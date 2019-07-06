Accountability judge 'blackmailed' into issuing verdict against Nawaz: Maryam
PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz on Saturday came out with explosive claims regarding the trial that led to her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, being convicted and sentenced to prison, saying the entire judicial process was severely compromised.
At a press conference in Lahore alongside the top leadership of the PML-N, Maryam played a secretly recorded video that she claimed featured a conversation between Nasir Butt, a man she described as a loyal fan of her father, and Accountability Judge Arshad Malik, who had in December last year sentenced Nawaz to seven years in jail in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference.
Maryam alleged that the judge had contacted Nasir and told him that he was feeling "guilt" after announcing the verdict against Nawaz.
In the video, which she termed as "divine help" for her family, Maryam claimed Judge Malik had pointed out the flaws in Nawaz's corruption trial and acknowledged that he had been "blackmailed" and "pressured" into issuing a judgement against the PML-N.
The veracity of the contents of the video or any of the claims made by Maryam have not been independently verified by Dawn.com.
She claimed that Judge Malik told Nasir that he had been taken to an unspecified place by some people — whom Maryam did not name — who left him alone in a room and played for him a "personal" video of his on a TV screen nearby. Maryam refused to disclose what was in the alleged video, but claimed this video of an "immoral" nature was used to "blackmail" the judge into issuing an adverse judgement against Nawaz.
