Maryam Nawaz to address rally in Mandi Bahauddin

Maryam Nawaz, a vice president of the PML-N, on Sunday, left her residence in Lahore for Mandi Bahauddin where she will address a rally in the evening.

She said in her message to party workers in Mandi Bahauddin that she was leaving for the city and would meet them — "whether at a ground or a road". She said she will reach there despite all the hindrances created by the government.

Earlier on Saturday, the local administration of Mandi Bahauddin sealed the main gate of the Quaid-i-Azam Ground, also known as Cinema Ground, and deployed a police contingent there in a bid to prevent the PML-N from holding a rally today [Sunday].

PML-N had alleged that the ground had also been intentionally filled with rain and drainage water diverted after the heavy rain on Saturday and it seemed difficult that a rally could be held there in the current situation.

Meanwhile, the administration and police had not granted the PML-N permission to hold the rally at the venue, citing security reasons.