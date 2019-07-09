Quetta customs official succumbs to injuries following suspected attack by smugglers
Deputy Collector Customs Quetta Dr Abdul Quddus Sheikh, who was severely beaten up by suspected smugglers earlier this week, passed away on Tuesday morning at a hospital in Karachi.
Dr Sheikh was attacked at Gahi Khan Chowk when he was returning home after seizing smuggled goods during an operation in the Kolpur area of Quetta.
According to customs officials, unidentified men had stopped his car at gunpoint, beat him up severely and fled. They had said that action against the attackers had been initiated after registration of an FIR as they had challenged the writ of the state.
Police have arrested three individuals in connection with the incident, police sources told DawnNewsTV.
Following the attack, the deputy commissioner of Islamabad took to Twitter to share that Dr Sheikh was in critical condition after being severely beaten by a gang of smugglers on Saryab Road. He added that the customs official was in a coma with ruptured lungs and a broken jaw.
Dr Sheikh was initially shifted to the trauma centre in Quetta. He was flown to Karachi on a chartered plane last night, where he passed away.
According to sources, the preventative working strength of the entire customs in Balochistan is below 500, with just 25 operational vehicles. Lack of resources and manpower had been a major issue facing the anti-smuggling department, though it had increased efforts against the smuggling of goods into or out of Balochistan.
Comments (18)
Brave soul, RIP...
Let me see how khan protects the sons of this soil now.
May Allah rest his soul and give strength to his family. His murderers must be punished severely to restore the writ of the state and give justice to the departed soul.
Very sad. Civil servants like him who give their lives in line of duty also deserve to be called Shaheed.
Ohhh!!! What a shame it is! They will kill you if you do your duty. They will kill you if you serve your mother land. Black day.
Inna lilla e wa inna illihe rajeon
My heart goes out with his family, not easy to bear this loss I hope that the perpetrators will be brought to justice
Who beat him? Brought them to Justice. His family needs compensation and Justice. Otherwise no body will dare to challenge these smugglers.
Martyr. RIP.
RIP brother.
Great loss of a young and talented officer....Unfortunate the situation in the region.
Brave man. RIP.
RIP Dr Abdul Quddus Sheikh!!!
Such brave officers are assets for the country and Govt should provide security to all vulnerable officers...Please dont waste such officers!!
This is the state of lawlessness, an honest and dutiful officer succumbs to the flagrant crimes of the mobs..severe punishment should be reserved for these criminals. State should give Dr. Qudoos highest honor, these are our true heroes and not the ones to whom medals and awards have been handed out by the state recently.
RIP, was he local
Whoever works against these mafias here gets killed. His family and kids will suffer all their life. Security for these officers should be maximized 10 folds.
So sad. A true national hero. May God give strength to his family to bear this terrible loss
ALLAH inhy jannat me jaga de, jo insan farz ki adaigi me mara jae wo shaheed hota hai, ALLAH in k darjaat buland kary. ameen
Rest in peace..