DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 08, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Imran invokes Rand to describe state of economy

APPUpdated July 08, 2019

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday shared the words of a renowned Russian-American writer, which in his view aptly describe the state in which the national economy was when the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf formed its government at the Centre. — DawnNewsTV/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday shared the words of a renowned Russian-American writer, which in his view aptly describe the state in which the national economy was when the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf formed its government at the Centre. — DawnNewsTV/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday shared the words of a renowned Russian-American writer, which in his view aptly describe the state in which the national economy was when the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf formed its government at the Centre.

In a post on Twitter, Mr Khan said: “This is so apt for the Pakistan inherited by the PTI government. Ayn Rand wrote this almost 60 years ago. It’s frightening how accurate this statement is today.”

This was followed by a screenshot of one of the writer’s famous quotes. The writer of the acclaimed work Atlas Shrugged had said: “When you see that trading is done, not by consent, but by compulsion — when you see that in order to produce, you need to obtain permission from men who produce nothing — when you see that money is flowing to those who deal not in good, but in favours — when you see that men get richer by graft and by pull than by work — when you see corruption being rewarded and honesty becoming a self-sacrifice — you may know that your society is doomed.”

The PTI government claims that it has inherited a record deficit and foreign loans to the tune of Rs30,000 billion.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

July 08, 2019

Forsaken city

KARACHI is a city from which the power elite only extracts what it can, and gives nothing in return. Empty promises...
July 08, 2019

Awareness of abuse

THIS year it was Farishta; the year before, Zainab — this in a country where the 2015 discovery of the Kasur child...
July 08, 2019

Sri Lanka executions

WERE it not for the intervention of Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court, the island state would be set to end its ...
July 07, 2019

Politicians’ assets

AFTER every election, a hardly noticed series of disclosures flutters past our screens. As part of the election...
Updated July 07, 2019

World Cup takeaway

If Pakistan managed to win four successive games, it is a credit to their talent.
July 07, 2019

Plight of prisoners

MONTHS after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the ‘immediate release’ of over 2,000 Pakistani...