Team members start returning today

LAHORE: Pakistan’s national cricket squad will return from the United Kingdom in groups in the wee hours of Sunday after participating in the ICC World Cup.

Pakistan failed to qualify for the semi-finals stage on net run-rate difference with New Zealand after both the teams earned 11 points each from nine league matches.

While 17 members of the squad including players and team management will arrive on Sunday, remaining nine will come later.

On Sunday, captain Sarfraz Ahmed will reach Karachi and talk to media.

Those members of the squad who come later include head coach Mickey Arthur, manager Talat Ali, bowling coach Azhar Mahmood and batting coach Grant Flower and players Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik and Wahab Riaz.

On Monday, all-rounder Imad Wasim and leg-spinner Shadab Khan will hold press conferences in Rawalpindi while on Tuesday, batsmen Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq will speak to the press in Lahore.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2019