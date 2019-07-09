DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 09, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Hammad Azhar elevated to post of federal minister for revenue

Tahir SheraniJuly 09, 2019

Email

President Dr Arif Alvi administers the oath to Hammad Azhar for his new post as Federal Minister for Revenue Division on Monday. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan
President Dr Arif Alvi administers the oath to Hammad Azhar for his new post as Federal Minister for Revenue Division on Monday. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan

Former minister of state for revenue Hammad Azhar has been elevated to the post of Federal Minister for Revenue Division, according to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division.

As per the notification dated July 8, President Arif Alvi administered the oath to Azhar for his new post yesterday.

Azhar will no longer hold the office of state minister for revenue.

With Azhar's ascension, Dr Hafeez Shaikh will cease to hold the portfolio of adviser to the prime minister on Revenue Division. He will continue to serve as the adviser to the prime minister on finance and economic affairs, however.

In June, Azhar had presented the PTI government's first annual budget in the National Assembly.

While addressing the NA, Prime Minister Imran Khan had heaped praise on the minister for his "composure" and the manner in which he conducted the budget session, announcing: "He has now earned the federal ministership for himself."

According to his profile on the Federal Board of Revenue website, Azhar graduated with a bachelors degree in Development Economics from the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies.

He then completed his postgraduate diploma in law from the BPP Law School in London. He enrolled for the Bar Vocational Course in 2004 and was formally called to the Bar at The Honorable Society of Lincoln’s Inn in 2005.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Tajammal
Jul 09, 2019 01:36pm

Most talented young man in Khan's cabinet.

Recommend 0
amir
Jul 09, 2019 01:44pm

Well deserved, thanks for the hard-work. Keep it up Sir

Recommend 0
Chinpaksaddique
Jul 09, 2019 02:15pm

Great news. His great grand father was a family friend on my great uncle.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

July 09, 2019

Video scandal

IN yet another scandal which has embroiled the judiciary in controversy, a video purportedly showing an...
July 09, 2019

Sindh hospitals

FOLLOWING a legal battle, in which the apex court had given control of three major hospitals of Karachi to the...
July 09, 2019

History in decay

WHEN Prime Minister Imran Khan announced his government’s ambitious new policy of relaxing the visa application...
July 08, 2019

Forsaken city

KARACHI is a city from which the power elite only extracts what it can, and gives nothing in return. Empty promises...
July 08, 2019

Awareness of abuse

THIS year it was Farishta; the year before, Zainab — this in a country where the 2015 discovery of the Kasur child...
July 08, 2019

Sri Lanka executions

WERE it not for the intervention of Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court, the island state would be set to end its ...