July 06, 2019

Plane flies over Headingley with 'Justice for Kashmir' banner

AFPJuly 06, 2019

A light aircraft tows a banner with the words "India Stop Genocide &amp; Free Kashmir" in the sky above the ground during the World Cup group stage match between Sri Lanka and India at Headingley in Leeds, northern England, on Saturday. — AFP
A light aircraft tows a banner with the words "India Stop Genocide & Free Kashmir" in the sky above the ground during the World Cup group stage match between Sri Lanka and India at Headingley in Leeds, northern England, on Saturday. — AFP
A light aircraft tows a banner with the words "Justice for Kashmir" in the sky above the ground during the World Cup group stage match between Sri Lanka and India at Headingley. — AFP
A light aircraft tows a banner with the words "Justice for Kashmir" in the sky above the ground during the World Cup group stage match between Sri Lanka and India at Headingley. — AFP
A light aircraft tows a banner with the words "India Stop Genocide &amp; Free Kashmir" in the sky above the ground during the World Cup group stage match between Sri Lanka and India at Headingley in Leeds, northern England, on Saturday. — AFP
A light aircraft tows a banner with the words "India Stop Genocide & Free Kashmir" in the sky above the ground during the World Cup group stage match between Sri Lanka and India at Headingley in Leeds, northern England, on Saturday. — AFP

Banners reading “#Justice for Kashmir” and “India stop genocide & free Kashmir” were flown over Headingley during India's World Cup clash with Sri Lanka on Saturday.

It was the second such incident at the event in England and Wales, after a banner was flown over the same ground in Leeds during last week's match between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

An insurgency in Indian-occupied Kashmir over the past three decades has left more than 70,000 dead, mainly civilians.

“We are incredibly disappointed this has happened again,” the International Cricket Council said in a statement. “We do not condone any sort of political messages at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

“Throughout the tournament we have worked with local police forces around the country to prevent this type of protest occurring. After the previous incident we were assured by West Yorkshire Police there would not be a repeat of this issue, so we are very dissatisfied it has happened again.”

Last week's group game between Pakistan and Afghanistan was marred by clashes between fans, prompting a police probe.

The ugly scenes were sparked by the flying of a banner over the ground reading: “Justice for Balochistan.”

Frkh
Jul 06, 2019 04:27pm

Appropriate come back after what happened during Pakistan Afghanistan match.

Recommend 0
jagajilly
Jul 06, 2019 04:28pm

India should stop playing until & unless the UK authority apoligizes

Recommend 0
Haryanavi_Chora
Jul 06, 2019 04:28pm

Very cheap tectics!!!

Recommend 0
Nicholas
Jul 06, 2019 04:31pm

Like it is going to happen just because an aircraft with a sign.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Jul 06, 2019 04:31pm

Freedom of speach as loudly voiced in a democratic country! Bravo...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Jul 06, 2019 04:33pm

Yes India stop the genocide!

Recommend 0
joe
Jul 06, 2019 04:33pm

The one who spent money for this add should have donated the amount for education for kids in Kashmir. This makes no change to ground reality,but education will.

Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Jul 06, 2019 04:33pm

UK is making money.

Recommend 0
Reality check
Jul 06, 2019 04:35pm

Unlike the banner last week, this banner actually said the truth and was not a PR stunt. India will never know peace as long as it continues its illegal military occupation of Kashmir.

Recommend 0
Farrukh
Jul 06, 2019 04:37pm

NICE!

Recommend 0
Mad
Jul 06, 2019 04:38pm

LOL

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 06, 2019 04:39pm

This is true "free speech" and "freedom of expression" which unfortunately, has been consistently and persistently snubbed and subjugated in the biggest false, fraud, shame, sham and fake democracy of the world called Republic of India since August 15, 1947.

Recommend 0
asim
Jul 06, 2019 04:40pm

Truth prevails

Recommend 0
HashBrown®
Jul 06, 2019 04:43pm

Excellent!

Recommend 0
Anuja
Jul 06, 2019 04:43pm

Nobody cares.

Recommend 0
Vaibhav
Jul 06, 2019 04:44pm

Funny.....

Recommend 0
Tahir
Jul 06, 2019 04:47pm

Stop the genocide in Kashmir

Recommend 0
Insaafian
Jul 06, 2019 04:47pm

Revenge is sweet. You play dirty India, we play dirty.

Recommend 0
Overseas Pakistani
Jul 06, 2019 04:47pm

well done. reply need to be given in the same language. kudos

Recommend 0
Abdul Hanan
Jul 06, 2019 04:48pm

Chickens will come home to roost.

Recommend 0
VR
Jul 06, 2019 04:48pm

This is exactly what I had feared, and I had actually commented on this in Dawn's comments section when trouble between Afghanistan and Pakistan had happened during their match.

Recommend 0
Imran khan
Jul 06, 2019 04:48pm

India must realise its provocation will never go unanswered

Recommend 0
Amir
Jul 06, 2019 04:49pm

So ICC only commented now. We didn't hear their protest on this in the last match when this incidence happened

Recommend 0
khan
Jul 06, 2019 04:50pm

Indian propaganda.

Recommend 0
Malik Saab
Jul 06, 2019 04:53pm

They can simply request the administration to block the airspace over venues. If planes can fly over venues then political statements can resurface again and again.

Recommend 0
Newborn
Jul 06, 2019 04:55pm

India has a weak case when it comes to Kashmir. Second, the ICC has no jurisdiction over civil aviation. It can only request the UK government to temporarily ban the airspace over the stadiums during cricket matches.

Recommend 0
Wajib-Ul-Cuddle
Jul 06, 2019 04:56pm

It was wrong then - it's wrong now. Grow up!

Recommend 0
Nawab
Jul 06, 2019 04:58pm

Now nothing is remained but this one ...

Recommend 0
Truth
Jul 06, 2019 04:58pm

LOL

Recommend 0
Adeel Saleem
Jul 06, 2019 05:01pm

What is wrong with this message?

Recommend 0
Ali
Jul 06, 2019 05:03pm

Good response. Keep it.

Recommend 0
Osman
Jul 06, 2019 05:04pm

Instead of curing the symptoms, Great Britain should help the two countries resolve this humanitarian crisis and put pressure on Indian authorities to stop the atrocities in Kashmir.

Recommend 0
Pakistani in New Zealand
Jul 06, 2019 05:04pm

Well they started it.

Recommend 0
Pakwatani
Jul 06, 2019 05:06pm

Freedom of speech. Don't like it then don't look up!

Recommend 0
Arif
Jul 06, 2019 05:09pm

Well done.

Recommend 0
Ahmed khan lehri
Jul 06, 2019 05:09pm

Good response

Recommend 0
satish
Jul 06, 2019 05:12pm

Hahaha.

Recommend 0
Punjabi
Jul 06, 2019 05:13pm

This should also be done on their semi-final.

Recommend 0
Syed
Jul 06, 2019 05:13pm

Good work and we didnt started...

Recommend 0
Ramu
Jul 06, 2019 05:14pm

I care.Totally

Recommend 0
M. Ali
Jul 06, 2019 05:15pm

As you saw, so shall you reap. Every action causes reaction.

Recommend 0
Faisal
Jul 06, 2019 05:15pm

India is totally exposed to the entire world. Kashmir and Kashmiris want independence from Indian genocide and occupation!!

Recommend 0
karan
Jul 06, 2019 05:15pm

Haha. Grow up.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jul 06, 2019 05:17pm

I loved it

Recommend 0
Qazi Waqar Ahmad
Jul 06, 2019 05:19pm

It is not an insurgency as yoh have written but a freedom strugle.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jul 06, 2019 05:19pm

Good. Its justified to raise issue of attrocities on Kashmiris and a resolution needed for disputed region.

Recommend 0
Usman Patriot
Jul 06, 2019 05:22pm

Flying banners will not win us Kashmir - it will only make us look petty. Instead, govt should give visa-free access for Indian Kashmiris to enter Pakistan/Azad Kashmir. Let them see how free and prosperous our side is. Then the people themselves will take care of the rest.

Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Jul 06, 2019 05:23pm

It's a costly tactice.

Recommend 0

