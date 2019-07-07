DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 07, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

80,000 interest-free loans to be disbursed every month, says PM’s aide

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated July 07, 2019

Email

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar announced the decision at a press conference on Saturday. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan/File
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar announced the decision at a press conference on Saturday. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan/File

ISLAMABAD: The government will disburse 80,000 interest-free loans every month under the National Poverty Graduation Initiative programme for a period of four years effective this month.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar announced the decision at a press conference on Saturday.

Explaining the salient features of the new initiative, she said the grant of interest-free loans to 2.28 million households would provide benefit to a total of 14.7m people.

She said that every month a new programme would be launched under the umbrella of Ehsas programme, and all programmes would be implemented with complete transparency.

Dr Nishtar, who is also chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), said a socioeconomic survey was currently under way, and on its completion, the poverty level could be estimated.

However, she said the first priority of the government was to ensure social protection.

The total outlay of the new initiative would be Rs42.65 billion, out of which the federal government had allocated Rs5bn from its resources, while Rs13bn would be available through International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and Rs23.35bn from the Asian Development Bank.

The initiative is part of the ‘Ehsas’ programme and aims to “graduate” the poorest households out of poverty and set them on a course of economic and social prosperity. The government, in addition to its own funding, is partnering with the IFAD and the Asian Development Bank to complete the initiative.

The IFAD in September 2017 approved the National Poverty Graduation Initiative Programme, which will be implemented up to 2023.

Under the ongoing programme, the IFAD is providing $149.8m to Pakistan to assist the poor in graduating out of poverty on a sustainable basis.

The initiative is being rolled out in over 100 districts and will impact 16.28m people with 50pc women.

The initiative also includes youth, persons with disabilities, transgender people, minorities and marginalised communities in less developed districts.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A good sport

A good sport

The story of Pakistan cricket is a story of a passionate, turbulent and epic love.

Editorial

July 07, 2019

Politicians’ assets

AFTER every election, a hardly noticed series of disclosures flutters past our screens. As part of the election...
Updated July 07, 2019

World Cup takeaway

If Pakistan managed to win four successive games, it is a credit to their talent.
July 07, 2019

Plight of prisoners

MONTHS after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the ‘immediate release’ of over 2,000 Pakistani...
July 06, 2019

Documenting assets

AFTER the amnesty comes the chase. The government is now ready to activate step two of its aggressive revenue effort...
July 06, 2019

Bangladesh sentences

VICTIMISATION of opponents is found — in varying degrees — in politics all over the world, and the politics of...
Updated July 06, 2019

Drive against free speech

A Twitter campaign was launched under the hashtag #ArrestAntiPakjournalists — with over 28,000 tweets published.