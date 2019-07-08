DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 08, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

4 more polio cases found in KP and Balochistan, taking year's total to 41

Sirajuddin | Syed Ali ShahUpdated July 08, 2019

Email

Pakistan is one of the two last countries in the world, alongside Afghanistan, where polio cases are being reported. — AP/File
Pakistan is one of the two last countries in the world, alongside Afghanistan, where polio cases are being reported. — AP/File

Four cases of polio were reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan on Monday, taking the total number of cases detected across the country this year so far to 41.

According to the KP Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), two new cases of polio were found in Bannu district; the crippling disease was confirmed in a 12-month-old girl in Jani Khel area and in a 30-month-old boy in Fatah Khel area.

Bannu has been declared a high-risk area with regards to the prevalence of polio, the KP EOC said in a statement. With the latest addition, the number of polio cases detected in Bannu this year has risen to 16.

In Balochistan, the first two polio cases of the year were reported from Jaffarabad and Qilla Abdullah Districts.

According to sources in the Balochistan emergency operations cell, an eight-month-old child fell prey to poliovirus in Jano Kahool area of Chaman. Health officials in Chaman described refusal by parents to inoculate their children as the underlying reason behind the fresh case.

Samples taken from a nine-month-old child in Jaffarabad also confirmed the presence of the disease.

The Balochistan government has already declared an emergency to eradicate polio.

Pakistan is one of the two last countries in the world, alongside Afghanistan, where polio cases are being reported. This year so far, 41 polio cases have been reported across the country; 33 in KP including the newly merged tribal districts, three each in Punjab and Sindh, and two in Balochistan.

In a sharp contrast, 12 cases were reported from across the country last year and only eight in 2017.

Polio Virus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

July 08, 2019

Forsaken city

KARACHI is a city from which the power elite only extracts what it can, and gives nothing in return. Empty promises...
July 08, 2019

Awareness of abuse

THIS year it was Farishta; the year before, Zainab — this in a country where the 2015 discovery of the Kasur child...
July 08, 2019

Sri Lanka executions

WERE it not for the intervention of Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court, the island state would be set to end its ...
July 07, 2019

Politicians’ assets

AFTER every election, a hardly noticed series of disclosures flutters past our screens. As part of the election...
Updated July 07, 2019

World Cup takeaway

If Pakistan managed to win four successive games, it is a credit to their talent.
July 07, 2019

Plight of prisoners

MONTHS after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the ‘immediate release’ of over 2,000 Pakistani...