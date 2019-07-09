Hammad Azhar elevated to post of federal minister for revenue

Former minister of state for revenue Hammad Azhar has been elevated to the post of Federal Minister for Revenue Division, according to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division.

As per the notification dated July 8, President Arif Alvi administered the oath to Azhar for his new post yesterday.

Azhar will no longer hold the office of state minister for revenue.

With Azhar's ascension, Dr Hafeez Shaikh will cease to hold the portfolio of adviser to the prime minister on Revenue Division. He will continue to serve as the adviser to the prime minister on finance and economic affairs, however.

In June, Azhar had presented the PTI government's first annual budget in the National Assembly.

While addressing the NA, Prime Minister Imran Khan had heaped praise on the minister for his "composure" and the manner in which he conducted the budget session, announcing: "He has now earned the federal ministership for himself."

According to his profile on the Federal Board of Revenue website, Azhar graduated with a bachelors degree in Development Economics from the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies.

He then completed his postgraduate diploma in law from the BPP Law School in London. He enrolled for the Bar Vocational Course in 2004 and was formally called to the Bar at The Honorable Society of Lincoln’s Inn in 2005.