DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 09, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Reports about PM's participation in Eastern Economic Forum in Russia 'speculative': FO

Dawn.comJuly 09, 2019

Email

Russian President Vladimir Putin (c) and Prime Minister Imran Khan pose for a photo prior to a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of State in Bishkek on June 14. — AFP
Russian President Vladimir Putin (c) and Prime Minister Imran Khan pose for a photo prior to a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of State in Bishkek on June 14. — AFP

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal on Tuesday termed reports regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan's participation in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia as "speculative".

Taking to Twitter, Dr Faisal said Pakistan and Russia remain in contact about engagement at the highest level.

"Any announcement in this regard would be made formally at [the] appropriate time," he wrote.

Sources in the FO had on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran would join the EEF meeting in Russia in September on the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The invitation was extended by President Putin during the recently-held Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting that both leaders had attended, the sources had said.

Following the reports, however, Indian media outlets quoted diplomatic sources as saying that the Russian foreign ministry had dismissed reports that Imran had been invited for the forum in September, where The Economic Times said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest.

It wasn't clear whether the FO spokesperson was terming the reports in the Indian media as speculative or those published by the Pakistani media, or both.

EEF is an international forum held each year since 2015 in September, in Vladivostok, Russia. The forum seeks to encourage foreign investment in the Russian Far East.

Pakistan and Russia have both been on the same page regarding bringing long-term peace to Afghanistan. In December 2018, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi visited Russia during a whirlwind four-nation tour.

The two sides "agreed to continue efforts, including through Moscow Format of Consultations, for supporting reconciliation under an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process", the Foreign Office said at the time.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

July 09, 2019

Video scandal

IN yet another scandal which has embroiled the judiciary in controversy, a video purportedly showing an...
July 09, 2019

Sindh hospitals

FOLLOWING a legal battle, in which the apex court had given control of three major hospitals of Karachi to the...
July 09, 2019

History in decay

WHEN Prime Minister Imran Khan announced his government’s ambitious new policy of relaxing the visa application...
July 08, 2019

Forsaken city

KARACHI is a city from which the power elite only extracts what it can, and gives nothing in return. Empty promises...
July 08, 2019

Awareness of abuse

THIS year it was Farishta; the year before, Zainab — this in a country where the 2015 discovery of the Kasur child...
July 08, 2019

Sri Lanka executions

WERE it not for the intervention of Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court, the island state would be set to end its ...