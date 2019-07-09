People want old Pakistan back, says Abbasi

TAXILA: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Monday that people had rejected ‘new Pakistan’ and they wanted their old Pakistan back.

Speaking at a workers’ convention of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), he said that an unprecedented rise in prices of essential commodities caused by the wrong policies of the government had made the life of people miserable.

Mr Abbasi said the country was passing through the worst economic crisis. “There is uncertainty everywhere. The prime minister holds a begging bowl wherever he goes. The people want to know what is happening in this country, why the economy is becoming weak day by day, electricity, natural gas and edible items are going out of reach of the people,” he said.

The former prime minister said the present government, which had been brought into power through rigged elections, could not bring about a positive change in the country.

He said the rulers were trying to make people silent as was done by the dictators in the past.

Former minister says PML-N is being victimised for launching CPEC and bringing development projects worth Rs29bn

Mr Abbasi said the government, which was unable to ensure justice, could not establish a state like Madina.

Former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal said that this crowded convention was an ample proof that PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif was living in the hearts of the people. The PML-N existed from Gwadar to Gilgit, he added.

He said Mr Sharif had protected the country from an evil eye. “We are here to deliver the message of Nawaz Sharif.”

He said the PML-N was being victimised and its leaders were sent behind bars because it launched the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and brought development projects worth Rs29 billion to make Pakistan an Asian tiger.

“A conspiracy has been hatched against Pakistan by its enemies which I had predicted in 2017,” he said.

He alleged that the government wanted to create differences between the people and the armed forces by making a task force of defence forces personnel.

PML-N information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said the incumbent government had sent Nawaz Sharif behind bars because it was afraid of him.

She said Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan a nuclear power, built 1,600km motorway, 10,000km roads, set up electricity projects and much more as he never believed in hollow slogans and lip-service.

Former minister Sheikh Aftab, MNAs Malik Sohail and Jahangir Khanzada, MPA Sardar Iftikhar and former chairman of the Attock Municipal Corporation Nasir Mehmood also spoke on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2019