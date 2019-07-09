Anchorperson Mureed Abbas gunned down in Karachi

Bol News anchorperson Mureed Abbas was gunned down on Tuesday night in Defence area of Karachi, police said.

Police officials said, citing initial details, that he was killed during a fight over a personal dispute in Khayaban-e-Bukhari area.

South DIG Sharjeel Kharal said that friends of the deceased informed the police that he had a monetary dispute with someone whose identity police had withheld. He added that a friend of the anchorperson, Khizar Hayat, also received two bullets in the same incident. Hayat was shifted to a private hospital but he succumbed to his wounds, he added.

The officer said that a police party raided the residence of the suspected killer and caught him attempting suicide. "The suspect shot himself in the chest," he said, adding that the suspect was shifted to a local hospital in critical condition.

Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Executive Director Seemin Jamali confirmed that Abbas had been brought dead to the hospital. She said that the anchorperson sustained multiple bullet wounds on the chest and abdomen.

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kaleem Imam took notice of the incident and directed the concerned deputy inspector general to furnish a report. He also directed the concerned officials to conduct a forensic examination of the evidence collected from the crime scene.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, who was on a visit to Iran, also took notice of the incident and discussed the matter with the chief secretary over the telephone. He issued directions to maintain law and order in the city.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.