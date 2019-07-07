DAWN.COM

Maryam Nawaz to address rally in Mandi Bahauddin

Dawn.comJuly 07, 2019

Maryam says she will reach there despite all the hindrances created by the government.— Photo by Adnan Sheikh
Maryam Nawaz, a vice president of the PML-N, on Sunday, left her residence in Lahore for Mandi Bahauddin where she will address a rally in the evening.

She said in her message to party workers in Mandi Bahauddin that she was leaving for the city and would meet them — "whether at a ground or a road". She said she will reach there despite all the hindrances created by the government.

Earlier on Saturday, the local administration of Mandi Bahauddin sealed the main gate of the Quaid-i-Azam Ground, also known as Cinema Ground, and deployed a police contingent there in a bid to prevent the PML-N from holding a rally today [Sunday].

PML-N had alleged that the ground had also been intentionally filled with rain and drainage water diverted after the heavy rain on Saturday and it seemed difficult that a rally could be held there in the current situation.

Meanwhile, the administration and police had not granted the PML-N permission to hold the rally at the venue, citing security reasons.

