DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 10, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Why has PML-N leadership not rushed to court with their 'undeniable evidence'?: Aitzaz Ahsan

Dawn.comUpdated July 10, 2019

Email

PPP Senator and lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan. —AFP/File
PPP Senator and lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan. —AFP/File

Senator Aitzaz Ahsan, a former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association and senior advocate of the Supreme Court, on Tuesday wondered why the PML-N has not rushed to the court in light of the "important evidence" it has obtained, which supposedly exonerates incarcerated former prime minister and PML-N "supreme leader" Nawaz Sharif.

His remarks came during Dawn News talk show 'News Wise'.

Ahsan noted that although accountability court judge Arshad Malik has not denied the meeting having taken place, he (Malik) has alleged that there has been "cutting and pasting" in the tape's contents and has termed it "manufactured".

Ahsan said that the matter has therefore turned controversial and that the burden of proof (of demonstrating the veracity of her allegation) lies with Maryam Nawaz.

Ahsan expressed the view that in the press conference held by the party to bring the tape to the fore, Khawaja Haris, Sharif's lead counsel, should have been sitting alongside the other members and should have declared that the party shall be submitting the tape to the court the very next day, along with a request to have it forensically examined and to expediently release Sharif from jail custody.

"(Of course) the court cannot do it (release Nawaz) immediately. They will first have to ascertain if the tape is genuine and untampered.

"For that, the person who recorded the audio will have to appear before the court and provide a testimony under oath. Similarly, the person who recorded the video will have to appear and also give a testimony under oath. A third person who cannot be identified, and whose arms and legs alone can be seen in the video, will have to appear as well.

"Besides this, Nasir Butt [the person seen talking to the judge in question] will have to appear. The expert from the studio where the film was transferred off of the camera and where it was streamed, will have to appear," said Ahsan, as he explained what will follow if the PML-N takes such a course of action.

Ahsan said that photographic evidence, since the past 150 years, has been submitted in court, but has no admissibility unless and until the photographer or the videographer provides a testimony before the court and verifies under oath that the photograph or video was, in fact, taken by him.

"And unless and until the person who developed it, does not come and testify that he has developed it as is [it holds no value]," he added.

"You provide an unbroken chain of evidence and then prove something like this," he continued, before adding: "So they will have to prove it this way. And the original tape is undoubtedly with Maryam."

Commenting on whether the court should take a suo motu notice on the matter, Ahsan said that whether or not the court initiates further action, the decision is one which was handed by the court and can only be revised by a court of higher authority.

"One thing is very clear. Without a court order, Nawaz Sharif cannot get out of jail. The court has sent him to jail. It may be a wrong decision, a corrupt decision and one given under pressure. I am ready to believe this for a minute. But, a judicial decision has been made. And to render it void, a judicial decision in turn will have to be given — by a bigger court," he said.

"Two courts exist which are higher than Arshad Malik's court and which have the authority — the Islamabad High Court and the Supreme Court," he went on to say.

"Supreme Court's Chief Justice Khosa tries his best to have a steady hand in affairs and is not in favour of taking suo motu notices," Ahsan, who is also a senior lawyer, pointed out, suggesting that the Islamabad High Court might have to take up the matter.

He, however, also pointed out that the urgency should come from the PML-N's side to see Sharif freed as soon as possible.

"They should say, 'We have genuine evidence. We have that smoking gun with which the murder was committed.'"

"They should rush it to the courts and insist that the matter be pursued immediately. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal should delay this no further. And neither should Shehbaz Sharif, if he wishes to see his brother and 'quaid' released. He should, in fact, go (to court) himself."

"Why should he wait for a suo motu?" Ahsan remarked.

When asked what reason could there be behind the party's inaction to approach the court, the PPP leader said: "Then it [releasing the tape] is just a political thing. The matter pertains to the court. Then, [if there is no follow up] it is just the courts getting maligned. The judicial process, the legal process, and their image have all been severely tarnished."

He said that rather than the courts "attempting to clear their name", as proposed by the anchor, the PML-N should be impatient to do something.

"They have such an important piece of evidence in the case against Nawaz Sharif — if it is untampered. It is so important that they should be running to the court (with it) and pleading: 'For God's sake, release Nawaz Sharif today.'"

"And the court may very well, the next day, call in witnesses: Nasir Butt, person behind the camera, the one who did the editing, the streaming, etc," he surmised.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (40)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Nadeem
Jul 10, 2019 01:45am

A sticky situation for Maryam Nawaz to produce all the evidence.

Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Jul 10, 2019 01:54am

Politics. To create chaos.

Recommend 0
MONIER
Jul 10, 2019 01:55am

But PML-N and Maryam know well that it is a concocted video and they are simply playing this in the peoples court to try out and produce some kind of mass movement. They know well that under scrutiny of forensic evidence their tape case will have zero value in the court of law. It is well known that liars try easy and illegal way out of trouble instead of using fair play and legal ways to achieve their goal.

Recommend 0
Syed Noorani
Jul 10, 2019 01:55am

.. Undeniable evidence. What if expert testimony exposes the tape as not real?

Recommend 0
Ali
Jul 10, 2019 01:57am

They should have to kick him out like PMLN kicked Nisar.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 10, 2019 02:09am

'Why PMLN didn't present the video evidence to court?' - Simply, Ms Maryam Safdar waited to organise the fake video through different means, and thought she could fool media and nation. Obviously, this backfired and created great ambarrassment and, as a result, Ms Maryam Safdar has been entitled silly and biggest drama queen of Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Gulabkhan of Gulabkhanah
Jul 10, 2019 02:12am

Unbiased, impartial analysis offered by a fair-minded lawyer.

Recommend 0
Tunda Thakur
Jul 10, 2019 02:26am

I agree with Aitizaz sahab and have a feeling that PLM-N might not be in a hurry to submit this evidence. Another calibri in the making

Recommend 0
Ghani K
Jul 10, 2019 02:27am

Aitzaz Ahsan laid it down to the minutest detail - Bring all witnesses before the court, verify the authenticity of the tape. But Maryam Safdar preferred political mileage over the judicial approach. The whole charade will fizzle out in a week or two and Mian Sahib will remain in Kot Lakhpat. Jail.

Recommend 0
MSAlvi (USA)
Jul 10, 2019 02:31am

I believe that Maryam's tapes are bogus. She will not take them to court. She only wants to take some political advantage.

Judge Arshad Malik must ask the senior court to take up this matter against Maryam.

Recommend 0
Nadeem Yousuf
Jul 10, 2019 02:38am

What would be his assessment if the video/photage was related to Zardari's trial!

Recommend 0
MALIK (USA)
Jul 10, 2019 02:44am

This man's leader has been Zardari and Bilawal. You can imagine the level of intelligence from so called Senior Advicate of Supreme Court.

Recommend 0
Jack Pallance
Jul 10, 2019 02:45am

Is'nt Cutting/Pasting and Manufacturing enough? Who will dare bell this cat?

Recommend 0
Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
Jul 10, 2019 02:48am

A very well argued chain of event to be followed up MN’s serious allegation against the AC judge & veracity of imparted sentence to NS. But alas there are many slips between the cup & the lips, the NL will think million times before filing a case for acquittal of NS on the basis of this doctored video, showing the judge being coaxed into convicting him in the Al-Azizia corruption case. The NL being trapped in its own doing has to come out of its stupor & take charge of the events unfolding ASAP.

Recommend 0
Saad Khan
Jul 10, 2019 02:58am

Yes, Maryum should knock the SC door, with her Attorney, that might help if this video is true.

Recommend 0
Junaid Imran Mahmood
Jul 10, 2019 02:59am

Waiting for evidence as we are for all other threats. PML-N Sahiba is getting more ridiculous by the day.

Recommend 0
MAJID KHAN
Jul 10, 2019 03:04am

great Aitzaz with his impartial analysis

Recommend 0
accomplice
Jul 10, 2019 03:13am

why dont you go and ask them?

Recommend 0
Riaz Uddin
Jul 10, 2019 03:16am

The situation and timing in which video has been disclosed speaks itself.that video it is not genuine!

Recommend 0
Zia Uddin
Jul 10, 2019 03:21am

When will this non-sense in Pakistan will stop? Everybody must work for the betterment of the poor Pakistani citizens. I have been watching that everyday news is about court hearings. Stop it and get back to work.

Recommend 0
Dr Tarik
Jul 10, 2019 03:55am

Their quaid is in the jail due to corruption. Enjoy there all the facilities provided to a corrupt. When will the rest of Family join him in jail?

Recommend 0
ismail
Jul 10, 2019 04:11am

brilliant mr lawyer from PPP

Recommend 0
Tanveer
Jul 10, 2019 04:38am

Failed politician who has been frustrated by the treatment he received from his own party and has no courage to leave the party either if he has totally diverging views.

Recommend 0
Tarique Paul
Jul 10, 2019 04:41am

If I had genuine evidence then surely I would submit it to the courts as soon as possible to clear nawaz sharif from wrongdoing But alas this is not the case so we can assume the recording was tampered with.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Jul 10, 2019 04:50am

Because it is as fake as the Colibri font document.

Recommend 0
only for pakistan
Jul 10, 2019 04:57am

there you go. a good detailed response. now lets see if the sharifs do go to the courts or not!

Recommend 0
PAF Thunder
Jul 10, 2019 05:00am

If this video had any legal worth, don't you think Maryam had gone straight to the court already?

Recommend 0
Mohan
Jul 10, 2019 05:16am

She did not rush to the court because in Pakistan the accused should prove innocence.

Recommend 0
nk
Jul 10, 2019 05:18am

The reason PMLN not running to the court is they don't believe themselves that it will stand the forensic scrutiny!!! hence none of their lawyers were present! and the biggest tell is the next day Maryam herself moved on to "hunger strike" for no home food. they may release some more tapes but so far its look like a desperate attempt to shore up the base!!!.

Recommend 0
Sughra
Jul 10, 2019 06:18am

Very well said.

Recommend 0
KB
Jul 10, 2019 06:49am

Maryam Nawaz is a pathological lier.

Recommend 0
ahmad
Jul 10, 2019 06:49am

agreed. technically correct analysis. Rush to the supreme court and shout "free nawaz", but be careful Maryum safdar, your previous stunts with forged documents have backfired. be very very careful if you don't have sufficient evidences.

Recommend 0
Larkanavi
Jul 10, 2019 06:54am

Persuasive arguments. But PMLN will not go to court because they just want to milk political advantage regardless of how much damage it does to Judiciary.

Recommend 0
Nadir
Jul 10, 2019 06:54am

Mr. Ahsan speaks the facts. I have this uncanny feeling that Maryam has bitten more then she can chew. if there are other tapes that she threatens with, bring them on.

Recommend 0
Zuk
Jul 10, 2019 06:55am

Mr Aitzaz has clearly explained one aspect of this story. The other aspect neither asked by the anchor nor explained by Mr Ahsan is what happens if Judge Arshad claim that video has been doctored and audio assembled from his different talks proves correct.

Recommend 0
PakAm
Jul 10, 2019 07:17am

Right This is the law

Recommend 0
SAK
Jul 10, 2019 08:21am

The learned barrister is right in his opinion that onus of proving the authenticity of this manufactured video lies with Maryam. If she is so confident about this video she should immediately approach High Court with original material of this video and demand legal proceedings. Not going to the court raises many questions on the motives and authenticity of this video which is extremely harmful for the political credibility of Maryam.

Recommend 0
Addendum
Jul 10, 2019 08:22am

In his analysis, Aitzaz Ahsan has hit the nail on the head.

Recommend 0
Moni
Jul 10, 2019 08:52am

Perhaps the only sane voice in these murky times

Recommend 0
Javed Abid
Jul 10, 2019 09:34am

Maryam - a dirty tricker. She will never go to the court as she very well knows it is all fake.

First she should prove she did not fake the 'FONT' case against her. She is a compulsive liar with a dirty mind.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

End of a glorious chapter

End of a glorious chapter

The closure of Herald marks the end of one of the brightest chapters in independent journalism in Pakistan.

Editorial

July 10, 2019

Adjustment without reform

NOW that the detailed documents connected with Pakistan’s latest IMF programme have finally been made public, it ...
July 10, 2019

UN Kashmir report

WHILE this country has for decades been telling the world about Indian atrocities in held Kashmir, Pakistan’s...
Updated July 10, 2019

Channels taken off air

Pemra seems to have become a handmaiden to repressive forces micro-managing print and electronic media.
July 09, 2019

Video scandal

IN yet another scandal which has embroiled the judiciary in controversy, a video purportedly showing an...
July 09, 2019

Sindh hospitals

FOLLOWING a legal battle, in which the apex court had given control of three major hospitals of Karachi to the...
July 09, 2019

History in decay

WHEN Prime Minister Imran Khan announced his government’s ambitious new policy of relaxing the visa application...