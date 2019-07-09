New Zealand lose early wicket as India begin World Cup semi-final with back to back maiden overs

After five overs, New Zealand are 7-1 against India in the first semi-final of the Cricket World Cup on Tuesday at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Jasprit Bumrah picked up the early wicket for his side as New Zealand's Martin Guptill headed back to the pavilion after adding a single run to the scoreboard.

The first two overs of the match were maiden overs bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Bumrah.

The Kiwis earlier won the toss and opted to bat first.

In all five matches of the tournament played in Manchester so far, the team that has batted first had gone on to win the match. Four of those winning teams won the toss in the other match, India won after being sent into bat by Pakistan.

Following the toss, ESPNcricinfo reported that New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said: "It looks a good surface and we've played a few games here. Naturally, when the round-robin finishes, you start again."

Indian captain Kohli said the wicket looked fresh.

New Zealand come into the match having lost three straight to finish the group stage. Paceman Lockie Ferguson, the team's leading wicket-taker this World Cup with 17 wickets, is back from a hamstring problem.

India topped the group-stage standings with seven wins from eight completed matches and has the tournament's leading run-scorer in opener Rohit Sharma (647), including five centuries.

Australia and England meet in the second semifinal match at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Line-ups:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (capt), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult