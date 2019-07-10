Pakistan receives $991m as first tranche of IMF programme
Pakistan has received the first tranche of $991.4 million of the $6 billion bailout package International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout, the chief spokesperson for the State Bank of Pakistan said on Wednesday.
This is equivalent to a special drawing right (SDR) of $716 million. An SDR is an IMF unit for a financial transaction, which includes a mixed basket of currencies.
On July 3, the IMF executive board approved a $6 billion bailout package for Pakistan and immediately released $1bn to ease a sustained pressure on the country’s foreign exchange reserves.
The package, which supports the government’s efforts to revive the country’s ailing economy, includes a phased release of the additional aid over a 39-month period. The IMF will also conduct quarterly review of Pakistan’s performance over this period.
Earlier in the week, a senior government official said that beginning this year, Pakistan will receive a total of $6bn in about three years ending 2021-22 from the IMF, while it has to repay about $4.355bn in four years ending 2022-23, showing net receipts of $1.65bn.
He shared that the government was expected to receive the first disbursement of about $1bn this week under the $6bn Extended Fund Facility (EFF) that would boost the foreign exchange reserves in the short term, but its repayment obligations under the previous $6.4bn EFF have already begun.
IMF have so me rights to look into the economic performance of the country. PMLN, PPP, thier ministers, theirs appointees and their family members have looted the country for so many years. Pakistan has lost the trust and reputation of the International financing organisations. The present government will Inshallah restore the trust and economy of the country very soon.