'Days following defeat to India were very tough for team': Sarfaraz speaks after return from World Cup
Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, who returned early morning on Sunday from the United Kingdom after participating in the 2019 ICC World Cup, held a press conference in Karachi.
Pakistan failed to qualify for the semifinals on net run-rate difference with New Zealand after both the teams earned 11 points each from nine league matches.
The skipper said that the team had realised the issue of run rate after its first match of the World Cup tournament — in which West Indies dismissed Pakistan for a disappointing 105 — and later tried to win matches with good margins but the pitches were not favourable.
"We are feeling as sorry as the nation [after exit from World Cup]. No one goes there to lose," he said, acknowledging that the performance of the national team was not exemplary in the first five matches of the World Cup.
"After the first match, we gained momentum but unfortunately we could not play against Sri Lanka because of rain and in the two next matches — against Australia and India — our performance was not good."
Read: Pakistan paid the price for waking up too late
"The next seven days after the defeat to India were very tough for the team. After the match, we took a two-day break and then I called a meeting with all 15 players, without the management. I discussed everything I had observed during the first five matches, all that we were doing wrong, and all the players responded well and gave their feedback.
"The team then performed very well in the remaining four matches. All players, juniors as well as seniors, played their part and I am happy with them as a captain," said Safaraz, also praising the coach and the management for tackling the players after the defeat to India.
"As far as Shoaib [Malik] is concerned, unfortunately, he was not a part of the final match because we tried to go with a winning combination. He was given a farewell by the team and our best wishes are with him.
"Now, we will take a break for the next 20 days and then make a new return."
When asked about his demeanour during the first five matches and whether he was under pressure from anyone, Sarfaraz said there was no such pressure from either Coach Mickey Arthur or chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq.
He added that he was not giving up his captaincy but clarified that the final decision would be taken by the Pakistan Cricket Board.
When asked if he had a say in the team selection, he said: "The team was constituted by consensus."
Sarfaraz, who led the team to victory against India and won the Champions Trophy in 2017, has faced harsh criticism for Pakistan’s miserable run at the start of the World Cup and particularly the match against India. He, however, recieved a warm welcome at the Karachi airport upon return.
Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur, following the team's exit, had praised Sarfaraz for helping the resurgence after being severely criticised for the India defeat.
"I must say that I'd just like to credit the captain, Sarfaraz. What he was exposed to after the Indian game was atrocious as a Pakistan cricket captain, as any captain of any cricket team," he said.
"The way he held his composure, the way he led from the front, the way his work ethic never, ever changed. I think he's been an inspiration to that dressing room, and I think Sarfaraz deserves a lot of credit for this."
On Monday, all-rounder Imad Wasim and leg-spinner Shadab Khan will hold press conferences in Rawalpindi while on Tuesday, batsmen Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq will speak to the press in Lahore.
Comments (30)
He must tender his resignation!
Please come out of 2017 champions trophy and learn from the mistakes done in CWC 2019.
Medal le ke nahi aaye hai wc se Bahar ho kar aae hai
kismat ki baat hai
Sarfraz, to be frank Pakistan were simply not up to the mark with the top teams. Our "talent" does not stretch itself from mediocrity. Sometimes the mediocrity goes plays luck and we start thinking we are the top team. We need to change ourselves and plan things technically and not haphazardly.
Strange that he was given a "warm welcome". It seems the performance exceeded the expectations.
I always say that Sarfraz does not deserve a place in the team. If he is not leading the team, he can not be selected as a wicket keeper or as a batsman.
Best wishes to future Pakistan team.
The team that ended up 9 among 10 inflicted the worst effect on their nrr from which they could not recover even when they met number 10 team speaks volumes about their performance. What is the point of these show off press conferences after the fact. He proved weak and incapable captain. Period.
My neutral take on this is pakistan does not lack talent but definitely a professional structure to support that talent. First of change that by changing all the coaches and selectors. Aim for a five year plan and select and retain players according to hit. A request to local fans is to treat them fairly. Pakistan team was not amongst the best maybe but certainly above ordinary. Its a game afterall.
No excuses will work this time. Pakistani cricket team really really needs to pull up their socks.
@Sajjad Saeed Awan, yes. He must tender his resignation for pcb to cover their management malpractices, illegitimate selection of team, and ethnic groupings within the team.
All that pakistani awam need is a qurbani ka barka. As if everything will be ok after that.
Now you have an excuse. Its was not team effort. On arrival send all players to Kakul academy for fitness.
Whatever he says might be right. Nevertheless, its an irony that in spite of winning the last four consecutive round robin league matches, greenshirts under his captaincy could not qualify for the semi-finals of the ongoing 2019 World Cup Cricket Tourney in England and Wales.
I dont need your excuse. People of pakistan asking you to resign for big humility
As a team we gave our best but, as a captain, I gave the best yawning in the most crucial match.
Cool and polite captain. Love from India
So what does the Pakistani public feel about Sarfraz’s chances of becoming Prime Minister now?
How does it feel to see India on top of the table?
Shuaib Malik was the most dependable and consistent match winning player for a long time but, he is a glaring example of what happens when honeymooning is combined with the game.
For what are they holding press conference?
@FK, 2017 CT. Pakistan has yet to come out of 1992.
No explanations required. You should all be fired and new team selected to replace you. There are other ways to earn your livelihood without indulging in cricket. Go get a life.
the team performed well in the last 4 matches but went out because of bad luck. They are a better team than NZ
But your best fell short of others best, right
Well done Pak team. They performed much better than the experts thought before the CWC. They have improve their resilience. All experts should bare in mind that there is no international cricket in Pakistan for a decade.
haha
Most boring worldcup ever
Problem with him and many team player is fitness we need to put unfit players on bench no matter how good or bad they preformed. In long run fitness is must and it will also be lesson for future sportsmen . WE lost opportunity not due to talent but due to fitness and dropped catches
Actually if you see Pak has done better than its capability. ODI rankings have Pak at 6th position but they finished CWC2019 at 5th. Its unfair to blame the team based on your unrealistic expectations!
Safaraz will be remembered by his awkward yawns in the field