Anchorperson Mureed Abbas gunned down in Karachi
Bol News anchorperson Mureed Abbas was gunned down on Tuesday night in Defence area of Karachi, police said.
Police officials said, citing initial details, that he was killed during a fight over a personal dispute in Khayaban-e-Bukhari area.
South DIG Sharjeel Kharal said that friends of the deceased informed the police that he had a monetary dispute with someone whose identity police had withheld. He added that a friend of the anchorperson, Khizar Hayat, also received two bullets in the same incident. Hayat was shifted to a private hospital but he succumbed to his wounds, he added.
The officer said that a police party raided the residence of the suspected killer and caught him attempting suicide. "The suspect shot himself in the chest," he said, adding that the suspect was shifted to a local hospital in critical condition.
Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Executive Director Seemin Jamali confirmed that Abbas had been brought dead to the hospital. She said that the anchorperson sustained multiple bullet wounds on the chest and abdomen.
Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kaleem Imam took notice of the incident and directed the concerned deputy inspector general to furnish a report. He also directed the concerned officials to conduct a forensic examination of the evidence collected from the crime scene.
Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, who was on a visit to Iran, also took notice of the incident and discussed the matter with the chief secretary over the telephone. He issued directions to maintain law and order in the city.
This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.
Was it a personal or politically motivated incident? This should be thoroughly investigated and actioned according to its findings and relevant law.
Anything against establishment will be silenced
Inna lilla e wa inna lilla e rajeon....
Don't know the details but hope it was not due to the Twitter trend a few days ago
Naya Pakistan eh ????
His killing is driven by politicalocal motive and not due to personal dispute....there is a secret effort made by government to scare and shut freedom of media....rise of fascism.....
Naya pakistan...
Very sad, he was one of the voices against corruption in our society
Welcome to Naya Pakistan, where media freedom rules supreme.
-- Never borrow money from the wrong people.
He was anti PTI and anti establishment.
Guys, the news clearly says that it was personal dispute relating to money matter. What it has to do with old or naya Pakistan? If someone sneezes also it will be the caused of naya Pakistan! Grow up please
@Kaju,
Man you indians are idiots of highest category. Everyone knows that bol tv is pro establishment.
This is very unfortunate. May the departed soul rest in peace and his family gets courage to bear the irreparable loss.
"Killed due to a personal dispute in a defense area". Sad day for journalism in Pakistan. Keep treading the same path, am sure you shall prosper some day. Utmost you may lay the blame on a political party or "India" but never question the deep sate, for they are "Pak" not the common people who are supposed to truly represent the society. Organization over Community. Wow simply Wow. Dont understand how the media tolerates this nonsense.
Freedom of speech? Hope now other anchor persons understands the signal.
Karachi is returning to its old ways. Sad.
@Kaju, Where is Bilawal and CM Sindh, it's law and order, you never rule out, some foul play by this boy?
@Kaju, But he didn't speak against establishment. But yes he was against the corrupt mafia. I wonder who did it.
@Indianmuslim,
What are you suggesting, Indian?
It is not a personal dispute but a political motivated revenge as it happened to many other Pakistani journalists.
The speed at which police officials explained the cause of his murder itself raises lot of suspicion. Truth must come out otherwise it seems life has no value anymore.
@Jehengir khan,
So, why you are NOT afraid of making such a statement?
What a mess, this morning I read the murder of a Dy. Commissioner of Customs and now this. We here, thought localities in Pakistan will now get tidy and will be with very low crime rate. Whatever the dispute may be this type of crime scares the tourists from outside.
Finally, let God grant the deceased eternal peace.
Ashok, Canada
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, by an inept central government!!!!!!
Those who are giving anti-state remarks must listen to the mainstream media too. Kindly google his name to get more information. Long Live Pakistan Long Live Establishment
welcome to Karachi - where a personal and petty dispute can get you killed and killers are never going to be caught.
Who shoots themself in the chest to commit suicide?
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, didn't you read the article? the suspect committed suicide, it was a personal dispute over money.
According to media reports Mureed Abbas and his friend Khizer was called by one Atif Zaman at a restaurant at Khayaban-e-Bhukhari, DHA, Karachi and during aurguments Atif Zaman opened fire on Mureed Abbas while Khizer tried to escape but he was also shot. Both of them died on the spot.
After the incident Atif Zaman ran from the scene and reached at his apartment where he shot himself and died.
According to Mureed Abbas wife her husband had invested Rs 0.5 million in business with Atif Zaman.
Don't like the message kill the messenger
Free speech is Pakistan? He was expecting too much. IKs Naya Pakistan.
@Kaju, Now, do not judge just yourself and come to a conclusion. The nation is already accommodating and dealing with enough fitnah. Please for your on sake do not come to a conclusion before authenticating other news outlets about this incident. This was a money dispute and the murderer has been arrested on the spot.
@Alla Bux, Nothing to do with media freedom. Do not become a partner in spreading fitnah. It was a money dispute and the murderer is in police custody.
People read the news, the suspect is in custody. This has nothing to do with Press Freedom. Stop nonsense over a tradegy.
Pakistan is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for media persons. Journalists continue to get target killed and threats against them continue to grow and the State’s legal system and justice system have failed to provide them justice. The impunity enjoyed by the killers of journalists in Pakistan is one of the highest in the world. This means the killers enjoy total impunity with no fear of getting punished for killing journalists. Journalists are dead and their killers are free.
@Kaju, how come establishment ?
Whether they are members of press clubs and unions of journalists, across Pakistan they are equally risk of being murdered. Three out of every four journalists target killed were members of local press clubs but only one in three were members of their local union of journalists. Sindh and KP are the most dangerous regions for journalists who are not members of any press club while Punjab is the most dangerous region for a journalist if they are not members of a union of journalist.
'Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, who was on a visit to Iran, also took notice of the incident and discussed the matter with the chief secretary over the telephone. He issued directions to maintain law and order in the city.'
What kind of lame instruction is that. And what's he doing in Iran, he is Chief Minister not foreign Minister.
Most murderers of journalists remain faceless and unidentified.The threat sources are identified/ suspected by the victims and their families in only one in every three cases of journalists murdered. Deadly inaction In three-fourth cases, the local state authorities were pre-informed by journalists of threats they were facing before being murdered. Despite this avalanche of early warning and threat reporting, the authorities failed to prevent their murders.
@Kaju, He never said anything against establishment. It was monetary personal dispute.
Ok..Mureed abbas killed..The eyewitness, hayat, shot and "died"..The suspect was caught "attempting suicide, with a pistol".. Whoever believes this, is in serious trouble, because soon, they will come for you..
First interview interrupted and shut down then 22 media channels given show cause notice, next 3 media channels shutdown and now killing a news anchor. How far will they go to stifle information and the truth. What is it that they fear. Unlike in the past, now social Media in the handsof citizens, the truth cannot be stifled. Pakistan's reputation already slurred internationally is talking a lower dive effecting investor confidence.
Pakistan has been consistently ranked by international media watchdogs as one of the most dangerous places on the planet to practice journalism. The levels of impunity enjoyed by killers of journalists is shockingly high. Barely a third of the cases of murdered journalists are declared fit for trial in a court of law and completes prosecution in the court. The process of justice for two of every three journalists murdered in Pakistan whose case even reaches the court does not even conclude.