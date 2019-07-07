DAWN.COM

India in top shape ahead of semi-finals, says Bumrah

AFPJuly 07, 2019

A combination of file pictures created in London on July 7, 2019 shows India's Jasprit Bumrah and New Zealand's Trent Boult bowling during the World Cup 2019. — AFP
A combination of file pictures created in London on July 7, 2019 shows India's Jasprit Bumrah and New Zealand's Trent Boult bowling during the World Cup 2019. — AFP

Jasprit Bumrah says India have a “good headache” with every player in top form going into Tuesday's World Cup semi-final against New Zealand.

Pace bowler Bumrah claimed three wickets in India's win over Sri Lanka on Saturday at Headingley, with Virat Kohli's side taking top spot in the final group table.

Australia's loss to South Africa on Saturday means India face New Zealand in the first semi-final in Manchester, while Aaron Finch's side take on hosts England in Birmingham on Thursday.

Opening batsman Rohit Sharma scored his record fifth century in a single World Cup on Saturday and lead the tournament's batting charts with 647 runs.

Kohli has hit five half-centuries to play a key part in his team's seven victories in nine group games and Bumrah believes the skipper has a wealth of quality options to pick from when he names his line-up for the semi-final.

“Everybody's had a good run here. It's been a good campaign for us,” Bumrah said after becoming the second fastest Indian bowler to claim 100 ODI wickets on Saturday.

“Everybody has chipped in with wickets and with the bat. There's a healthy competition.

“It's a good headache to have when everyone's performing and everyone's in good nick and that's something you love to have going into a crucial game like next week's semi-final.”

The 25-year-old Bumrah has taken 17 wickets in eight innings, while his Indian pace partner Mohammed Shami has picked up 14 scalps in four outings.

Tell Bumrah that he has led the attack with aplomb and the premier fast bowler says that it is a combined effort.

“I don't take praise or criticism seriously,” said Bumrah. “The only focus for me is on my preparation, my execution and what I can do for the team.

“You see Hardik Pandya taking wickets, you see Mohammad Shami taking wickets and I've also taken wickets, so that's the positive for us going forward.”

Bumrah's fine form has impressed former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth, who believes the paceman is now established as the fulcrum of the team's bowling attack.

“He really is the leader of the Indian attack,” Srikkanth wrote in his ICC Media column.

“He is the main weapon, he takes wickets, he can put on the brakes when the opposition are getting on top, he can do everything.”

Comments (13)

Shri
Jul 07, 2019 09:34pm

Yes, you are but NZ team is a dangerous team. All the best.

Recommend 0
Baba ladla
Jul 07, 2019 09:36pm

India vs England will be the final

Recommend 0
Hindustani
Jul 07, 2019 09:45pm

Expect India to steamroll Kiwis on July 9th.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jul 07, 2019 09:55pm

Otherwise normal looking person but he is not a pretty sight when bowling, his body totally out of sync when bowling but hey, he is effective.

Recommend 0
Tamilselvan
Jul 07, 2019 09:57pm

Two more crucial matches to be played . Let’s not blow it off.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jul 07, 2019 09:59pm

ICC must take note of Bumrah's twisted lower arm from elbow while bowling. He appears to be twisting it more than the prescribed limit of 15 degrees from upper arm.

Recommend 0
sachdev
Jul 07, 2019 09:59pm

Bumrah is a very mature head. Great bowler in death overs.

Recommend 0
A shah
Jul 07, 2019 10:05pm

India is like a machine. Alone representing Asia and all others failed

Recommend 0
A shah
Jul 07, 2019 10:06pm

India is the only team from Asia who can not only match but beat all others

Recommend 0
Mohan
Jul 07, 2019 10:12pm

"Australia's loss to South Africa on Saturday means India face New Zealand... " Australia lost on purpose to unrated SA to throw the poor New Zealand to the lions so that they could reach the final match. ;-) But Destiny can only be delayed.

Recommend 0
sumit
Jul 07, 2019 10:17pm

Anything can happen...

Recommend 0
sumit
Jul 07, 2019 10:17pm

If New Zealand wins the toss, they will win...

Recommend 0
Chinpaksaddique
Jul 07, 2019 10:27pm

India is actually not a good team. It was pure luck so far

Recommend 0

