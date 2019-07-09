Opposition submits resolution of no-confidence against Senate chairman

Opposition parties in the Senate on Tuesday submitted a no-confidence resolution against Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani along with a requisition to convene the Upper House for a session.

The resolution was submitted after a meeting between members of the opposition in the chamber of Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq, who chaired the meeting.

The resolution — which demands the removal of the Senate chairman under Rule 12 (Removal of Chairman or Deputy Chairman) of the Rules of Procedure in Conduct of Business in the Senate — was drawn up by Rehman and PML-N Senator Javed Abbasi and signed by members of the opposition. A requisition was also submitted, asking for a session to be called so that the resolution can be moved in the Senate.

The meeting was attended by Senators Sherry Rehman, Sassui Palijo, Ashok Kumar, Pervez Rashid, Musadiq Malik, Mushahidullah Khan and Usman Kakar among others.

Leaders of the Jamaat-i-Islami did not attend the meeting. During the meeting, Senator Rehman briefed the opposition leaders over the rules pertaining to the removal of the Senate chairman.

A decision to remove the chairman of the upper house was made at a multi-party conference on June 26. The move is meant to be the first step towards mounting pressure on the PTI-led coalition government.

The opposition is expected to announce the name of another candidate for the Senate chairman during a meeting of the opposition's anti-government 'Rehbar Committee' on July 11.