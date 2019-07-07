Maryam demands Imran Khan’s resignation at Mandi Bahauddin power show

Maryam Nawaz, a vice president of the PML-N, demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan's resignation in a post-midnight rally on Sunday in Mandi Bahauddin.

Addressing the premier in her speech, she said: "Give your resignation! Go home!" and urged the crowds to chant along with her.

The PML-N leader also said that keeping former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in jail will be a crime now, following yesterday's "evidence" alleging that his sentencing had been given under “immense pressure from hidden hands”, a claim rejected today by the presiding judge.

Take a look: Accountability judge 'blackmailed' into issuing verdict against Nawaz: Maryam

In her address, which was held on Jail Road, Maryam said that Nawaz "will be released, and will become prime minister once more — but this time more powerful than ever before".

In a tweet earlier on Sunday, Maryam had said that she will further talk about the startling claims she made yesterday regarding accountability judge Arshad Malik. However, the subject was not broached besides a small reference to yesterday's press conference.

Prior to her departure on Sunday evening, Maryam had told party workers in a message that she would meet them in Mandi Bahauddin, "whether at a ground or a road". She had promised to meet them there "despite all hindrances created by the government".

On Saturday, the local administration of Mandi Bahauddin had sealed the main gate of the Quaid-i-Azam Ground, also known as Cinema Ground, and deployed a police contingent there in a bid to prevent the PML-N from holding a rally.

PML-N had alleged that the ground had also been intentionally filled with rain and drainage water diverted after the heavy rain on Saturday and it seemed difficult that a rally could be held there in the current situation. Meanwhile, the administration and police had not granted the PML-N permission to hold the rally at the venue, citing security reasons.