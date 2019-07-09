DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 10, 2019

Anchorperson Mureed Abbas gunned down in Karachi

Imtiaz AliUpdated July 09, 2019

Anchorperson Mureed Abbas. — Photo courtesy of Facebook page
Bol News anchorperson Mureed Abbas was gunned down on Tuesday night in Defence area of Karachi, police said.

Police officials said, citing initial details, that he was killed during a fight over a personal dispute in Khayaban-e-Bukhari area.

South DIG Sharjeel Kharal said that friends of the deceased informed the police that he had a monetary dispute with someone whose identity police had withheld. He added that a friend of the anchorperson, Khizar Hayat, also received two bullets in the same incident. Hayat was shifted to a private hospital but he succumbed to his wounds, he added.

The officer said that a police party raided the residence of the suspected killer and caught him attempting suicide. "The suspect shot himself in the chest," he said, adding that the suspect was shifted to a local hospital in critical condition.

Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Executive Director Seemin Jamali confirmed that Abbas had been brought dead to the hospital. She said that the anchorperson sustained multiple bullet wounds on the chest and abdomen.

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kaleem Imam took notice of the incident and directed the concerned deputy inspector general to furnish a report. He also directed the concerned officials to conduct a forensic examination of the evidence collected from the crime scene.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, who was on a visit to Iran, also took notice of the incident and discussed the matter with the chief secretary over the telephone. He issued directions to maintain law and order in the city.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 09, 2019 10:06pm

Was it a personal or politically motivated incident? This should be thoroughly investigated and actioned according to its findings and relevant law.

Kaju
Jul 09, 2019 10:08pm

Anything against establishment will be silenced

Saad
Jul 09, 2019 10:15pm

Inna lilla e wa inna lilla e rajeon....

Don't know the details but hope it was not due to the Twitter trend a few days ago

Indianmuslim
Jul 09, 2019 10:18pm

Naya Pakistan eh ????

Jehengir khan
Jul 09, 2019 10:19pm

His killing is driven by politicalocal motive and not due to personal dispute....there is a secret effort made by government to scare and shut freedom of media....rise of fascism.....

Amit Trivedi
Jul 09, 2019 10:29pm

Naya pakistan...

Luckystar
Jul 09, 2019 10:30pm

Very sad, he was one of the voices against corruption in our society

Alla Bux
Jul 09, 2019 10:31pm

Welcome to Naya Pakistan, where media freedom rules supreme.

Zamrez Mirza
Jul 09, 2019 10:35pm

-- Never borrow money from the wrong people.

Awan
Jul 09, 2019 10:43pm

He was anti PTI and anti establishment.

adil108
Jul 09, 2019 10:55pm

Guys, the news clearly says that it was personal dispute relating to money matter. What it has to do with old or naya Pakistan? If someone sneezes also it will be the caused of naya Pakistan! Grow up please

Pushtun
Jul 09, 2019 10:59pm

@Kaju,

Man you indians are idiots of highest category. Everyone knows that bol tv is pro establishment.

M. Saeed
Jul 09, 2019 11:01pm

This is very unfortunate. May the departed soul rest in peace and his family gets courage to bear the irreparable loss.

Harun Ismail
Jul 09, 2019 11:03pm

"Killed due to a personal dispute in a defense area". Sad day for journalism in Pakistan. Keep treading the same path, am sure you shall prosper some day. Utmost you may lay the blame on a political party or "India" but never question the deep sate, for they are "Pak" not the common people who are supposed to truly represent the society. Organization over Community. Wow simply Wow. Dont understand how the media tolerates this nonsense.

Jacky
Jul 09, 2019 11:05pm

Freedom of speech? Hope now other anchor persons understands the signal.

Javed
Jul 09, 2019 11:06pm

Karachi is returning to its old ways. Sad.

Saad Khan
Jul 09, 2019 11:08pm

@Kaju, Where is Bilawal and CM Sindh, it's law and order, you never rule out, some foul play by this boy?

PAF Thunder
Jul 09, 2019 11:10pm

@Kaju, But he didn't speak against establishment. But yes he was against the corrupt mafia. I wonder who did it.

Mira
Jul 09, 2019 11:11pm

@Indianmuslim,

What are you suggesting, Indian?

Awaz....
Jul 09, 2019 11:12pm

It is not a personal dispute but a political motivated revenge as it happened to many other Pakistani journalists.

Khurram
Jul 09, 2019 11:12pm

The speed at which police officials explained the cause of his murder itself raises lot of suspicion. Truth must come out otherwise it seems life has no value anymore.

Mira
Jul 09, 2019 11:13pm

@Jehengir khan,

So, why you are NOT afraid of making such a statement?

Ashok De, Calgary
Jul 09, 2019 11:17pm

What a mess, this morning I read the murder of a Dy. Commissioner of Customs and now this. We here, thought localities in Pakistan will now get tidy and will be with very low crime rate. Whatever the dispute may be this type of crime scares the tourists from outside.

Finally, let God grant the deceased eternal peace.

Ashok, Canada

Abraham D Haque
Jul 09, 2019 11:19pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, by an inept central government!!!!!!

Muhammad Faiz
Jul 09, 2019 11:20pm

Those who are giving anti-state remarks must listen to the mainstream media too. Kindly google his name to get more information. Long Live Pakistan Long Live Establishment

Ali
Jul 09, 2019 11:20pm

welcome to Karachi - where a personal and petty dispute can get you killed and killers are never going to be caught.

Abdullah
Jul 09, 2019 11:21pm

Who shoots themself in the chest to commit suicide?

Zeeshan Ahmed
Jul 09, 2019 11:21pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, didn't you read the article? the suspect committed suicide, it was a personal dispute over money.

Syed A. Mateen
Jul 09, 2019 11:22pm

According to media reports Mureed Abbas and his friend Khizer was called by one Atif Zaman at a restaurant at Khayaban-e-Bhukhari, DHA, Karachi and during aurguments Atif Zaman opened fire on Mureed Abbas while Khizer tried to escape but he was also shot. Both of them died on the spot.

After the incident Atif Zaman ran from the scene and reached at his apartment where he shot himself and died.

According to Mureed Abbas wife her husband had invested Rs 0.5 million in business with Atif Zaman.

Abraham D Haque
Jul 09, 2019 11:23pm

Don't like the message kill the messenger

A
Jul 09, 2019 11:23pm

Free speech is Pakistan? He was expecting too much. IKs Naya Pakistan.

nk
Jul 09, 2019 11:24pm

@Kaju, Now, do not judge just yourself and come to a conclusion. The nation is already accommodating and dealing with enough fitnah. Please for your on sake do not come to a conclusion before authenticating other news outlets about this incident. This was a money dispute and the murderer has been arrested on the spot.

nk
Jul 09, 2019 11:26pm

@Alla Bux, Nothing to do with media freedom. Do not become a partner in spreading fitnah. It was a money dispute and the murderer is in police custody.

Tayyab
Jul 09, 2019 11:32pm

People read the news, the suspect is in custody. This has nothing to do with Press Freedom. Stop nonsense over a tradegy.

Awaz....
Jul 09, 2019 11:33pm

Pakistan is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for media persons. Journalists continue to get target killed and threats against them continue to grow and the State’s legal system and justice system have failed to provide them justice. The impunity enjoyed by the killers of journalists in Pakistan is one of the highest in the world. This means the killers enjoy total impunity with no fear of getting punished for killing journalists. Journalists are dead and their killers are free.

Hani_Layyah
Jul 09, 2019 11:36pm

@Kaju, how come establishment ?

Awaz....
Jul 09, 2019 11:40pm

Whether they are members of press clubs and unions of journalists, across Pakistan they are equally risk of being murdered. Three out of every four journalists target killed were members of local press clubs but only one in three were members of their local union of journalists. Sindh and KP are the most dangerous regions for journalists who are not members of any press club while Punjab is the most dangerous region for a journalist if they are not members of a union of journalist.

Zak
Jul 09, 2019 11:44pm

'Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, who was on a visit to Iran, also took notice of the incident and discussed the matter with the chief secretary over the telephone. He issued directions to maintain law and order in the city.'

What kind of lame instruction is that. And what's he doing in Iran, he is Chief Minister not foreign Minister.

Awaz....
Jul 09, 2019 11:44pm

Most murderers of journalists remain faceless and unidentified.The threat sources are identified/ suspected by the victims and their families in only one in every three cases of journalists murdered. Deadly inaction In three-fourth cases, the local state authorities were pre-informed by journalists of threats they were facing before being murdered. Despite this avalanche of early warning and threat reporting, the authorities failed to prevent their murders.

Zak
Jul 09, 2019 11:45pm

@Kaju, He never said anything against establishment. It was monetary personal dispute.

Nikhil
Jul 09, 2019 11:46pm

Ok..Mureed abbas killed..The eyewitness, hayat, shot and "died"..The suspect was caught "attempting suicide, with a pistol".. Whoever believes this, is in serious trouble, because soon, they will come for you..

Torit
Jul 09, 2019 11:48pm

First interview interrupted and shut down then 22 media channels given show cause notice, next 3 media channels shutdown and now killing a news anchor. How far will they go to stifle information and the truth. What is it that they fear. Unlike in the past, now social Media in the handsof citizens, the truth cannot be stifled. Pakistan's reputation already slurred internationally is talking a lower dive effecting investor confidence.

Awaz....
Jul 09, 2019 11:51pm

Pakistan has been consistently ranked by international media watchdogs as one of the most dangerous places on the planet to practice journalism. The levels of impunity enjoyed by killers of journalists is shockingly high. Barely a third of the cases of murdered journalists are declared fit for trial in a court of law and completes prosecution in the court. The process of justice for two of every three journalists murdered in Pakistan whose case even reaches the court does not even conclude.

