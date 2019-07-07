No pressure on me to convict Nawaz Sharif, says judge Arshad Malik; calls videos 'fake, lies'
Accountability judge Arshad Malik on Sunday rejected Maryam Nawaz's allegations from a day earlier — that the judge had convicted Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference under “immense pressure from hidden hands” — saying that the former premier was convicted on the basis of evidence.
On Saturday, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz opened a Pandora’s box with a startling claim that the judge of an accountability court confessed he had been “pressurised and blackmailed” to convict her father in the Al-Azizia reference. A video containing the judge’s alleged confession during his conversation with a ‘sympathiser’ of the PML-N, Nasir Butt, was screened during a hurriedly called presser at the party’s provincial headquarters in Model Town.
The judge, in a press release issued on Sunday, said that he had seen the press conference as well as the video attributed to him. "Serious allegations were made against me; it was a conspiracy to affect my credibility as well as that of my institution and my family. Therefore, I want to present the facts.
"I am a resident of Rawalpindi where before becoming a judge, I worked as a lawyer. The individual shown in the video, Nasir Butt, is also from the same city and is an old acquaintance. Nasir Butt and his brother Abdullah Butt have met me many times at numerous instances.
"The video shown in Maryam Safdar sahiba's press conference is not only contrary to the facts but it is also a despicable attempt to mesh together various instances and topics spoken about, and to present them out of context.
"After Maryam Safdar sahiba's press conference, it is necessary that the truth be brought forward [...] during the hearing of the cases against Nawaz Sharif and his family, I was repeatedly offered bribes by their representatives and also given threats of serious consequences if I did not cooperate," alleged the judge in the press release.
"I decided to stay committed to the truth and left my life and wealth in the hands of God.
"Had I announced the verdict under pressure or over greed of bribes, I would not have acquitted him [Nawaz Sharif] in one case and convicted him in the other," said the judge.
Judge Malik, on Dec 4, 2018, had handed the ousted prime minister seven years in jail in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference, but on the same day acquitted him in a second reference related to Flagship Investments, saying "there was no case against Nawaz".
Detailed judgement: Nawaz Sharif handed 7 years in Al-Azizia reference
"While dispensing justice, I announced conviction of Nawaz Sharif on the basis of evidence in the Al-Azizia case and acquitted him in the Flagship case.
"I also want to make it clear that indirectly or directly, neither was there any pressure on me nor was there any greed.
"I made these decisions knowing God is omnipresent and on the basis of the law and the facts. This press conference was held merely to make my decisions controversial/disputable and to gain political advantages.
"The videos shown during the press conference are fake and based on lies and assumptions. Therefore, legal action should be taken against those individuals involved in this."
Forensic audit
Following the issuance of the press release, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that the government has decided to conduct a forensic audit of the video and audio shared during Maryam's press conference.
She said that yesterday a "political stage" was set for "political point scoring" and it was transformed into a "political theatre".
"In that political theatre, the entire country saw that the faces and body language of the actors that were made to sit on that political stage were revealing that a suicide attack had been conducted on their own party by begum Maryam Safdar," she said, adding that the "so-called chairman" of the party, Shahbaz Sharif, appeared the most helpless.
Firdous questioned Maryam's credibility and said that a few days ago a petition was filed in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against her on the basis that a convicted individual could not hold any party position.
She referred to Maryam as a "champion of telling lies".
The government spokesperson claimed that Maryam, through her lawyer, said that her party had not issued any notification regarding her appointment as PML-N vice president.
Firdous added that the whole country has seen that Maryam refers to herself as the vice president and had given the press conference yesterday while seated next to the party president.
"She made it clear that there has been a coup in PML-N."
Comments (35)
Fake-ster Maryam exposes yer again.
Dear Judge Sb. Please make a case again Ms Maryam on defamation and put her behind the bar. As a judge you know your rights.
Ok ver well sir but just one question, is the video genuine or not?
What else would he say? Evidence must be authenticated by all concerned to bring the real facts out in open.
Why can’t the judge file a case of defamation against Maryam. She is clearly trying to tarnish his and the judicial system’s reputation. This is an even bigger forgery than Calibri.
Shariffs have habit of lying all the time.
So the allegations are right Thanks for helping Maryam
The nation does not have time to entertain this nonsense. If you want to appeal the decision, use the proper channel via judiciary. The final decision was of a guilty verdict was given by the judges, not the public! So stop making this a public/ media appeal trial!
Pakistan has bigger issues to discuss, national debt, foreign reserves, currency, inflation and growth..
Miss Calibiri with fake letter and fake video... caught again!
Desperation setting in for PML-N.
The judges statenent has put the final nail in the coffin of PMLN. Had there been an iota of truth in her claims, this judge has nothing to fear now about his reputation. The very thing he was allegedly being blackmailed with is out in the open. He can speak the truth without any pressure, and verify Maryams claims. Oh but sorry, he has spoken the truth
I don't think, if it is suitable for a judge to respond to public criticism. His judgement speaks itself, whether it was delivered based on material evidence or it was simply cooked. The aggrieved person has the right to defend himself in another higher court of law.
Political circus begins now.
Go on, judge. We understand you're being put under pressure to refute the press conference.
Indeed
A lame explanation. Thus proved, no smoke without fire .
'meri toh london mein kia pakistan mein koi property nahi hai' was the day i decided never to believe what this lady utters
Nawaz was convicted, becuase his beloved daughter tried to save his skin, by being overly clever and produced a fake letter using Calibre font, allegedly from the Prince of Qatar - on her laptop.
She should accept the fact that her lies and fabrications have been exposed and her father is rotting in Jail due to her incompetency and overwhelming evidence against the family.
Maryam the Calibri font convict has dug a deep hole for herself with another fake made up cut and paste video to malign the trial judge!
He has a point. If there was pressure he would have punished him in both cases.
Just do a forensic review of the video clip to determine the validity. NO ONE is innocent in this dirty game of thrones
The accountability judge did not reject the video as fake but only clarified his position
Checkmate
More drama less substance......
Put her in jail for spreading false news based on lies, her favorite pastime. Gross attempt to malign the judge and NAB, all for the Sharif's nefarious designs.
Let the chips fall as they should. Serious forensic analysis of the video and audio should be done.
Such honest characters exist in our judiciary and I wonder why Pakistan is in such a debilitating state?
Oh dear. Should Maryam now with this testimony a proven liar be arrested without bail, placed in a prison with others common criminals and be charged.
Has Maryam committed tresason? This attack on the judge is not only shameful but also highly damaging to Pakistan.
Is there a level the Sharif family will not go to to save their skin and their ill gotten wealth?
Don’t we all pakistanis know the fact that the lady( Maryam) is a lair?
And now that is what Maryam couldn't thought of... Poor politics and blame game.
The message is clear to the corrupt elites "payback the looted money".
Truth has come out, Judge Arshad Malik has rejected Mrs Marayam Safdar's allegation and silly narrative. Drama queen's another attempt to malign our honorable judges has failed miserably, and she should be send back to jail for fake news and inciting people. Also, the murderer Nasir Butt should be brought back to Pakistan and trailed in court for his role in 'fake news' and previous convictions. Don't let corrupt mafia get away!
Party has started NOW. Let us wait and see where it will land finally.
After a flopped drama of NS illness, Mariam cooked a new story - put her behind bar .
Video is as fake as PMLN itself.