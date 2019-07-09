DAWN.COM

July 09, 2019

Opposition submits resolution of no-confidence against Senate chairman

Nadir GuramaniJuly 09, 2019

Opposition senators meet to discuss the submission of a no-confidence resolution against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. — Screengrab from video provided by author
Opposition parties in the Senate on Tuesday submitted a no-confidence resolution against Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani along with a requisition to convene the Upper House for a session.

The resolution was submitted after a meeting between members of the opposition in the chamber of Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq, who chaired the meeting.

The resolution — which demands the removal of the Senate chairman under Rule 12 (Removal of Chairman or Deputy Chairman) of the Rules of Procedure in Conduct of Business in the Senate — was drawn up by Rehman and PML-N Senator Javed Abbasi and signed by members of the opposition. A requisition was also submitted, asking for a session to be called so that the resolution can be moved in the Senate.

The meeting was attended by Senators Sherry Rehman, Sassui Palijo, Ashok Kumar, Pervez Rashid, Musadiq Malik, Mushahidullah Khan and Usman Kakar among others.

Leaders of the Jamaat-i-Islami did not attend the meeting. During the meeting, Senator Rehman briefed the opposition leaders over the rules pertaining to the removal of the Senate chairman.

A decision to remove the chairman of the upper house was made at a multi-party conference on June 26. The move is meant to be the first step towards mounting pressure on the PTI-led coalition government.

The opposition is expected to announce the name of another candidate for the Senate chairman during a meeting of the opposition's anti-government 'Rehbar Committee' on July 11.

Ahmed
Jul 09, 2019 03:23pm

Good step, should already have done ages ago.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 09, 2019 03:28pm

Family-owned and family-run politics and politicians at top in the politician arena of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Ash Man
Jul 09, 2019 04:05pm

The opposition will fail.

Imran
Jul 09, 2019 04:21pm

They will go to any length to protect the corruption of theirs and their leaders

