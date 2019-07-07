DAWN.COM

Maryam demands Imran Khan’s resignation at Mandi Bahauddin power show

Dawn.com | Adnan SheikhUpdated July 07, 2019

PML-N's Maryam Nawaz leaves for Mandi Bahauddin on Sunday evening. — Photo by Adnan Sheikh
Maryam Nawaz, a vice president of the PML-N, demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan's resignation in a post-midnight rally on Sunday in Mandi Bahauddin.

Addressing the premier in her speech, she said: "Give your resignation! Go home!" and urged the crowds to chant along with her.

The PML-N leader also said that keeping former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in jail will be a crime now, following yesterday's "evidence" alleging that his sentencing had been given under “immense pressure from hidden hands”, a claim rejected today by the presiding judge.

Take a look: Accountability judge 'blackmailed' into issuing verdict against Nawaz: Maryam

In her address, which was held on Jail Road, Maryam said that Nawaz "will be released, and will become prime minister once more — but this time more powerful than ever before".

In a tweet earlier on Sunday, Maryam had said that she will further talk about the startling claims she made yesterday regarding accountability judge Arshad Malik. However, the subject was not broached besides a small reference to yesterday's press conference.

Prior to her departure on Sunday evening, Maryam had told party workers in a message that she would meet them in Mandi Bahauddin, "whether at a ground or a road". She had promised to meet them there "despite all hindrances created by the government".

On Saturday, the local administration of Mandi Bahauddin had sealed the main gate of the Quaid-i-Azam Ground, also known as Cinema Ground, and deployed a police contingent there in a bid to prevent the PML-N from holding a rally.

PML-N had alleged that the ground had also been intentionally filled with rain and drainage water diverted after the heavy rain on Saturday and it seemed difficult that a rally could be held there in the current situation. Meanwhile, the administration and police had not granted the PML-N permission to hold the rally at the venue, citing security reasons.

Newborn
Jul 07, 2019 06:29pm

This revival attempt will end for PMLN quickly, as soon as the extension notification is released.

Recommend 0
Ghayur Baig
Jul 07, 2019 06:45pm

nothing is going to change, whatever she do now people know her very well "Forgery Expert"

Recommend 0
Falcon1
Jul 07, 2019 06:49pm

I hear the weather forecast for the area is not good!

Expect dust storm and heavy rain. Blame PTI and IK for it!?

Recommend 0
khokhar
Jul 07, 2019 06:59pm

One more lie. No one stopping any body roads are wide open.

Recommend 0
Salvi
Jul 07, 2019 06:59pm

Brave lady!

Recommend 0
Concerned
Jul 07, 2019 07:01pm

Brave woman

Recommend 0
K.A. Gul
Jul 07, 2019 07:23pm

Meanwhile, the administration and police had not granted the PML-N permission to hold the rally at the venue, citing security reasons. Maryam must pay attention to her security.

Recommend 0
Observer
Jul 07, 2019 07:34pm

More bull for people to consume. Don’t the poor people get tired of hearing the same lies.

Recommend 0
Straight talk
Jul 07, 2019 07:57pm

A man goes into a bank steals all the money from the safe gets away with it and then returns to become president of that bank, if you understand this you understand the PML-N strategy and policy on Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Bhaijan
Jul 07, 2019 08:00pm

After failing in litigation, politics, the last resort of street power being exercised. Yet another failure in sight.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Jul 07, 2019 08:07pm

Maryam has nothing to say and will say it...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Jul 07, 2019 08:11pm

Well, I for one believe it’s against all norms to keep the rally from taking place, fake tapes and made up accusations are one thing, but you cannot take their rights away from them, let them dig a deeper hole for themselves

Recommend 0
amir Saeed
Jul 07, 2019 08:14pm

Something like calibari font

Recommend 0
amir Saeed
Jul 07, 2019 08:17pm

Doing everything to take father to Uk

Recommend 0
Osmund
Jul 07, 2019 08:19pm

PTI was allowed to hold Islamabad hostage during the "dharna days". They shouldn't panic now and allow PML-N to hold the rally, or else accept that they are authoritarian minded.

Recommend 0
M. Afzal Riaz, MD
Jul 07, 2019 08:28pm

Make no difference if she hold rally or not? She is NO leader. Why stop her.

Sharif will be in jail for 7 years. Hope a convict is barred to hold public office for life.

Recommend 0
Aman
Jul 07, 2019 08:31pm

@Salvi, brave how?

Recommend 0
Faraz
Jul 07, 2019 08:33pm

@Gordon D. Walker, Just like you never have anything reasonable to say but say it nevertheless

Recommend 0
fairplay
Jul 07, 2019 08:34pm

Put her in a jail and let her talk to the walls.

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Jul 07, 2019 08:34pm

Let them have their rally, let them dig their own graves, deeper one compared to Saturday’s. This should be welcomed by the local and federal government, they should sit back and enjoy the fictional drama.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Jul 07, 2019 08:35pm

@Concerned , Indian troll comments all about calling a liar brave.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Jul 07, 2019 08:37pm

@Observer, she and Zardari are interested in violence and mass protests, to take attention off their legal battles.

Recommend 0
ABE
Jul 07, 2019 08:39pm

Maryam, you have already proven to the world that you are a liar and a fraudster!

If you lied about the London flats and tried to cover up the ill-gotten wealth of your family by producing a fake letter that no one thinks you have any credibility left. So save your breath for the time you will be spending in jail because I predict your appeal will be denied. Join daddy, cousin, husband, and uncle at Adiala Jail!

One big happy family under one roof. What more could you ask for??

Recommend 0
AW
Jul 07, 2019 08:40pm

What a liar and a fake. She is competing in this trait with her uncle Shahbaz sharif who is an accomplished master of lies and deception

Recommend 0
No Ash
Jul 07, 2019 08:54pm

Nano 420; please enlighten us with her bravery - oh! Maybe you meant forgery.

Recommend 0
WARRIs
Jul 07, 2019 09:05pm

Why would someone stop Maryam who can only harm herself or ion League

Recommend 0
WARRIs
Jul 07, 2019 09:07pm

The reason Sharifs and Zardari did not invest in mass education was to make sure ordinary people of Pakistan would believe all the lies Maryam and Bilawal tell in their public rallies!!

Recommend 0
khan
Jul 07, 2019 09:10pm

Brave lady with cowardice enemy!

Recommend 0
VR
Jul 07, 2019 09:10pm

Please also use this opportunity to apologise to the public for calibri font saga (many of us know enough to differentiate between its alpha & beta versions, their release dates, and can make our own mind about the issue, thank you very much) and for telling us that you and your siblings do not own any properties in Pakistan or abroad.

Recommend 0
VR
Jul 07, 2019 09:13pm

How can PMLN complain today when their own govt was not allowing PTI to hold such rallies at their preferred places just a year ago? Has Maryam and company forgotten? Do Pak public have such short memories?

Recommend 0
Asim
Jul 07, 2019 09:15pm

End of the road for looters is near as is the desperation the desperation

Recommend 0
N Abidi
Jul 07, 2019 09:33pm

What did she do for these people in last 10yrs, her daddy was in power!

Recommend 0
Behram Sodawala
Jul 07, 2019 09:35pm

She must be Jailed, she is just trying to cause problem by roaming around freely and trying to distract the citizens mindset.

Recommend 0
Salman
Jul 07, 2019 09:37pm

@Gordon D. Walker,
Brilliant. Comment of the year!

Recommend 0
ComSensePrevail
Jul 07, 2019 09:41pm

She is on bail ..?

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 07, 2019 09:42pm

What else can she do to stay afloat, prove that she is still popular, look busy, rally support of masses, look like a victim, get counted and remain in the powerful media limelight?

Recommend 0
lion
Jul 07, 2019 09:55pm

@Ghayur Baig, economy of 1982, actions of 2002 - things are in same cycle. its constitutional right of His Highness Mian Mohd Nawaz Sharif and PMLN. You can't over power will of people. NO ONE can.

Recommend 0
Straight talk
Jul 07, 2019 10:01pm

@Salvi, father is a billionaire, she has properties outside Pakistan and her dress, make up jewellery is worth enough to feed 20 poor families for a month.....yet she wants power to steal wealth.....very brave.

Recommend 0
Governor
Jul 07, 2019 10:06pm

We must be better than following 'leaders' who have done absolutely nothing for the positions that they have.

Recommend 0
adil108
Jul 07, 2019 10:21pm

The wounded tigress will become dangerous to herself and the party. Every moves she takes will get her in deep trouble. Look like the senior members are starting to deviate away from her dominance.

Recommend 0
Moeazze
Jul 07, 2019 10:25pm

Is this the place they have more supporters? All this useless drama will not free her dad. They need to return the corrupttion money they are trying to protect.

Recommend 0
VR
Jul 07, 2019 10:38pm

Every time I look at Pakistani economy, it reminds me of Greece, country which needed 3 bailout packages between July 2010 and July 2015 totalling near 300 billion Euros. In Greece, most of the economy was undocumented, people were used to subsidies and not paying taxes, govt kept taking on loans. Things were good till their economy imploded following 2008 recession, and their GDP has shrunk by 28% since. In Pakistan, people also deal in cash, want subsidised things, and don't like taxes.

Recommend 0
Mastang
Jul 07, 2019 10:41pm

She is going mandi bahauddin, let her win people hearts.

Recommend 0
Spectator
Jul 07, 2019 10:45pm

@khokhar, Oh really? Then why PEMRA issuee notice to channels "Don't broadcast Her speech" If she was wrong then plz tell me any channel who is airing her speech live ??

Recommend 0
firozejavaid
Jul 07, 2019 10:55pm

She is a felon. She lied under oath in SC, forged documents, & now she is pretending to be leader. Only in Pakistan these kind of things happen.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jul 07, 2019 10:56pm

Put these anarchists behind bars ready.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jul 07, 2019 10:57pm

Not long ago, the PTI held rallies for months on end without hindrance or opposition. Why not set a good example now by allowing the opposition the same freedom they had then.

Recommend 0
Sohail
Jul 07, 2019 11:00pm

She can go where ever she wants... Just a waste of time... She should have called the few who would have gathered in her welcome, to Lahore

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 07, 2019 11:11pm

In my view, Mrs Maryam Safdar is iept, insecure and politically naive to hold any important position. I wouldn't give her any job because of her arrogant and selfish attitude - this is my impartial and candid assessment and, I do not have any respect for such people.

Recommend 0
Nazir
Jul 07, 2019 11:14pm

Y is this thug still not. Send her to jail. .

Recommend 0
excalibur
Jul 07, 2019 11:18pm

why is the media covering a convicts activities on bail ?????????????????

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jul 07, 2019 11:23pm

A highly educated and already a grandmother, Maryam despite all accusations and shortcomings, is a better person, daughter, wife, mother grandother, niece and all combinations of relations than almost all other politicians around her.

Recommend 0
Asif
Jul 07, 2019 11:26pm

She is living in fools paradise.

Recommend 0
Haneef
Jul 07, 2019 11:35pm

It is a serious matter. Specially if the Judge say that he was offered bribe. SC should take immediate action to set the record straight.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jul 07, 2019 11:36pm

@Nazir, y ?

Recommend 0
Naeem Qureshi
Jul 07, 2019 11:39pm

Please no more lies and drama We’re tired of her useless speeches Tell the nation when you will return the looted billions You live in a 25,000 kanal Jati Umra palace and profess to help the poor What a hypocrite

Recommend 0
Trq
Jul 07, 2019 11:41pm

@M. Saeed, oh

Recommend 0
Malik Saab
Jul 07, 2019 11:45pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, Actually PTI is a group of male machos. The thought of an ordinary meek looking woman from Punjab challenging the status quo and the macho Khans is infact too much in your mind. It will give your leaders the nightmares for the days to come.

Recommend 0
KamranHouston
Jul 07, 2019 11:46pm

@Falcon1, Shame on trolls! First storm the event venue, and then blame weather.

Recommend 0
Aamir Lucky
Jul 07, 2019 11:47pm

Bravo Maryam!

Recommend 0
Asim
Jul 08, 2019 12:02am

@M. Saeed, so?

Recommend 0
NACParis
Jul 08, 2019 12:04am

Disaster in the making for PML-N unless somebody like chaudhry nisar is brave enough to stop her

Recommend 0
MONIER
Jul 08, 2019 12:04am

Please somebody tell her that elections are 4 years away and not in the near future as she thinks.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 08, 2019 12:28am

@Malik Saab,
Supporting corrupt mafia and their cronies indicate the status of your mindset, loyalty and patrioism towards state and its institutions. I say to people like you: be impartial and contribute positively with practically feasible suggestions rather than blindly and illlogically supporting corrupt politicians' narratives. To do this, one has to be unbiased, brave and support honest politicians without personal motives and hidden agendas.

Recommend 0

