July 08, 2019

NAB to probe allegations of assets beyond means, money laundering against Sharjeel Memon

Imtiaz AliJuly 08, 2019

former provincial minister Sharjeel Inam Memon. — DawnNewsTV/File
former provincial minister Sharjeel Inam Memon. — DawnNewsTV/File

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) approved an investigation against former provincial minister Sharjeel Inam Memon over allegations of corruption and money laundering, a press release by the anti-corruption watchdog said on Monday.

Memon is accused of owning assets beyond known sources of income and will be probed under Section 9(v) of the NAB Ordinance. Section 9(v) of the NAB Ordinance says: "If [a public office holder] or any of his dependents or benamidars owns, possesses, or has any right or title in any movable or immovable property or pecuniary resources disproportionate to his known sources of income, which he cannot reasonably account for."

According to the press release, Memon, his dependents or benamidars own the following assets, sources of which are not known.

  • 270 acres of agricultural land worth more than Rs300 million in the name of Memon and his mother
  • Rawal Farm House that is worth more than Rs1 billion
  • Cotton factory in Hyderabad district
  • Three plots DHA in Memon's mother's name
  • Flats and villas in Memon and his wife's name
  • Six plots in Karachi's Site area in the name of Memon's personal secretary Izhar Hussain, driver Subhan and property agent Agha Ahsan.

Allegations of Rs1.1bn money laundering will also be probed against the former minister.

Memon is also accused of awarding advertisements at 'exorbitant rates' when he was Sindh's information minister. He was arrested by the accountability bureau in 2017 but is currently out on bail.

NAB had last month issued his arrest warrants in the case pertaining to accumulation of assets beyond known income but a Sindh High Court bench suspended them through an interim order.

Comments

M. Saeed
Jul 08, 2019 08:44pm

How is it possible that, Memon had been accused of plundering billions and there were clear proofs available and still he is on bail?

Recommend
fairplay
Jul 08, 2019 08:49pm

Good. He needs a long term stay in jail, not a hospital run by PPP members, where he drank olive oil! Another PPP Sindh loiter.

Recommend
Shahid khawaja
Jul 08, 2019 08:55pm

Sharjeel says " Catch me if you can" Very difficult to catch the entire corrupt politicians or ruling class in Pakistan.

Recommend
adil108
Jul 08, 2019 08:56pm

We all know about SM, and we also know he has more than what has been mentioned but we want to know why is he still roaming freely?

Recommend
A Pakistani
Jul 08, 2019 09:14pm

Why they didn't do it so far, its going on for many years?

Recommend
Nadeem Yousuf
Jul 08, 2019 09:19pm

Did NAB recovered the billions that were embezzled by this guys and fled to Dubai? What happened to that case! Why we are wasting resources when NAB can't produce the evidence!

Recommend
Gordon D. Walker
Jul 08, 2019 09:31pm

Innocent until proven guilty...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend

