Maryam Nawaz summoned over fake trust deed
An accountability court in Islamabad on Tuesday summoned Maryam Nawaz, vice president of the PML-N, over the use of a bogus trust deed in the Avenfield properties case after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) moved an application before accountability judge Mohammad Bashir.
NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Khan Abbasi filed the application, seeking action against Maryam Nawaz for producing a bogus trust deed before the accountability court in order to conceal the London properties.
Maryam Nawaz has been summoned to the hearing on July 19.
NAB application read, “The above conclusion [that the document used was bogus] by this court was reached after evaluating the entire evidence; hence, it is apparent that the respondent has maliciously fabricated and tendered false evidence/information with the intention to mislead the due process of law and trial and hamper the administration of justice.”
The judge inquired from the prosecutor on what grounds the court would proceed in this matter. Abbasi, in response, pointed out that the judge had the power to initiate action against Maryam Nawaz under Section 30 of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999 read with serial number three of the Schedule of NAO, 1999.
Subsection ‘a’ of section 30 of the NAO reads, “On pronouncement of [a] judgment, the court shall have the jurisdiction and power to take cognizance of any offence committed in the course of the investigating or trial of a case by any officer, any witness, including an expert, who has tendered false evidence in the case.”
While serial number three says, “Giving false information or fabricating false evidence during an inquiry into or investigation of an offence by NAB or any agency authorised by NAB” entails “rigorous imprisonment for a term, which may extend to five years.”
The development comes after a delay of over a year after the conviction of Maryam Nawaz in the Avenfield properties reference.
On July 6, 2018, accountability judge Mohammad Bashir had convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz in Avenfield properties reference and sentenced them 10 years and 07 years imprisonment, respectively.
In the verdict, judge Bashir had declared that “the trust deeds produced by the accused Maryam Nawaz were also found bogus… In view of the role of this accused Maryam Nawaz, she is convicted and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for seven years with fine of two million pounds.”
Subsequently, she was arrested and shifted to Adiala jail. Later, in September 2018, she was released from jail after the Islamabad High Court suspended her prison sentence.
Maryam Nawaz recently released a controversial video allegedly featuring a separate accountability judge, Mohammad Arshad Malik, who had convicted her father in the Al-Azizia reference. The release of the video has stirred controversy in political and judicial circles, with Maryam Nawaz claiming that the judge in question was blackmailed into delivering an adverse verdict against her father.
She can go on hunger strike now.
This is not justice,more of political victimization or counter reaction of NAB against the Video circulated by Maryam.
Great news! Producing fake documents is normalised especially by corrupt politicians.
Good step for Pakistan's future
As an Indian, I actually feel now that this is highest form of political vendetta, off course with the backing of the deep state..
Our pakistani brethren are devoid of the democracy as we have here in india..As a pro-modi supporter, I still want congress to be a sound opposition..I see extreme intimidating of the opposition in pakistan, the worst is yet to come...They are stifling opposition.. It's like kejriwal in delhi getting power over delhi police..May God be with your country, brother..
So no fake video case?
Time to share the jail food with your dad, Thats called Karma
No leniency with corrupts and blackmailers
A tit for tat. Good job NAB. She has been badmouthing against state institutions with no hold barred, just to stay afloat in her new position of Vice President of sinking boat of NL. Let her sweat it out in jail like NS, and serve out the the remainder of sentence given earlier by the accountability court and suspended by the IHC.
This is her real worth ... making and faking things up and she wants to topple the government. Who would come out and support her, she has zero credibility.
Let her provide some honest answers to these new allegations. Hopefully she will not attempt another rally to subvert the due process!
The name of NAB needs to be changed to PAB (Political Accountability Bureau).
Interesting. NAB become activate right after video release... why to spare corrupt in first place ?
That’s like a mighty bull fighting with a weaker lamb. Why can’t the judge rescue himself from the bench to save his honour.
Good move. Trouble makers must be dealt with iron hands.
These corrupt politicians should be put behind bars
The empire strikes back!
This case is politically motivated.
Sharif family needs to be dealth with, Nawaz Sharif black mailed SC and sent Rafiq Tarar with brief case to Quetta, a confirmed.
Good accountability! NAB should atleast order a departmental inquiry on the video ! Charity should began at home if sincerety on intentions exist!
Why it is too late. Every one knows that she is behind all fraud done by NS and family. And still she is confident and shows that she and all family members are innocent and all cases are fabricated.
She invited the trouble and it came knocking at her door.
Considering Maryam Safdar claims to have more incriminating evidence in the form of videos against judge/s, she should welcome this opportunity to clear her name. But the chances of an accountant/lawyer using calibri font when it was not commercially available are so miniscule that I cannot see this conviction being turned over. Anyone who was involved in the use of trial version of calibri font should have some form of evidence unless perhaps they were using it illegitimately.
Put her behind the bars....Enough of leniency and consideration as being female...She does not deserve this leniency and bail ...She is being convicted and should complete her conviction..Hope our honorable judiciary realize this and send her immediately cancelling her bail...which she is using to melign State Institutions...
Don't you guys in NAB know that her family owns Pakistan. How dare you call Her Majesty to come to commoners court to answer questions about forgery?
Counter punch and she is floored.....
Maryam may get her wish and spend a lot more time with her father...
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
She should have been behind the bars for this long ago, however its never too late. A good step should have been taken some time earlier
Welcome aboard Mrs Safdar Awan...
They, ALL POLITICIANS, are guilty of corruption in Pakistan. NO EXCEPTIONS. The only question is how many will be found guilty and how many would end up in jail. Obviously, the Opposition Politicians are more at jepordy, always. But the power changes hands and it will be the turn of PTI in next four or so years.
Now she will be put behind bars in another phony case.
what a coincidence.......there's was such a prolonged pause on this case, nothing being looked at and no progress was being made.........all of sudden, maryam conducts a press conference and now nab is active again.......some institutional elements decided to turn on the electrocuting switch again.
The main question is when will you arrest her and put her in jail? What will it take.
Maryam, how is the hunger strike going? The nation is behindv you. You must ago on hunger strike. Do it now. Like right this moment. And don't quit!
Good,lock her up ASAP.
Political victimization continue in Pakistan. I have seen many university thesis in calibri font since 2004. What is the issue here?
Drama queen's is summoned to appear in the court on 19 July regarding providing false, fabricated and tempered documents to NAB court relating to 'Avenfield' property. The section 30 of NAO applies to Ms Maryam Safdar and, she could be sentences to 10 years in prision for deception and delibreately misleading court. More bad days are ahead of Sharif's family in the future - this is why it is said that you reap what you sow.
Everything of her is fake...
Open volume 10 as well.
Maryam will reap the benefits of what she sows
Somebody is really angry in the gov after recent video of judge by the opposition. Fishy!
She should have kept quiet and maintained a low profile. List of her counterfeiting is too long to evade prison time. She will be checking into the Crowbar Hotel soon.
She could not keep her mouth closed. Tough luck.
First she successfully drowned PMLN government, then her father, now she is targeting PMLN as a party. She is going to achieve this target for sure.
She has already been sentenced on it, why to call her again? Strange things happening in naya Pakistan.
As expected! Speak against the government and NAB summons you the next day.
Queen of corruptions period .
She has been trying hard to go back to jail and seems like she has succeeded.
-- Back to court.
IK doing good job here ?
Fake and Mariyum? there must be some misunderstanding she is the most honest politician in Pakistan. Remember she herself mentioned that she doesn't have any properties overseas and not even an inch of land in Pakistan.
In such type of serious cases it will be in the interest of Justice both for accused as well as State that proceedings be carried out in fast track courts. If the proceedings run in usual snail speed, there is a possibility that reliable evidences may get tampered or even get lost. As the saying goes, “Justice delayed is Justice denied”. Many must have heard, even experienced this old legal maxim.
@Sincere Pakistani, you must be joking...feel sorry for naive people with limited thought process and self analysis of the facts...This isnthe reason these corrupt mafia have being ruling Pakistanis as their slaves...