July 09, 2019

New Zealand lose early wicket as India begin World Cup semi-final with back to back maiden overs

AP | Dawn.com Updated July 09, 2019

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Martin Guptill. — Reuters
New Zealand are coming into the match having lost three straight group stage matches while India topped the group-stage standings.— Photo courtesy ICC Twitter
After five overs, New Zealand are 7-1 against India in the first semi-final of the Cricket World Cup on Tuesday at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Jasprit Bumrah picked up the early wicket for his side as New Zealand's Martin Guptill headed back to the pavilion after adding a single run to the scoreboard.

The first two overs of the match were maiden overs bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Bumrah.

The Kiwis earlier won the toss and opted to bat first.

In all five matches of the tournament played in Manchester so far, the team that has batted first had gone on to win the match. Four of those winning teams won the toss in the other match, India won after being sent into bat by Pakistan.

Following the toss, ESPNcricinfo reported that New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said: "It looks a good surface and we've played a few games here. Naturally, when the round-robin finishes, you start again."

Indian captain Kohli said the wicket looked fresh.

New Zealand come into the match having lost three straight to finish the group stage. Paceman Lockie Ferguson, the team's leading wicket-taker this World Cup with 17 wickets, is back from a hamstring problem.

India topped the group-stage standings with seven wins from eight completed matches and has the tournament's leading run-scorer in opener Rohit Sharma (647), including five centuries.

Australia and England meet in the second semifinal match at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Line-ups:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (capt), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

On DawnNews

Comments (17)

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jul 09, 2019 02:07pm

Will be a great match. All the best to both teams.

Vivek Lahore
Jul 09, 2019 02:08pm

Finals : India Vs England

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 09, 2019 02:08pm

A big challenge for Kane Williamson led New Zealand cricket team to win today's semi-final # one against the most media-hyped team in the world during the ongoing 2019 World Cup Cricket Tourney in England and Wales.

Ash Man
Jul 09, 2019 02:10pm

Anything can happen at the knock out stage. No team is undefeated in this World Cup.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 09, 2019 02:10pm

Good luck both teams and do your best to be in the final. New Zealand may surprise its critics today!

Vijay
Jul 09, 2019 02:11pm

Go India go .. win is waiting for you.

Shantanu Ghosh
Jul 09, 2019 02:12pm

India will win today.. 101%

Ajay
Jul 09, 2019 02:15pm

@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, Thanks

Atif
Jul 09, 2019 02:15pm

I am praying for an Indian win.

Manoj
Jul 09, 2019 02:15pm

Going to be good game of cricket ...India got deep batting order and good bowling attack ...and no one is overconfident ....All the best INDIA

Chinpaksaddique
Jul 09, 2019 02:17pm

Luck won’t favour anymore for India. I always supported New Zealand from the beginning thats the reason I support them now too.

Desi dimag
Jul 09, 2019 02:17pm

Hope for an entertaining match, not boring one sided like India and Pakistan.

Shahbaz Asif Tahir
Jul 09, 2019 02:17pm

In sha Allah finals “ Newzeland vs England

Subrat
Jul 09, 2019 02:17pm

Mark my words..kohli century confirm

ABCD
Jul 09, 2019 02:21pm

NZ batting first means India to be cautious. If rain comes, NZ will be in trouble otherwise India may struggle in slow pitch in later part of match. Good match, should not be one sided.

Dr.Gar-MaraLiya Aamir ah-MAD
Jul 09, 2019 02:27pm

Go India go...you will win

Sweets
Jul 09, 2019 02:31pm

@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, Thank you.Hoping India wins this world cup for Dhoni.

