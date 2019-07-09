IG Islamabad forms 2 investigation teams to probe 4-year-old's alleged rape

Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad Police Mohammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan on Monday constituted two investigation teams to probe the alleged rape of a four-year-old girl.

One of the teams will be headed by the superintendent of police (SP) Investigations while the other will be led by SP (City Zone) Amir Khan Niazi. Both teams will submit daily progress reports to IG Khan and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Waqaruddin Syed.

The victim, who is currently in the Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences (Pims) Hospital in the capital, was admitted in a critical condition yesterday.

According to a first information report (FIR), registered at the Bhara Kahu police station with her father as the complainant, she had been sexually abused and strangled when she went outside to play on Monday night. She was found in a critical condition from bushes near her house, the report added. The FIR has been registered under Sections 324 (attempt to murder) and 377b (punishment for sexual abuse) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

She was first taken to Poly Clinic but was shifted to Pims due to the absence of doctors in the former hospital.

IG Khan and DIG (operations) Syed visited her at the hospital today and assured the family that the police will arrest the person responsible.

So far, no arrests have been made. A medical examination of the victim has been carried out and the report is awaited.