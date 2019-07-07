DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 07, 2019

Maryam Nawaz en route to Mandi Bahauddin to address rally

Dawn.com | Adnan SheikhUpdated July 07, 2019

PML-N's Maryam Nawaz leaves for Mandi Bahauddin on Sunday evening. — Photo by Adnan Sheikh
Maryam Nawaz, a vice president of the PML-N, has left her residence in Lahore for Mandi Bahauddin to address a rally in the evening.

In a message to party workers in Mandi Bahauddin prior to her departure, Maryam said that she would meet them, "whether at a ground or a road". She said she would reach there "despite all the hindrances created by the government".

Accompanying Maryam are retired captain Mohammad Safdar, Talal Chaudhry, Musaddiq Malik, Pervaiz Rashid, Uzma Bukhari and Saifullah Khokhar.

On Saturday, the local administration of Mandi Bahauddin sealed the main gate of the Quaid-i-Azam Ground, also known as Cinema Ground, and deployed a police contingent there in a bid to prevent the PML-N from holding a rally.

PML-N had alleged that the ground had also been intentionally filled with rain and drainage water diverted after the heavy rain on Saturday and it seemed difficult that a rally could be held there in the current situation. Meanwhile, the administration and police had not granted the PML-N permission to hold the rally at the venue, citing security reasons.

Maryam, in a tweet on Sunday, said that she will further talk about the startling claims she made yesterday regarding accountability judge Arshad Malik.

Take a look: Accountability judge 'blackmailed' into issuing verdict against Nawaz: Maryam

Earlier in the day, judge Malik rejected Maryam's allegations that he had convicted Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference under “immense pressure from hidden hands”.

