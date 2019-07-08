DAWN.COM

Traffic wardens in Rawalpindi told to delete games from mobile phones

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated July 08, 2019

After complaints that traffic wardens having been playing games on their mobile phones while on duty, the city police officer (CPO) on Sunday directed the chief traffic officer (CTO) to ensure traffic wardens do not have games on their phones while on duty. — Photo by Nabeel Anwar Dhakku/File
RAWALPINDI: After complaints that traffic wardens having been playing games on their mobile phones while on duty, the city police officer (CPO) on Sunday directed the chief traffic officer (CTO) to ensure traffic wardens do not have games on their phones while on duty.

The matter was brought to CPO Mohammad Faisal Rana’s notice at a public meeting. He has directed the CTO to ensure wardens delete all games from their mobile phones and sought a report in this regard as well.

The CPO also said he would carry out surprise checks on traffic wardens at various points, and they will face departmental action if they are found inattentive.

A police spokesperson said the CPO has also sought reports from superintendents of police, sub-divisional police officers and station house officers on the implementation of his directives issued in a recent meeting with MNAs and MPAs.

On Saturday, the CPO met with parliamentarians said that the Rawalpindi police would abide by and act on suggestions from parliamentarians with regards to community policing, rule of law and effective action against criminals.

He also asked parliamentarians to point out rotten eggs in the department so he can take action against them once the issue has been looked into.

The parliamentarians present included Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Shafique Khan, Taimur Masood, Haji Amjad, Umer Tanvir Butt, Raja Sagheer, retired Maj Latasab Satti, Chaudhry Sajid and Chaudhry Javed Kausar.

Mr Rana also said that firing into the air at weddings and other events is banned and the police will register cases against the groom and the organisers of such events in case of such an occurrence. Departmental action will also be taken against the relevant police officials for negligence and incompetence.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2019

