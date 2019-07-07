DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 07, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

'Days following defeat to India were very tough for team': Sarfaraz speaks after return from World Cup

Dawn.comUpdated July 07, 2019

Email

Sarfaraz Ahmed addresses press conference in Karachi upon return on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV
Sarfaraz Ahmed addresses press conference in Karachi upon return on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV

Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, who returned early morning on Sunday from the United Kingdom after participating in the 2019 ICC World Cup, held a press conference in Karachi.

Pakistan failed to qualify for the semifinals on net run-rate difference with New Zealand after both the teams earned 11 points each from nine league matches.

The skipper said that the team had realised the issue of run rate after its first match of the World Cup tournament — in which West Indies dismissed Pakistan for a disappointing 105 — and later tried to win matches with good margins but the pitches were not favourable.

"We are feeling as sorry as the nation [after exit from World Cup]. No one goes there to lose," he said, acknowledging that the performance of the national team was not exemplary in the first five matches of the World Cup.

"After the first match, we gained momentum but unfortunately we could not play against Sri Lanka because of rain and in the two next matches — against Australia and India — our performance was not good."

Read: Pakistan paid the price for waking up too late

"The next seven days after the defeat to India were very tough for the team. After the match, we took a two-day break and then I called a meeting with all 15 players, without the management. I discussed everything I had observed during the first five matches, all that we were doing wrong, and all the players responded well and gave their feedback.

"The team then performed very well in the remaining four matches. All players, juniors as well as seniors, played their part and I am happy with them as a captain," said Safaraz, also praising the coach and the management for tackling the players after the defeat to India.

"As far as Shoaib [Malik] is concerned, unfortunately, he was not a part of the final match because we tried to go with a winning combination. He was given a farewell by the team and our best wishes are with him.

"Now, we will take a break for the next 20 days and then make a new return."

When asked about his demeanour during the first five matches and whether he was under pressure from anyone, Sarfaraz said there was no such pressure from either Coach Mickey Arthur or chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq.

He added that he was not giving up his captaincy but clarified that the final decision would be taken by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

When asked if he had a say in the team selection, he said: "The team was constituted by consensus."

Sarfaraz, who led the team to victory against India and won the Champions Trophy in 2017, has faced harsh criticism for Pakistan’s miserable run at the start of the World Cup and particularly the match against India. He, however, recieved a warm welcome at the Karachi airport upon return.

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur, following the team's exit, had praised Sarfaraz for helping the resurgence after being severely criticised for the India defeat.

"I must say that I'd just like to credit the captain, Sarfaraz. What he was exposed to after the Indian game was atrocious as a Pakistan cricket captain, as any captain of any cricket team," he said.

"The way he held his composure, the way he led from the front, the way his work ethic never, ever changed. I think he's been an inspiration to that dressing room, and I think Sarfaraz deserves a lot of credit for this."

On Monday, all-rounder Imad Wasim and leg-spinner Shadab Khan will hold press conferences in Rawalpindi while on Tuesday, batsmen Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq will speak to the press in Lahore.

WorldCup19
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (30)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Sajjad Saeed Awan
Jul 07, 2019 02:36pm

He must tender his resignation!

Recommend 0
FK
Jul 07, 2019 02:37pm

Please come out of 2017 champions trophy and learn from the mistakes done in CWC 2019.

Recommend 0
Faiz
Jul 07, 2019 02:39pm

Medal le ke nahi aaye hai wc se Bahar ho kar aae hai

Recommend 0
Javed Hashmi
Jul 07, 2019 02:41pm

kismat ki baat hai

Recommend 0
Tahir A
Jul 07, 2019 02:43pm

Sarfraz, to be frank Pakistan were simply not up to the mark with the top teams. Our "talent" does not stretch itself from mediocrity. Sometimes the mediocrity goes plays luck and we start thinking we are the top team. We need to change ourselves and plan things technically and not haphazardly.

Recommend 0
Abhilash Botekar
Jul 07, 2019 02:45pm

Strange that he was given a "warm welcome". It seems the performance exceeded the expectations.

Recommend 0
Dr Rashid Ansari
Jul 07, 2019 02:45pm

I always say that Sarfraz does not deserve a place in the team. If he is not leading the team, he can not be selected as a wicket keeper or as a batsman.

Best wishes to future Pakistan team.

Recommend 0
Shahidam
Jul 07, 2019 02:48pm

The team that ended up 9 among 10 inflicted the worst effect on their nrr from which they could not recover even when they met number 10 team speaks volumes about their performance. What is the point of these show off press conferences after the fact. He proved weak and incapable captain. Period.

Recommend 0
Indian
Jul 07, 2019 02:51pm

My neutral take on this is pakistan does not lack talent but definitely a professional structure to support that talent. First of change that by changing all the coaches and selectors. Aim for a five year plan and select and retain players according to hit. A request to local fans is to treat them fairly. Pakistan team was not amongst the best maybe but certainly above ordinary. Its a game afterall.

Recommend 0
helping hands
Jul 07, 2019 02:51pm

No excuses will work this time. Pakistani cricket team really really needs to pull up their socks.

Recommend 0
Saad Iqbal
Jul 07, 2019 02:52pm

@Sajjad Saeed Awan, yes. He must tender his resignation for pcb to cover their management malpractices, illegitimate selection of team, and ethnic groupings within the team.

All that pakistani awam need is a qurbani ka barka. As if everything will be ok after that.

Recommend 0
haris
Jul 07, 2019 02:54pm

Now you have an excuse. Its was not team effort. On arrival send all players to Kakul academy for fitness.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 07, 2019 02:54pm

Whatever he says might be right. Nevertheless, its an irony that in spite of winning the last four consecutive round robin league matches, greenshirts under his captaincy could not qualify for the semi-finals of the ongoing 2019 World Cup Cricket Tourney in England and Wales.

Recommend 0
Farhan saeed
Jul 07, 2019 02:54pm

I dont need your excuse. People of pakistan asking you to resign for big humility

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jul 07, 2019 02:54pm

As a team we gave our best but, as a captain, I gave the best yawning in the most crucial match.

Recommend 0
Johnson
Jul 07, 2019 02:55pm

Cool and polite captain. Love from India

Recommend 0
Vikas
Jul 07, 2019 02:56pm

So what does the Pakistani public feel about Sarfraz’s chances of becoming Prime Minister now?

Recommend 0
Chirag Patel
Jul 07, 2019 02:56pm

How does it feel to see India on top of the table?

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jul 07, 2019 02:57pm

Shuaib Malik was the most dependable and consistent match winning player for a long time but, he is a glaring example of what happens when honeymooning is combined with the game.

Recommend 0
haris
Jul 07, 2019 02:57pm

For what are they holding press conference?

Recommend 0
Vikas
Jul 07, 2019 02:57pm

@FK, 2017 CT. Pakistan has yet to come out of 1992.

Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Jul 07, 2019 02:57pm

No explanations required. You should all be fired and new team selected to replace you. There are other ways to earn your livelihood without indulging in cricket. Go get a life.

Recommend 0
Zahid
Jul 07, 2019 02:58pm

the team performed well in the last 4 matches but went out because of bad luck. They are a better team than NZ

Recommend 0
Ali (CA)
Jul 07, 2019 02:59pm

But your best fell short of others best, right

Recommend 0
Majid
Jul 07, 2019 03:01pm

Well done Pak team. They performed much better than the experts thought before the CWC. They have improve their resilience. All experts should bare in mind that there is no international cricket in Pakistan for a decade.

Recommend 0
GS
Jul 07, 2019 03:01pm

haha

Recommend 0
Dharmendra Kumar Sharma
Jul 07, 2019 03:02pm

Most boring worldcup ever

Recommend 0
Khaleej
Jul 07, 2019 03:03pm

Problem with him and many team player is fitness we need to put unfit players on bench no matter how good or bad they preformed. In long run fitness is must and it will also be lesson for future sportsmen . WE lost opportunity not due to talent but due to fitness and dropped catches

Recommend 0
Teripen Dillon
Jul 07, 2019 03:03pm

Actually if you see Pak has done better than its capability. ODI rankings have Pak at 6th position but they finished CWC2019 at 5th. Its unfair to blame the team based on your unrealistic expectations!

Recommend 0
Kcb
Jul 07, 2019 03:05pm

Safaraz will be remembered by his awkward yawns in the field

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A good sport

A good sport

The story of Pakistan cricket is a story of a passionate, turbulent and epic love.

Editorial

July 07, 2019

Politicians’ assets

AFTER every election, a hardly noticed series of disclosures flutters past our screens. As part of the election...
Updated July 07, 2019

World Cup takeaway

If Pakistan managed to win four successive games, it is a credit to their talent.
July 07, 2019

Plight of prisoners

MONTHS after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the ‘immediate release’ of over 2,000 Pakistani...
July 06, 2019

Documenting assets

AFTER the amnesty comes the chase. The government is now ready to activate step two of its aggressive revenue effort...
July 06, 2019

Bangladesh sentences

VICTIMISATION of opponents is found — in varying degrees — in politics all over the world, and the politics of...
Updated July 06, 2019

Drive against free speech

A Twitter campaign was launched under the hashtag #ArrestAntiPakjournalists — with over 28,000 tweets published.