 2019 05:28pm

Our Indians Brothers and sisters! Don't take it serious. It is a game so one team will win other loss.. India played well till semi final. Start preparation to receive your stars at airport tomorrow. Best of luck Indian team for 2023 world cup

Recommend 0
A.M. Khawar
Jul 10, 2019 05:30pm

Inflection point. India is 97/6. Dhoni is still on the crease, unbeaten. He is a remarkable batsman with great temperament and an enviable record; over 10, 700 runs-scored to date with 50.63 average. But I don’t think, even Dhoni, alone, can win this semifinal for India today.

Recommend 0
El
Jul 10, 2019 05:31pm

@Adnan, Team Pakistan is already out of world cup, no?

Recommend 0
El
Jul 10, 2019 05:33pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, India is the only Asian team that made it to semi-finals. Your negative venom doesn't help anyone!

Recommend 0
Imran khan
Jul 10, 2019 05:33pm

We wholeheartedly support newzealand Go kiwis Go

Recommend 0
Blue Knight
Jul 10, 2019 05:33pm

India is going to bat deep today. Jadeja and Bhuvi ... well, India is going to need them!

Recommend 0
Sana
Jul 10, 2019 05:34pm

That's is for india, thumbs up for the kiwies, they saved the best for the last

Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Jul 10, 2019 05:34pm

India has crossed 105. Pakistan's lowest score.

Recommend 0
Extremely Happy
Jul 10, 2019 05:37pm

Pakistan jeetay ga!

Recommend 0
Adeel Saleem
Jul 10, 2019 05:39pm

This match is not over yet, until Dhoni is there

Recommend 0
Sam
Jul 10, 2019 05:39pm

@Vijay, Glory or misery

Recommend 0
Amer
Jul 10, 2019 05:41pm

This must be a fluke by NZ !

Recommend 0
Extremely Happy
Jul 10, 2019 05:41pm

India is #1 team of ODI but not of test cricket. Lol good bye Kohli, Sharma u never perform whenever india needs you. Resurfaced the memory of Champions Trophy 17. Matt Henry is Kiwi's Mohammad Amir.

Recommend 0
Bajake Thokdia
Jul 10, 2019 05:44pm

I see happiness in Pakistani camps

Recommend 0
Dev
Jul 10, 2019 05:44pm

I think it will be a tpugh lat 15 overs for both the sides.

Recommend 0
haider shaikh
Jul 10, 2019 05:48pm

Many Indians will have heart attack today!

Recommend 0
kaulM
Jul 10, 2019 05:52pm

@Kalim, Rightly said. India have given a spectacular performance in all their matches and delighted millions of fans. Even in the Semis today when defeat looks imminent, they seem to have brought back smiles to thousands of cricket lovers in Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Pakistani in New Zealand
Jul 10, 2019 05:54pm

India must be thinking now, maybe we should not have purposely lost to England. They had better chance of winning against Pakistan than New Zealand.

Recommend 0
Sana
Jul 10, 2019 05:55pm

RR 9.21 , india going home

Recommend 0
Khalid
Jul 10, 2019 05:55pm

Would love to see the number of Indian trolls commenting on this article.

Recommend 0
Saad
Jul 10, 2019 05:55pm

@El, hate to break it to you but no one remembers semi finalists

Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Jul 10, 2019 05:57pm

Arrogant Indians will bite the dust today.

Recommend 0
Ruchit Doshi
Jul 10, 2019 05:59pm

Dear Pakistan,

India May loose this match. But I like this fight...

Recommend 0
Medu
Jul 10, 2019 05:59pm

@El, just like you did while Pakistan vs Afghanistan

Recommend 0
Arun10
Jul 10, 2019 06:02pm

All Pakistan players would be watching this match from their homes. Great!!!Come on India.

Recommend 0
Syed Chishti
Jul 10, 2019 06:03pm

Cricket by Chance phrase fits in perfectly!

Recommend 0
N_Saq
Jul 10, 2019 06:04pm

I am hoping NZ crushes India. It will make my day. India tried to keep Pak away from semis and helping UK, so if now India is kicked out that will be a perfect ending. At this point, it seems like a fate acompli. Go NZ go!

Recommend 0
VR
Jul 10, 2019 06:10pm

@El, Unfortunately a lot of people from both Pakistan and Indian sides feel their opponent's failure is their success. It simply feels a lot more Indians feel this way because of population difference.

Recommend 0
Blue Knight
Jul 10, 2019 06:12pm

@Kalim, "...Start preparation to receive your stars "

Thanx But Kalim Bhai.. if you are watching it .. game is still on.. So keep your fingers crossed.. and enjoy the thriller..

Recommend 0
Javed
Jul 10, 2019 06:14pm

Are we rooting for India now??

Recommend 0
Tipu Sultan
Jul 10, 2019 06:16pm

NZ are doing a Pakistani, they got themselves in a great position only to see Dhoni and Jadeja getting the runs.

Recommend 0
UA
Jul 10, 2019 06:24pm

@Blue Knight, no hereto unsung heroes in sight. But I do see an old horse reliving his glory days. Jadeja is not giving up. Dhoni will need to support him, though. Still hoping NZ can defend but against all odds, India have given themselves a shot and we'll be going down to the wire, hopefully. Excellent stuff this. Who wants to see batsmen slog their way to a gazillion? I'd take this slowly unfolding drama any day of the week and twice on Sundays!

Recommend 0
Riz
Jul 10, 2019 06:28pm

I’m so happy to see India losing today, next flight to india is delayed as the plane waits for team India on the run way.

Recommend 0
Dev
Jul 10, 2019 06:31pm

TOUGH, AFTER 45 OVERS OF INDIAN BATTING......

Recommend 0
Kalim
Jul 10, 2019 06:34pm

Jadeja is playing well and may lead Indian team to win..

Recommend 0
A.M. Khawar
Jul 10, 2019 06:34pm

India 198/6. Dhoni-Jadeja 7th wicket partnership, over 100 and counting, has brought India back in contention to win this match. The match has become very interesting.

Recommend 0
Truth
Jul 10, 2019 06:41pm

@Kalim, Thanks for your great advise from experience....

Recommend 0
Nitin
Jul 10, 2019 06:43pm

No hope now India is out from world cup.

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jul 10, 2019 06:43pm

Congratulations, Indian Cricket Team !

Recommend 0
SimpliTruth
Jul 10, 2019 06:46pm

Sorry to Indian Commentators and Thanks to Allah to show ground reality of ICI

Recommend 0
SimpliTruth
Jul 10, 2019 06:47pm

215/7 not bad Indian PSL and ICI benefeciaries of run rate rulers.. will loose any way

Recommend 0
Asad
Jul 10, 2019 06:49pm

loose India loose. I am happy being Pakistani

Recommend 0
Mubbii
Jul 10, 2019 06:50pm

Shameful performance by India..top order fell like domino's. Congratulations on the epic victory. NZ deserve it.

Recommend 0
Adeel Saleem
Jul 10, 2019 06:50pm

You Indians. Better go to now to Airport to welcome your team.

Recommend 0
Khalid
Jul 10, 2019 06:50pm

Hello there Indian trolls. Where are you?

Recommend 0
K k pandey
Jul 10, 2019 06:52pm

Heartbroken.

Recommend 0
Osman
Jul 10, 2019 06:54pm

@Vijay: Pride hath a fall.

Recommend 0
Zahid
Jul 10, 2019 06:54pm

@aldab, haha, good joke!

Recommend 0
Asad
Jul 10, 2019 06:54pm

Hip Hip Hurrah. Pakistan won when Kiwi Won

Recommend 0
Bikram Singh
Jul 10, 2019 06:54pm

Sher ho gaye der..

Recommend 0
Kalim
Jul 10, 2019 06:54pm

Congratulations NZ team... India played well too...

Recommend 0
Tariq
Jul 10, 2019 06:54pm

India goofed in losing to England to prevent Pakistan from qualifying. India would have had an easy win against Pakistan and qualified for the finals.

Recommend 0
Sana
Jul 10, 2019 06:55pm

India blown away

Recommend 0
AXH
Jul 10, 2019 06:56pm

@El, - So is Indian team. So, chill.

Recommend 0
RakshasBhagwaan
Jul 10, 2019 06:56pm

India failed to pull a Pakistan against New Zealand.

Recommend 0
kaulM
Jul 10, 2019 06:56pm

Well played India. Rarely does a team that loses wins the hearts as did India today. Full paisa vasool.

Recommend 0
Nitin
Jul 10, 2019 06:56pm

Indian cricket team is paper tiger team.

Recommend 0
ZAHID MALIK
Jul 10, 2019 06:56pm

Good to know

Recommend 0
Luckystar
Jul 10, 2019 06:56pm

Made my day!!

Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Jul 10, 2019 06:57pm

extremely disappointed ... its all over at 221.

Recommend 0
Shahidam
Jul 10, 2019 06:57pm

Why one is not surprised?

Recommend 0
Sudhanshu
Jul 10, 2019 06:57pm

India plays pathetic. Poor

Recommend 0
Sameer
Jul 10, 2019 06:57pm

loving every ball of this game. India pulled out by a team that Pakistan won over!

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 10, 2019 06:57pm

India lost to New Zealand in the semi final match. In my view, Indian players' arrogance and confidence has cost them the match - this is why it is said that don't underestimate your opponents. Well done New Zealand!

Recommend 0
Logically
Jul 10, 2019 06:57pm

Yeahhhhhhhh !!!!!! Time to celebrate Pakistan

Recommend 0
Suraj Singh
Jul 10, 2019 06:57pm

@Desi dimag, India all out! What a grave tradegy for Supa Powa

Recommend 0
Gulfraz
Jul 10, 2019 06:58pm

Congratulations N Zealand...unlucky India, well played to get to this stage.

Recommend 0
Tariq Khan
Jul 10, 2019 06:58pm

India should have helped PAK and met them in semi final

Recommend 0
salvo
Jul 10, 2019 06:58pm

well played India, too bad the road stops here. Still a great effort against the best swing bowlers in the tournament in trying conditions.

Recommend 0
Khan
Jul 10, 2019 06:58pm

India should have played a gentleman’s game against England like gentlemen! Sorry India!

Recommend 0
Indian
Jul 10, 2019 06:58pm

Its ok we reached the semis , topped the league table and BEAT PAKISTAN

Recommend 0
Straight talk
Jul 10, 2019 06:58pm

In the end New Zealand won go kiwis!!!!!! Well done from Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Tariq Khan
Jul 10, 2019 06:58pm

@alex, you sence the same soon

Recommend 0
N_Saq
Jul 10, 2019 06:58pm

That's all folks, NZ won. YAY!!!!

India deserve what it got after the fixed England match. Awesome! NZ just made my day.

Recommend 0
Omar
Jul 10, 2019 06:58pm

@Aman, that’s why it was “5 days match”.

Recommend 0
HK
Jul 10, 2019 06:58pm

Well played ICC. India planned their own demise by losing to England. Congrats All Blacks.

Recommend 0
Stealthy
Jul 10, 2019 06:58pm

To Mr. Dhoni - "As you sow, so shall you reap".

Recommend 0
Asif khan
Jul 10, 2019 06:59pm

India couldnt chase 240 and lost and this time its not a fluke.

Recommend 0
Just_someone
Jul 10, 2019 06:59pm

Hahahahahahahaha hahahaha, hahahahahahahaha!!!

Recommend 0
QN
Jul 10, 2019 06:59pm

What goes around comes around.

Recommend 0
Ayaan
Jul 10, 2019 06:59pm

@aldab, hahahha

Recommend 0
fairplay
Jul 10, 2019 06:59pm

Bye bye India, couldn't beat NZ low score. Wat lag Gaye.

Recommend 0
aziz alam
Jul 10, 2019 06:59pm

India played like they had played against England .

Recommend 0
Straight talk
Jul 10, 2019 06:59pm

@HAA, thank my modi for your opinion.

Recommend 0
J Khan
Jul 10, 2019 06:59pm

Congrats to India - from neighbors.

Recommend 0
Cricketer
Jul 10, 2019 06:59pm

Well played India.

Recommend 0
JK
Jul 10, 2019 06:59pm

@Vijay, you can still return to work...

Recommend 0
Joe Murzi
Jul 10, 2019 06:59pm

Karma Baby!!! Always get you in the end.

Recommend 0
Sameer
Jul 10, 2019 06:59pm

@Desi dimag, India didnt make it. ha

Recommend 0
aziz alam
Jul 10, 2019 07:00pm

@Vijay, Did you see the glory ?

Recommend 0
Bono
Jul 10, 2019 07:00pm

Haha and they wanted NZ to be in the semis.

Recommend 0
Ajmal
Jul 10, 2019 07:00pm

no more Indian Trolls!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! haha

Recommend 0
hama
Jul 10, 2019 07:00pm

It feels like Pakistan has won the World Cup.

Recommend 0
#Daddy Cool
Jul 10, 2019 07:00pm

Say whatever now, it is Daddy Cool .....lol

Recommend 0
HashBrown®
Jul 10, 2019 07:00pm

@Vijay,

"Taking half day leave from my office .... to witness the glory of my country"

Your country's glory has left you with half a day of wasted annual leave. But then again, most of your colleagues are probably busy smashing up TV screens right now anyway!

Recommend 0
Ghazi
Jul 10, 2019 07:00pm

Luck is about numbers game from heaves....India should have not lost against England and Newzealand. Oh well! You reap what you sow

Recommend 0
raju
Jul 10, 2019 07:00pm

even if India lost.. what a fight back in dire situation.. this is what fans want fight till the end even if you don't win.. proud of the Indian cricket team.. jai hind !!!!

Recommend 0
Ram
Jul 10, 2019 07:00pm

Too much is talked about winning an losing a game. Win they are champions lose they are sore losers..we cannot be good fans with this mindset. There are 8 teams playing for this WC and we cannot expect IND or PAK to win every time. Yes Pak lost first and India follow through..they have entertained us and let's leave it there. It is a sport one wins and one loses. Thanks for all the entertainment from the teams in the contest so far!

Recommend 0
Adeel Saleem
Jul 10, 2019 07:00pm

@Vijay, you would have stayed at office and done some useful work,

Recommend 0
aziz alam
Jul 10, 2019 07:00pm

@alex, No because India lost to New Zealand!

Recommend 0
Faisal
Jul 10, 2019 07:00pm

India were the better side but the way they deliberately lost to England, that was unsportsmanlike, and today they lost because of their cockiness.

Let’s hope England or New Zealand wins it. Can’t stand Australia winning another World Cup.

Recommend 0
atta rehman
Jul 10, 2019 07:01pm

India got beaten by new Zealand and England the same teams that Pakistan had beaten in this World Cup; wow amazing game of cricket; a game of nerves; If on top 5 or 6 in this game no team can take a chance or take it easy or brag about their standings on the table.

Recommend 0
Inam ali essex
Jul 10, 2019 07:01pm

hard luck India, i wanted you to win because Aus v Newz same thing again, the kiwwis will surely loose again. but we would have had better final with India. nevermind boyz they really showed you your place.

Recommend 0
Noni69
Jul 10, 2019 07:01pm

What a game!

Recommend 0
aziz alam
Jul 10, 2019 07:01pm

@Adeel Saleem, Dhoni is done done !

Recommend 0
fairplay
Jul 10, 2019 07:01pm

@Photon, catch the plane home, so you can watch the final.

Recommend 0
AAAA
Jul 10, 2019 07:01pm

Finally, India's winning streak comes to an end, and, hopefully, their arrogance will decline as well. India is a good consistent team though, but pride hath a fall.

Recommend 0
M.Azad
Jul 10, 2019 07:01pm

They are a formidable team but after the unsportsmanlike behavior in match with England they deserved to be booted out. Enjoy your un-remorseful exit. After getting beated by a team that Pakistan beat comfortably you are now ranked number 4. A meager one level above our talented team

Recommend 0
Indian
Jul 10, 2019 07:01pm

New Zealand played better than India on this pitch . They deserved the win. Congratulations New Zealand!!

Recommend 0
Rohit Sah
Jul 10, 2019 07:01pm

@El, No, they have bought tickets to watch the finale.

Recommend 0
Syed haseeb haider
Jul 10, 2019 07:01pm

He who digs the pit for others falls in it.....

Recommend 0
Saifur Rahman Bangladeshi
Jul 10, 2019 07:02pm

I noticed most of the Pakistanis supported NZ today. No wonder Britain was able to rule thru "divide and rule" policy.

Recommend 0
Khalid
Jul 10, 2019 07:02pm

Indian trolls, where are you? Keep waiting for next 'mauka'. You lost the match deliberately to England to keep us out and now look what has happened to you. What you did was wrong and you did not deserve to win the world cup. I am so happy since justice has been done.

Recommend 0
Farukh
Jul 10, 2019 07:02pm

India never deserve to go final after what they did to gentleman game . They lose to England on purpose ... and they lose to newzzz

Recommend 0
imran
Jul 10, 2019 07:02pm

@Photon, aur tamana tamana hee raheeee

Recommend 0
Desi
Jul 10, 2019 07:02pm

India themselves responsible for ouster from the World Cup. They purposely lost against England so that Pakistan does not reach semi finals. Had they beaten England, New Zealand would have never reached semifinals. India ‘s hatred toward Pakistan eventually resulted in the downfall of India.

Recommend 0
Ali Kazmi
Jul 10, 2019 07:02pm

@JustSaying,

'A heartbreak awaiting for some people...'

Not some but over a billion people.

Recommend 0
sid
Jul 10, 2019 07:02pm

What can you say other than the better team won on the day. Well done New Zealand, you taught India a humbling lesson on this occasion. Some egos and pride will be hurting today for sure, but its fine, deal with it.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Jul 10, 2019 07:02pm

@alex, nope. No Asians in the final.

Recommend 0
salman
Jul 10, 2019 07:02pm

India thrashed out from WC. Really happy.

Recommend 0
Masood
Jul 10, 2019 07:02pm

As you sow, so shall you reap!

Recommend 0
Ahmed khan lehri
Jul 10, 2019 07:02pm

This is what happens when you play with game instead of playing the game.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Jul 10, 2019 07:03pm

@Pankaj Kumar, didn't make it. Bowled out.

Recommend 0
aziz alam
Jul 10, 2019 07:03pm

@El, We don’t care !

Recommend 0
HashBrown®
Jul 10, 2019 07:03pm

To all the Hindustanis who have been clogging up these comments boards - from the ones who used words like "mighty" and "glorious" to describe their batsmen, to the ones who came here just to make comments about Pakistan - none of you have any idea how satisfying this moment is for Pakistanis. As per your nature, you inflated your own egos beyond any justification, and you got humbled by a far better team. Thank you, thank you, thank you so much for once again shooting yourselves in the foot.

Recommend 0
Blue Knight
Jul 10, 2019 07:03pm

very very entertaining match.. thanks to Dhoni & jadeja..

Recommend 0
ALI
Jul 10, 2019 07:03pm

Best news of 2019 - India out of the world cup

Recommend 0
Jawaad
Jul 10, 2019 07:03pm

Underdogs just taught them (the heroes, so called kings of the game) the lesson of their lives.

Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Jul 10, 2019 07:03pm

A Big Congratulation to New Zealand.

The Indians should realize that when India lost the last game willingly to kick Pakistan out of World Cup that was really bad act on India's part so remember the saying 'What goes around comes around' now go home and sleep well.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Jul 10, 2019 07:04pm

@indian, it wasn't a slow track, but try again in 4 years! Dhoni and Bahubali flopped.

Recommend 0
Ahmed khan lehri
Jul 10, 2019 07:04pm

Good job New Zealand. You really deserved that. Because you played the game and did not played with the game.

Recommend 0
Everything is Business
Jul 10, 2019 07:04pm

@Chinpaksaddique, Yes after giving 105% and almost losing to Afg:)

Recommend 0
Adi
Jul 10, 2019 07:04pm

Why so much silence from vijay and co! India should have let Pakistan to get into semi finals and it might have been easy victory for them now!

Recommend 0
Pakistani in New Zealand
Jul 10, 2019 07:04pm

Indian pack your bags. You are out of here.

Recommend 0
PAF Thunder
Jul 10, 2019 07:05pm

Sore losers. Don't be so arrogant next time.

Recommend 0
Kkb
Jul 10, 2019 07:05pm

@Sakthi, lol sorry should have laughed you are right

Recommend 0
Saif
Jul 10, 2019 07:05pm

Gloom in India....Gleeeeee in Pakistan!

What goes around comes around!

Recommend 0
DRD
Jul 10, 2019 07:05pm

Congratulations New Zealand...!!!

Recommend 0
Abz
Jul 10, 2019 07:05pm

Can't progress yourself and cannot see the neighbours progress.. this is South asian mentality for you.. whether it be the sports field or general issues..

Recommend 0
raju
Jul 10, 2019 07:05pm

dear Pakistanis.. Indian defeat is not Pakistani win.. you still have to earn your own wins

Recommend 0
Irfan
Jul 10, 2019 07:05pm

I am so happy to see India going down especially when they deliberately lost to England to pave way for Pakistan's exit. Well done team New Zealand.

Recommend 0
aziz alam
Jul 10, 2019 07:05pm

It look like India was again playing against England and lost to make sure Pakistan does not make to the Semi finals !

Recommend 0
Seedoo
Jul 10, 2019 07:06pm

To all the Indians who come to Dawn to spew hatred against Pakistan as a nation, Pakistan team and it's fans, and brag about how superior India is compared to Pakistan in every aspect, you just got defeated by a team Pakistan had easily defeated a few days ago. And you are no longer in the World Cup. Now this is your chance to begin a humble life.

Let's be friends and let's not revel in each other's demise and poke each other in the eye. We are brothers and sisters and should be supportive.

Recommend 0
Lion
Jul 10, 2019 07:06pm

Wasn't it Dhoni who allegedly slowed the run rate against England to push Pakistan out of WC and today despite all efforts and fast run rate still couldn't make it? I guess he wrote it for himself to face the music of his prior actions. Sad truth but that is how life works. A lesson for all Indian players perhaps.

Recommend 0
Desperate
Jul 10, 2019 07:06pm

@Vijay, take glory to home

Recommend 0
Salute Pakistan
Jul 10, 2019 07:06pm

@alex, no because now India is not in the finals. You can now finally say India out of World Cup. What India did was shameful against England but you have fallen into your own trap. Well played New Zealand. I would have personally supported India had India not played that questionable innings

Recommend 0
Dr. Doctor
Jul 10, 2019 07:06pm

Good riddance.

Recommend 0
Surender
Jul 10, 2019 07:06pm

Kohli's poor captaincy is not limited to IPL, he continues to demonstrate in every Cup thats why he never won any big tournament. Sending Dhoni at no 7, and putting Pant and Karthik in a situation when 3 down for less than 10 was great experiment that was bound to fail. World Cup semi final is not a place to experiment. Karthik has not yet scored 10 runs in the world cup, Pant just came to world cup mid way and not scored even a 50..were left to take India to victory. What else one can expect.

Recommend 0
Asfand
Jul 10, 2019 07:06pm

The conspiracy against Pakistan did not work. Very shameful

Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Jul 10, 2019 07:07pm

Congratulations to the country of great Prime Minister of New Zealand Ms.Jacinda Ardern on your great deserving victory over India.

Recommend 0
Azhar Khan
Jul 10, 2019 07:07pm

India go the taste of it's own medicine. Bye Bye India.

Recommend 0
Bipul
Jul 10, 2019 07:07pm

Dhoni has lost it for India. I don't think he is able to think anymore.

Recommend 0
Zeb
Jul 10, 2019 07:07pm

when you bring politics in game then Karma hunt you. That's what India deserved. Hopefully england beat Aus and new this time its new world cup winner.

Recommend 0
A
Jul 10, 2019 07:07pm

NZ played very well.

Recommend 0
Imran A.
Jul 10, 2019 07:07pm

@India, Look at the positive side. You lost to New Zealand and not to Pakistan in the semi-finals. You didn't want Pakistan in the Semi-finals because of the fear that you would lose to them.

Recommend 0
Jafri
Jul 10, 2019 07:07pm

@Vijay, bad luck bro

Recommend 0
Umair
Jul 10, 2019 07:08pm

Bye bye :)

Recommend 0
Noni69
Jul 10, 2019 07:08pm

KARMA. that's what you get for removing Pakistan from semifinals

Recommend 0
Jafri
Jul 10, 2019 07:08pm

@Pakistani in New Zealand , Karma is the name

Recommend 0
RC
Jul 10, 2019 07:08pm

All the scooters are sent home :) slow playing against England got you in the habit which was hard to kick off

Recommend 0
Alpha Beta
Jul 10, 2019 07:08pm

Alf Mabroooook.... Thousand Congratulations... :D

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Jul 10, 2019 07:09pm

What a game by NZ.....deserved to being final......over confidence, arrogance, casual, took opponent lightly are few reasons for india's collasal failure.....its time for entire pakistan to party.....PM IK should declare national holiday ......

Recommend 0
Jafri
Jul 10, 2019 07:09pm

@Bajake Thokdia, we don’t care. Amazing match Bye Bye legend Dhoni. We love you

Recommend 0
Javed Akram pakistan
Jul 10, 2019 07:09pm

Im happy to see Pakistan media and the nation being obsessed with India. Great job!! Keep it up

Recommend 0
burnsroader
Jul 10, 2019 07:09pm

Gee what happened. I though WC was in the bag for India. Oh Well. There is Champions Trophy in 2 years and I am sure its going to be piece of cake for India. Lets blame rain for India's loss. It will take a little zing off the disappointment for Indian fans.

Recommend 0
FAhmed
Jul 10, 2019 07:09pm

A good win by NZ.

Recommend 0
Nasir Khan
Jul 10, 2019 07:11pm

The way India played against England it was clear that they are not the team which can win cwc19. If there would be a match for 3rd and 4th position, India deserve 4th with this performance. Hopefully final will be between NZ and England.

Recommend 0
Proud Pakistani
Jul 10, 2019 07:11pm

@JustSaying, hmmmm :)

Recommend 0
Jafri
Jul 10, 2019 07:12pm

Commiserations to India. My heart goes out for Mr. Chirag Patel who once commented on Pakistan ouster from World Cup. Welcome to the club bro , how are you feeling now

Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Jul 10, 2019 07:12pm

Yayyy!!! Congrats New Zealand (every Pakistani means it from the bottom of their hearts) ....rooting for you in the finals!

Recommend 0
Zia
Jul 10, 2019 07:12pm

Congratulations!!!wadayan to NZ

Recommend 0
Deepak
Jul 10, 2019 07:12pm

@Vijay, I hope glory was witnessed...

Recommend 0
Sachin kumar soni
Jul 10, 2019 07:12pm

Dhoni-Jadeja showed fighting spirit of indian team. Today we lost but team has shown it's character.

Recommend 0
Fiz
Jul 10, 2019 07:12pm

Pride hath fall. Pakistan was able to beat NZ in their group match but india couldn't do it , not even once. Well done NZ!

Recommend 0
Shabir
Jul 10, 2019 07:12pm

Congratulations to New Zealand & I hope to win NZ Bye Bye India go to home.

Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Jul 10, 2019 07:12pm

@Vijay, how did that work out? ;)

Recommend 0
Jafri
Jul 10, 2019 07:12pm

@Amer, haha

Recommend 0
Waseem Rafiq
Jul 10, 2019 07:12pm

Glad to see the better team win.

India deserves this after its cheat with the England match

Recommend 0
Iran
Jul 10, 2019 07:12pm

Jaisi karni waisi bharni. What a match what a performance. NZ outclassed India. Congratulations to Newzealand cricket team.

Recommend 0
Proud Pakistani
Jul 10, 2019 07:12pm

@Photon, No quite :)

Recommend 0
Zia
Jul 10, 2019 07:12pm

Now Pakistan can sleep with ease. India did not get it either.

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle ICC
Jul 10, 2019 07:13pm

Salute Captain Dhoni

Recommend 0
Kenal
Jul 10, 2019 07:13pm

Worst play by India in a semifinal...it's a shame on the team Rohit and virat not playing in such a crucial match...are they mad.. they just broke hearts of millions of Indian fans.shame shame on the team. should have been evicted long before with other teams Third class play in a semifinal.. overconfidence of the team lead to this disaster.

Recommend 0
Proud Pakistani
Jul 10, 2019 07:13pm

@Akash, They havnt :)

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle ICC
Jul 10, 2019 07:13pm

Its India vs. England. Game on

Recommend 0
Waseem Rafiq
Jul 10, 2019 07:13pm

@Vijay,
Hope u enjoy the “glory”

Glad to see Newzealand win after the cheating your team did in the England match

Recommend 0
Shah jamil
Jul 10, 2019 07:13pm

India did great reaching semi finals but the unsportsmanlike crowd did not stayed till the end of game to cheer them for their great performance That's SAD

Recommend 0
Hadi
Jul 10, 2019 07:13pm

Pakistan smashed Kiwis and the English.

India lost to both.

Recommend 0
Vivek Sharma
Jul 10, 2019 07:13pm

Very bad luck for India

Recommend 0
Khaliqfarooqi
Jul 10, 2019 07:13pm

NZ played very well, hope to get final too. India played unsporting by loosing with England to out Pakistan from semi final. Hope that England to loose with NZ in final. Inshah Allah .

Recommend 0
Farukh
Jul 10, 2019 07:13pm

India never deserve to win after what they did vs English team

Recommend 0
Moorthy
Jul 10, 2019 07:14pm

New Zealand fielding made the difference. They would have saved atleast 30-40 runs and took 2 improbable wickets of dinesh karthik and dhoni which was just by extraordinary fielding

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle ICC
Jul 10, 2019 07:14pm

@Vijay, Please take the week off, it is indeed time to celebrate starting with Captain Dhoni

Recommend 0
Waseem Rafiq
Jul 10, 2019 07:14pm

@alex, no because India lost -lol

Recommend 0
ibnemasood
Jul 10, 2019 07:14pm

Intent was not shown in INDvEND match and was lost. Today, even with intent and hardwork, India could not chase. This is Karma for you dear Indians!

Recommend 0
Proud Pakistani
Jul 10, 2019 07:14pm

@kuladeep patil, Well it was better to loose to NZ IN then end kuch izaat ra gayee :) after the Bangladesh performance you would have been eaten for breakfast if NZ did not qualify

Recommend 0
Rangarajan Raghavachari
Jul 10, 2019 07:14pm

@Mubbii, Fluke victory by Black caps. NZ won because of Dhoni runout ..They had no real chance when Jadeja was there.Proud of the Indian stars! You are the real winners. !

Recommend 0
Naveed Burki
Jul 10, 2019 07:14pm

Lessons to be learned:

Never consider the enemy to be weak. Rate performance and values over personality and name. There is always room for improvement.

Struggle, struggle and struggle!

Recommend 0
Lahore Villa Kuwait
Jul 10, 2019 07:14pm

Proud of India.. they fought well. Thanks for wonderful tournament. Thanks Pakistani media (Basit Ali, Sikander Bakht) for comedy like match fixing, no intent allegations and how Pakistani team deserve a spot. I can see this happening in next Champions Trophy in 2 years and world cup. India would maintain its dominance in ranking and Pakistani media would be looking for excuses and living in 1992 and CT 2017.

Recommend 0
Krishna Bhargav
Jul 10, 2019 07:14pm

Well Played NZ and Jaddu... Way to Go....It was a very good game, I enjoyed the game Kudos on winning... good luck in the finals

Recommend 0
Brian Selfe
Jul 10, 2019 07:14pm

How could India not get NZ's total. Still can't believe the collapse. Dhoni left it too late to get the runs flowing. Leaving it only to Jadeja was a mistake. He should have opened his sholders sooner.

Recommend 0
ibnemasood
Jul 10, 2019 07:14pm

When you go to dig a grave for your enemy-dig two (Chinese Proverb)

INDvENG #INDvNZ #CWC19

Recommend 0
gheuntaak
Jul 10, 2019 07:15pm

i guess pakistan won the world cup today.

Recommend 0
Waseem Rafiq
Jul 10, 2019 07:15pm

@Pankaj Kumar,
Glad to see the better team win...

Recommend 0
zaheer
Jul 10, 2019 07:15pm

if you have the vision you would know it was a fixed match--- the way jadeja and company folded in the end is proof of this

Recommend 0
Np
Jul 10, 2019 07:15pm

@Saad, no. Consistent winner makes you number one. Proud of Indian team.

Recommend 0
Waqar Khan
Jul 10, 2019 07:15pm

After India lost to England to get Pakistan out of the world cup. I'm glad they lost thanks God my prayers are answered

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle ICC
Jul 10, 2019 07:16pm

@Tariq, Exactly lol....that is one legacy Captain Dhoni is going to leave behind, this is how you end your career...people will only remember Dhoni for this WC. What a critical mistake, he is going to live to regret it !

Recommend 0
Sridhar Raghunatha Rao
Jul 10, 2019 07:16pm

Sad end to a glorious performance track

Recommend 0
OTHER SIDE
Jul 10, 2019 07:16pm

Indians please come, comment.

Recommend 0
Waseem Rafiq
Jul 10, 2019 07:16pm

@Shazaib, really? Lol Overconfident... maybe?

Recommend 0
Proud Pakistani
Jul 10, 2019 07:17pm

@A shah, Well done Kiwis now go on and win the world cup :)

Recommend 0
Atar Singh
Jul 10, 2019 07:17pm

Dhoni 1run

Dhoni 1run Dhoni 1run Dhoni 1run

Dhoni 1run

Dhoni 1run

Dhoni 1run

Dhoni 1run

Dhoni 1run

Dhoni 1run

Dhoni 1run

Dhoni 1run

Dhoni 1run

Dhoni 1run

Dhoni 1run

Dhoni 1run

Recommend 0
Dunamite
Jul 10, 2019 07:17pm

Credit due they gave a fight the better team won

Recommend 0
KASHMIRI (IOC)
Jul 10, 2019 07:17pm

Celebrations all around! The slogan here is as simple as this: "If Pak doesn't qualify then the next best thing is ..." Good Luck for the finals NZ.

Recommend 0
Khalid_Toronto
Jul 10, 2019 07:17pm

I would have supported India if they didn't do what they did against England.

Recommend 0
MUSHTAQ A. SYED
Jul 10, 2019 07:17pm

Wah Wah Wah Wah, maza aagaya, buhat buhat mubarik to everyone. Lets dance, share sweets and celebrate.

Recommend 0
Mgupta
Jul 10, 2019 07:17pm

How failly you play

You have to won atleast this one

At least Dhoni has to play till last

Recommend 0
Madhu
Jul 10, 2019 07:17pm

Extreme arrogance of India cost them this match. They should not have thrown away the match against England. They probably would have reached the finals by beating Pakistan in the semis.

Recommend 0
Saeed
Jul 10, 2019 07:17pm

@aldab, waiting waiting waiting.........

Recommend 0
Shakeel Ahmed
Jul 10, 2019 07:17pm

Dhoni not hitting out once gain intentionally but this time causing damage to India and wrecking their dreams of supremacy.

Recommend 0
Open Minded
Jul 10, 2019 07:17pm

Two reasons of India's loss: 1. Karma: intestinally losing against England. 2. Dropping Shami from semi.

Recommend 0
Dave
Jul 10, 2019 07:17pm

Hope Pakistan happy

Recommend 0
Proud Pakistani
Jul 10, 2019 07:17pm

@Tariq, Famous saying you play dirty i.e. loosing to Eng you get dirty :)

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle ICC
Jul 10, 2019 07:18pm

@Ram, Great speech, proud of you. Lekin fact is your lost ....chin up next time make sure you really do "win" every game ;) Log khetain hain na " Karma is a ....."

Recommend 0
Proud Pakistani
Jul 10, 2019 07:18pm

@Indian , too late yaar :) they are on there flight back now :)

Recommend 0
Saeed
Jul 10, 2019 07:18pm

@Vijay, should not have taken the day off

Recommend 0

