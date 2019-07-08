Maryam warns of going on a hunger strike if Nawaz not allowed homemade food

DAWN.COM

Dawn.comJuly 08, 2019

Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of incarcerated former premier Nawaz Sharif, has warned that she would go on a hunger strike if the government doesn't allow her father homemade meals in jail. — DawnNewsTV/File

Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of incarcerated former premier Nawaz Sharif, on Monday warned that she would go on a hunger strike if the government doesn't allow her father homemade meals.

"The fake government has imposed restrictions on homemade meals for Nawaz Sharif. The staff who took his food has been waiting outside the jail for the last five hours," she said via a tweet.

"Mian sahab has refused to eat prison food. If they [the government] do not take back this restriction in the next 24 hours, then I will contact the court."

"If I don't get help from the court, then I will sit outside Kot Lakhpat jail. Even if I have to go on a hunger strike, I will do it," she warned in another tweet.

"I don't trust these oppressors; they can mix anything in Mian sahab's food," she said, adding her warning should not be considered a mere threat and that she would go through with it.

Dawn.com has reached out to the jail authorities for a comment.

Nawaz Sharif is currently serving seven-year imprisonment in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case in Kot Lakhpat jail.

Last week, Punjab chief minister’s spokesperson Shahbaz Gill had said: "No meal restrictions have been placed on Nawaz Sharif as reported by a section of the media. Even today [July 2], his meal came from his home.”

The Punjab government only suggested forming a doctors’ panel to advise diet chart and provide him a cook for the same, he said.

“Dr Adnan, personal doctor of Nawaz Sharif, meets him regularly but every time misleads everyone on his health issues only to keep his job. This is unfortunate. He is not a cardiologist but the Sharif family keeps insisting on his cardiac expertise, only for propaganda purposes,” he added.

Omair
Jul 08, 2019 07:41pm

Because homemade Nihari and Bong Payey are life.

Akram
Jul 08, 2019 07:42pm

Mian Sb’s home made food is partly responsible for his various medical problems

Rashid
Jul 08, 2019 07:44pm

That’s great. More food for honest people

Zak
Jul 08, 2019 07:45pm

Everyone who is victimising today at the behest of someone, will face the same in future.

SadFaces
Jul 08, 2019 07:48pm

I am sorry, but if you call my vote 'fake' and say that homemade food must be allowed for one individual only then you truly are moving the party in the wrong direction. The right way would be to pass a Bill in parliament and allow homemade food for all individuals in jail, keeping in mind that you need to provide all food safety restrictions as well.

Saad
Jul 08, 2019 07:50pm

Not the smartest idea but good luck

The Economist
Jul 08, 2019 07:55pm

She should arrange home food for all the prisoners. Equality should prevail.

Farhan saeed
Jul 08, 2019 07:56pm

If every person who is in the prison allowed to eat from outside the jail.nawaz sharif have to take this facility.becayse nawaz sharif is alike a normal pakisani.

Zakota
Jul 08, 2019 07:57pm

Diet program

Ash
Jul 08, 2019 08:01pm

All prisoners regardless who they are should be made to live life of a prisoner. No special needs, prison food, prison bedding and all that comes with it

Naeem
Jul 08, 2019 08:02pm

He will not get nihari aur paey in the jail. That is too bad.

Shehryar
Jul 08, 2019 08:04pm

They have finally hit him where it hurts the most : no aallu gosht from family kitchen

Editorial

July 08, 2019

Forsaken city

KARACHI is a city from which the power elite only extracts what it can, and gives nothing in return. Empty promises...
July 08, 2019

Awareness of abuse

THIS year it was Farishta; the year before, Zainab — this in a country where the 2015 discovery of the Kasur child...
July 08, 2019

Sri Lanka executions

WERE it not for the intervention of Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court, the island state would be set to end its ...
July 07, 2019

Politicians’ assets

AFTER every election, a hardly noticed series of disclosures flutters past our screens. As part of the election...
Updated July 07, 2019

World Cup takeaway

If Pakistan managed to win four successive games, it is a credit to their talent.
July 07, 2019

Plight of prisoners

MONTHS after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the ‘immediate release’ of over 2,000 Pakistani...