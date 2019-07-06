DAWN.COM

July 06, 2019

Accountability judge 'blackmailed' into issuing verdict against Nawaz: Maryam

July 06, 2019

Maryam Nawaz addresses a press conference in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV
Maryam Nawaz addresses a press conference alongside other senior PML-N leaders in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV
PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz on Saturday came out with explosive claims regarding the trial that led to her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, being convicted and sentenced to prison, saying the entire judicial process was severely compromised.

At a press conference in Lahore alongside the top leadership of the PML-N, Maryam played a secretly recorded video that she claimed featured a conversation between Nasir Butt, a man she described as a loyal fan of her father, and Accountability Judge Arshad Malik, who had in December last year sentenced Nawaz to seven years in jail in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference.

Maryam alleged that the judge had contacted Nasir and told him that he was feeling "guilt" after announcing the verdict against Nawaz.

In the video, which she termed as "divine help" for her family, Maryam claimed Judge Malik had pointed out the flaws in Nawaz's corruption trial and acknowledged that he had been "blackmailed" and "pressured" into issuing a judgement against the PML-N.

The veracity of the contents of the video or any of the claims made by Maryam have not been independently verified by Dawn.com.

She claimed that Judge Malik told Nasir that he had been taken to an unspecified place by some people — whom Maryam did not name — who left him alone in a room and played for him a "personal" video of his on a TV screen nearby. Maryam refused to disclose what was in the alleged video, but claimed this video of an "immoral" nature was used to "blackmail" the judge into issuing an adverse judgement against Nawaz.

Yaqoob
Jul 06, 2019 05:48pm

I am wondering why all these convicts are not behind the bar so far.

Recommend 0
Silver
Jul 06, 2019 05:48pm

So called evidence coming from a lady who used fake font in a letter before. Your dad is corrupt... everyone knows that!

Recommend 0
jiju
Jul 06, 2019 05:48pm

Godfather of corruption cannot be exonerated based on fishy videos.

Recommend 0
Wajib-Ul-Cuddle
Jul 06, 2019 05:48pm

It was quite evident even before the verdict came that who's calling the shots. In any other country where the rule of law prevails NS would still be the PM now. Unfortunately in our country those who call the shots in the cloak of 'guardians of national interest' will continue ensuring that those who they do not like continue suffering in jails on trumped up charges.

Recommend 0
wow
Jul 06, 2019 05:49pm

Desperate measures by Maryam Safdar.

Recommend 0
Ilyas
Jul 06, 2019 05:50pm

Why she didn’t present this in high court to save her father? She can’t fool this nation anymore

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 06, 2019 05:50pm

What else can she say to falsely support and falsely portect her corrupt dad, notorious all over the world for looting billions of dollars from the helpless and hapless people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan as ex Prime Minister and former Chief Minister of the biggest province; Punjab for many years in the past?

Recommend 0
Eddy
Jul 06, 2019 05:50pm

Common Pml n you have lost your credibility already. Even you have no evidence as to how you built your empires in London and Dubai. While Hassan and Hussain was students, there was no evidence how they got so rich and built huge and expensive properties in London.

Recommend 0
Awan
Jul 06, 2019 05:50pm

Rather than bashing her, the logical way is to investigate that weather it is based on facts or on a mere hypothesis.

Recommend 0
Ray
Jul 06, 2019 05:50pm

People have not forgotten Justice Malik Qayoum. This story itself looks fake.

Recommend 0
Naveed Burki
Jul 06, 2019 05:51pm

Give the looted money back ($25 Billions US) and never be seen in Pakistan with your corrupt family in the country. You will need no further BS poofs of innocence.

Recommend 0
Humayun
Jul 06, 2019 05:52pm

What is happening in the country.

Recommend 0
Ray
Jul 06, 2019 05:52pm

These judges have granted bail to a convicted woman then this could be wrong too.

Recommend 0
Saad
Jul 06, 2019 05:52pm

She should stop these conspiracies and Bollywood drama. These corrupt politicians are exposed and there is no turning back. Period

Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr
Jul 06, 2019 05:52pm

Counter blast - Let us wait for Marvi Memon's Press Conference.

Recommend 0
Amir
Jul 06, 2019 05:52pm

Yes everyone heard the phone conversation between your uncle and abdul qayyum for favours. Most likely this judge was not on your payroll. Keep fooling the public but no one believes your cheap tactics.

Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr
Jul 06, 2019 05:54pm

Strange as it may seem, no amount of learning can cure stupidity, and formal education positively fortifies it.

Recommend 0
enam
Jul 06, 2019 05:54pm

Why not submitted to SC. Another drama. She is not interested about PK.

Recommend 0
Ash
Jul 06, 2019 05:54pm

Ro Mrs. Calibri Ro

Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr
Jul 06, 2019 05:55pm

Egotism is the anesthetic that dulls the pains of stupidity.

Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Jul 06, 2019 05:56pm

She should see the doctors.

Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr
Jul 06, 2019 05:57pm

Reality or Fiction ? Does it make any sense ? The difference between reality and fiction? Fiction has to make sense.

Recommend 0
Haneef
Jul 06, 2019 05:57pm

Let me guess, one day She is going to say Panama leak was also a conspiracy against them.

Recommend 0
Shahidam
Jul 06, 2019 05:58pm

Hopeless and dirty-minded people can go to what extent w/o realizing seriousness of consequences is clear here. Unlike Dawn Leaks, who will come to help now, if this illegally made audio-video proves doctored and fake? Will it prove another Calibri font? Patiently wait what unfolds.

Recommend 0
Qasim
Jul 06, 2019 05:58pm

Pakistani people have zero sympathy with a convicted criminal & corrupt people. Stop with your lies!

Recommend 0
Adnan
Jul 06, 2019 06:01pm

Everybody knows who was behind the removal and punishment of Nawaz Sharif and it had nothing to do with law or any illegality.

Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr
Jul 06, 2019 06:02pm

Nothing is so unbelievable that oratory cannot make it acceptable.

Recommend 0
Kashmiri
Jul 06, 2019 06:08pm

Yes these evidences are as refutable as the Qatari letter.

Recommend 0
Sohail
Jul 06, 2019 06:09pm

Question remains unanswered: From where came ur london flats? Secondly how can we believe this audio tape is true? If so this is evidence to be produced in courts... Why in media? Do we have pemra to take notice of such media propaganda against judiciary?

Recommend 0

