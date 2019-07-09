DAWN.COM

Quetta customs official succumbs to injuries following suspected attack by smugglers

Syed Ali ShahJuly 09, 2019

Deputy Commissioner Customs Quetta Dr Abdul Quddus Sheikh was severely beaten up by suspected smugglers earlier this week. — Photo courtesy Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Twitter
Deputy Collector Customs Quetta Dr Abdul Quddus Sheikh, who was severely beaten up by suspected smugglers earlier this week, passed away on Tuesday morning at a hospital in Karachi.

Dr Sheikh was attacked at Gahi Khan Chowk when he was returning home after seizing smuggled goods during an operation in the Kolpur area of Quetta.

According to customs officials, unidentified men had stopped his car at gunpoint, beat him up severely and fled. They had said that action against the attackers had been initiated after registration of an FIR as they had challenged the writ of the state.

Police have arrested three individuals in connection with the incident, police sources told DawnNewsTV.

Following the attack, the deputy commissioner of Islamabad took to Twitter to share that Dr Sheikh was in critical condition after being severely beaten by a gang of smugglers on Saryab Road. He added that the customs official was in a coma with ruptured lungs and a broken jaw.

Dr Sheikh was initially shifted to the trauma centre in Quetta. He was flown to Karachi on a chartered plane last night, where he passed away.

According to sources, the preventative working strength of the entire customs in Balochistan is below 500, with just 25 operational vehicles. Lack of resources and manpower had been a major issue facing the anti-smuggling department, though it had increased efforts against the smuggling of goods into or out of Balochistan.

Atif Baig
Jul 09, 2019 12:16pm

Brave soul, RIP...

muhammad Hammad
Jul 09, 2019 12:20pm

Let me see how khan protects the sons of this soil now.

Haris
Jul 09, 2019 12:20pm

May Allah rest his soul and give strength to his family. His murderers must be punished severely to restore the writ of the state and give justice to the departed soul.

SALMAN ALI
Jul 09, 2019 12:22pm

Very sad. Civil servants like him who give their lives in line of duty also deserve to be called Shaheed.

The blackmailers
Jul 09, 2019 12:24pm

Ohhh!!! What a shame it is! They will kill you if you do your duty. They will kill you if you serve your mother land. Black day.

Saad
Jul 09, 2019 12:31pm

Inna lilla e wa inna illihe rajeon

My heart goes out with his family, not easy to bear this loss I hope that the perpetrators will be brought to justice

Mansur Ul Haque
Jul 09, 2019 12:33pm

Who beat him? Brought them to Justice. His family needs compensation and Justice. Otherwise no body will dare to challenge these smugglers.

Tariq Fida
Jul 09, 2019 12:36pm

Martyr. RIP.

Baloch
Jul 09, 2019 12:36pm

RIP brother.

Nayyar Hussain
Jul 09, 2019 12:38pm

Great loss of a young and talented officer....Unfortunate the situation in the region.

MA
Jul 09, 2019 12:38pm

Brave man. RIP.

Sushant
Jul 09, 2019 12:39pm

RIP Dr Abdul Quddus Sheikh!!!

Such brave officers are assets for the country and Govt should provide security to all vulnerable officers...Please dont waste such officers!!

goldigger
Jul 09, 2019 12:39pm

This is the state of lawlessness, an honest and dutiful officer succumbs to the flagrant crimes of the mobs..severe punishment should be reserved for these criminals. State should give Dr. Qudoos highest honor, these are our true heroes and not the ones to whom medals and awards have been handed out by the state recently.

Peace Now
Jul 09, 2019 12:39pm

RIP, was he local

Ali
Jul 09, 2019 12:43pm

Whoever works against these mafias here gets killed. His family and kids will suffer all their life. Security for these officers should be maximized 10 folds.

Qazi
Jul 09, 2019 12:48pm

So sad. A true national hero. May God give strength to his family to bear this terrible loss

Iram
Jul 09, 2019 12:49pm

ALLAH inhy jannat me jaga de, jo insan farz ki adaigi me mara jae wo shaheed hota hai, ALLAH in k darjaat buland kary. ameen

kahaf
Jul 09, 2019 12:49pm

Rest in peace..

