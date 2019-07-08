DAWN.COM

Dollar gains value by Re0.78 in interbank, Re0.20 in open market

Talqeen ZubairiJuly 08, 2019

In the interbank market, the greenback traded at Rs157.78. — AFP/File

The surge in the value of the dollar continued on Monday as the rupee shed its value by Re0.78 in the interbank market and Re0.20 in the open market.

In the interbank market, the greenback traded at Rs157.78. Similarly, in the open market, the dollar traded at Rs157.20.

Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP) President Malik Bostan told DawnNewsTV that the upward trend in the value of the greenback is about to end as authorities and traders are expecting that $2 billion will be delivered to Pakistan in the next 24 hours.

He predicted that the value of the dollar will reduce after the tranche of the loan by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) arrives.

He said an additional amount of $6 to $7 billion is expected from other international and regional monetary institutions in the near future. As a result, the dollar's supply in the market will improve, paving ways for further reduction in the value of the greenback, he added.

Malik Bostan said that the IMF loan also mended ways for Pakistani authorities to issue Sukuk bonds, generating another $2 to $3.

NACParis
Jul 08, 2019 07:16pm

Unless money changer MAAFIA acts honestly and operate according to law.

Murtaza
Jul 08, 2019 07:16pm

I think IK should now start controlling the dollar a bit to gain a bit of political ground - IMF loan has been passed and other countries have also helped now and reserves should anyways eventually go up as predicted.

Adi
Jul 08, 2019 07:20pm

All the influx of dollars is loans and not earned money. All has to be returned with interest! So next govt will blow the same trumpet which imran is blowing but with a higher tone due to increased magnitude of loans!

Love
Jul 08, 2019 08:04pm

Thats a phenomenal rise!! Keep it going

