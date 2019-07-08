Imad Wasim dismisses rumours of grouping within cricket team
All-rounder Imad Wasim on Monday dismissed rumours of grouping within the Pakistani cricket team, also saying that the players had decided to "avoid the media" after the humiliating defeat in a World Cup group stage match against India.
Wasim was addressing a press conference in Islamabad along with teammate Shadab Khan a day after skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed spoke to the media in Karachi.
The players returned to the country from the United Kingdom after Pakistan failed to qualify for the semifinals due to net run-rate difference with New Zealand after both the teams earned 11 points each from nine league matches.
The all-rounder, in the press conference today, said that had there been any grouping within the team, he would not have played.
"All of us play for Pakistan," he declared and added: "I've known Sarfaraz for 15 years, he is not that type of a person. There have never been any disagreements or disputes. On field, if there are minor disagreements or if the captain says something, we should take it as a player."
Wasim told reporters that Ahmed had called a team meeting after the match against India, where all players had "backed and supported each other".
"The meeting was also a turning point for us [...] you know there were a lot of [rumours] circulating in the media about grouping in the team but it was nothing like that. So when we had that meeting, he [Ahmed] told us to avoid media reports, give our 100 per cent and produce results that are in favour of Pakistan," he told reporters.
Wasim also condemned the bashing that the players received at the hands of the media and public, saying that "criticism over personal issues is not okay".
"When we play against India, it seems like we have gone to [fight] a war," he said. "It is a game, and winning and losing is part of a game.
"We were criticised a lot, which is fine. Criticism over [the way we played] cricket is fine. But criticism over personal issues is not fine. This does not happen anywhere in the world except in our country."
When asked if he blamed luck for Pakistan's failure to qualify for the semifinals despite four wins under their belt, Wasim said: "I don't believe in luck, we should make our own destiny. We should work hard. Result is not in our hands — the things that are controllable are in our hands."
Khan said that even though the team's performance had improved drastically after the dismal defeat from West Indies, Pakistan could not increase their net run rate because the pitches did not allow higher scores.
Wasim said that after Pakistan's awful performance against West Indies — when the Green Shirts were all-out for 105 — the net run rate had fallen too low and therefore, the team focused on winning the rest of the matches and hoped for other results to go in Pakistan's favour.
Wasim admitted that the team needed to identify the reasons behind Pakistan's dismal performance in the early matches of the tournament.
"We were not able to win the World Cup so obviously there are errors that we have to rectify. The Pakistan Cricket Board [authorities] will sit with the captain, coach and the boys, and come up with a plan."
In response to a question regarding "whether he was in the race to become captain", Wasim said: "I'm not a horse."
Referring to a meeting the team had with Prime Minister Imran Khan before leaving for the World Cup, Wasim said that the former all-rounder's "approach towards cricket is not that of a normal person".
"He (Prime Minister Imran) is an extraordinary human being. We are normal because we don't think too far ahead. He has a larger vision," Wasim said.
When asked which team they believe would win the World Cup, Khan replied Australia, while Wasim declared England and India as favourites.
Tomorrow, batsmen Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq will speak to the press in Lahore.
Comments (26)
Thanks Imad for some wonderful batting, bowling and fielding.
Can there be smoke without fire?
Think Imad would make a much better captain...sarfarazisnt a good batsmen and just an ok wicketkeeper
@Chinaman, Well with Pakistan cricket, there is always smoke. It's the fire that is hard to find
Good folks..imad and Shadab..they should be handled carefully otherwise they will.be another Fawad Alam or Abid Ali
I cant recall if in the past some player had a press conference (separate from the Captain).
I think there was no need of it.
There is NO fire without smoke!
This guy seems to be a good captain material. Very good performance in world cup and good dealing with media.
The problem is that they do not learn from the criticism and when they mostly lose in a non professional way, they still lecture the public. The really need to accept the fact that they do not come across as a professional side.
I watched the press conference and the two players spoke very well. Let people like chinaman be ignored passing funny remarks.
Winning has never been part of the game for Pakistan when playing India in WC.
@Chinaman, "Can there be smoke without fire?" You haven't seen the smoke, you were told about it. Those who told you may be lying.
Scrap this team and replace with ones that PMIK recommend
What else can he say to respond to the grouping question.
Reason of failure is Captain, Hafeez, Malik and team management. They needs to be changed.
So , if there was a groupism people really expected them to admit it?
Imad saved us from the humiliation of being defeated by Afghanistan, even wasim akram said “Imad saved pakistan cricket in that match. We would have been offering explanation for the next 20 years if we had lost that match”
wow how did PCB allow you guys to talk freely to media? but well played Wasim
I just don't get it why players have to do press conference it should be just captain and PCB but again it's Pakistan and anything is possible there. When criminals can do press conference every day I guess anyone can do it.
Good on you Imad.
Why these journalists have only one thing to worry about always. They seem to almost wish there was a grouping so they could report it sell their newspaper.
There is need of result-oriented changes
Imad Wasim is just trying to hide his face
So he is admitting before the team meeting (after the loss) there were problems including when playing against India
@Chinaman,
about an hour ago Can there be smoke without fire?
Yes, its called the Pakistan Public. We like to stir. Anything for a story hey
Imad, the team failed. All other teams made improvements in all departments of the game.
All other teams players should athleticism in Fielding. They were agile and took catches.
Other teams batting had a purpose and determination.
Our openers were pathetic. When there is nepotism and favoritism than the results will not be good. Openers need replacement.
When players go for late night shisha on the eve of the match, your performance is impacted.
Seniors need to be replaced.