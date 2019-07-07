DAWN.COM

July 07, 2019

Maryam Nawaz's convoy enters Mandi Bahauddin to address rally

Dawn.com | Adnan Sheikh Updated July 07, 2019

PML-N's Maryam Nawaz leaves for Mandi Bahauddin on Sunday evening. — Photo by Adnan Sheikh
PML-N's Maryam Nawaz leaves for Mandi Bahauddin on Sunday evening. — Photo by Adnan Sheikh

Maryam Nawaz, a vice president of the PML-N, has reached Mandi Bahauddin to address a rally after having promised party workers to meet them there "despite all hindrances created by the government".

In a message to party workers in Mandi Bahauddin prior to her departure on Sunday afternoon, Maryam said that she would meet them, "whether at a ground or a road".

Accompanying Maryam are retired captain Mohammad Safdar, Talal Chaudhry, Musaddiq Malik, Pervaiz Rashid, Uzma Bukhari and Saifullah Khokhar.

On Saturday, the local administration of Mandi Bahauddin sealed the main gate of the Quaid-i-Azam Ground, also known as Cinema Ground, and deployed a police contingent there in a bid to prevent the PML-N from holding a rally.

PML-N had alleged that the ground had also been intentionally filled with rain and drainage water diverted after the heavy rain on Saturday and it seemed difficult that a rally could be held there in the current situation. Meanwhile, the administration and police had not granted the PML-N permission to hold the rally at the venue, citing security reasons.

Maryam, in a tweet earlier on Sunday, said that she will further talk about the startling claims she made yesterday regarding accountability judge Arshad Malik.

Take a look: Accountability judge 'blackmailed' into issuing verdict against Nawaz: Maryam

Also earlier in the day, judge Malik rejected Maryam's allegations that he had convicted Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference under “immense pressure from hidden hands”.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Ghayur Baig
Jul 07, 2019 06:45pm

nothing is going to change, whatever she do now people know her very well "Forgery Expert"

Recommend 0
Falcon1
Jul 07, 2019 06:49pm

I hear the weather forecast for the area is not good!

Expect dust storm and heavy rain. Blame PTI and IK for it!?

Recommend 0
khokhar
Jul 07, 2019 06:59pm

One more lie. No one stopping any body roads are wide open.

Recommend 0
Salvi
Jul 07, 2019 06:59pm

Brave lady!

Recommend 0
Concerned
Jul 07, 2019 07:01pm

Brave woman

Recommend 0
K.A. Gul
Jul 07, 2019 07:23pm

Meanwhile, the administration and police had not granted the PML-N permission to hold the rally at the venue, citing security reasons. Maryam must pay attention to her security.

Recommend 0
Observer
Jul 07, 2019 07:34pm

More bull for people to consume. Don’t the poor people get tired of hearing the same lies.

Recommend 0
Straight talk
Jul 07, 2019 07:57pm

A man goes into a bank steals all the money from the safe gets away with it and then returns to become president of that bank, if you understand this you understand the PML-N strategy and policy on Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Bhaijan
Jul 07, 2019 08:00pm

After failing in litigation, politics, the last resort of street power being exercised. Yet another failure in sight.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Jul 07, 2019 08:07pm

Maryam has nothing to say and will say it...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Governor
Jul 07, 2019 10:06pm

We must be better than following 'leaders' who have done absolutely nothing for the positions that they have.

Recommend 0

