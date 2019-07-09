6-year-old girl’s relatives protest amputation at Pims in Islamabad, allege malpractice

ISLAMABAD: The relatives of a six-year-old patient locked the children’s hospital at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) on Monday to protest the amputation of her arm.

The hospital’s management has established an inquiry committee to investigate the case.

The child’s father, Mohsin Ali, said his daughter was brought to the Pims emergency on June 23 at around 9pm after she fell.

“At the time, Dr Mubashir, Dr Awais and another doctor told me [she had suffered] a major fracture for which a rod would be placed in her hand. However, they applied plaster on the hand and discharged her at around 2am with instructions to visit the outpatient department in the morning.

Committee set up to investigate issue

“We reached [the outpatient department] at 8am, and Dr Mubashir told us that there was no need for the rod and they would once again apply the plaster as the alignment of one bone was not right,” he said.

After three hours, he said, they were told that the bone had been aligned and the patient should be brought back in two weeks. However, Mr Ali said they noticed at night that his daughter’s hand was turning green and brought her back to the hospital.

Initially, he said, the plaster was removed and Dr Mubashir checked the patient. The family was told the next morning that her arm would have to be amputated, which it later was.

Mr Ali has asked the management to take action against the doctors, who he has said are responsible.

Pims Executive Director Dr Raja Amjad told Dawn the patient had fallen off her roof and broke both bones in her arm.

“After applying the plaster at night, in the morning it was observed that one bone was aligned but the other was not, due to which a small procedure was done to align the bone and after applying plaster once again the girl was discharged with directions that the patient should be brought back if swelling is observed or the colour of her arm starts changing,” he said.

“Although the colour of her hand began to change the family kept the girl in Murree for more than 27 hours, due to which when she was brought to the hospital there was no choice but to remove the hand. Despite that, doctors tried to restore the blood supply but failed,” he said.

“Although I have established a committee to inquire into the issue, it was unfortunate that the girl’s relatives not only protested but also held doctors and patients hostage in the hospital,” he added.

Dr Amjad said such situations put him in a difficult position, as doctors will begin to strike when patients’ relatives misbehave with them or physically attack them.

“The doctor who treated the girl has also worked in the United Kingdom and is well trained, so I cannot imagine that he could make a blunder. Despite that, I have established an inquiry committee and will take action after getting the inquiry report,” he said.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2019