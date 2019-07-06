Plane flies over Headingley with 'Justice for Kashmir' banner
Banners reading “#Justice for Kashmir” and “India stop genocide & free Kashmir” were flown over Headingley during India's World Cup clash with Sri Lanka on Saturday.
It was the second such incident at the event in England and Wales, after a banner was flown over the same ground in Leeds during last week's match between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
An insurgency in Indian-occupied Kashmir over the past three decades has left more than 70,000 dead, mainly civilians.
“We are incredibly disappointed this has happened again,” the International Cricket Council said in a statement. “We do not condone any sort of political messages at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.
“Throughout the tournament we have worked with local police forces around the country to prevent this type of protest occurring. After the previous incident we were assured by West Yorkshire Police there would not be a repeat of this issue, so we are very dissatisfied it has happened again.”
Last week's group game between Pakistan and Afghanistan was marred by clashes between fans, prompting a police probe.
The ugly scenes were sparked by the flying of a banner over the ground reading: “Justice for Balochistan.”
Comments (48)
Appropriate come back after what happened during Pakistan Afghanistan match.
India should stop playing until & unless the UK authority apoligizes
Very cheap tectics!!!
Like it is going to happen just because an aircraft with a sign.
Freedom of speach as loudly voiced in a democratic country! Bravo...
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
Yes India stop the genocide!
The one who spent money for this add should have donated the amount for education for kids in Kashmir. This makes no change to ground reality,but education will.
UK is making money.
Unlike the banner last week, this banner actually said the truth and was not a PR stunt. India will never know peace as long as it continues its illegal military occupation of Kashmir.
NICE!
LOL
This is true "free speech" and "freedom of expression" which unfortunately, has been consistently and persistently snubbed and subjugated in the biggest false, fraud, shame, sham and fake democracy of the world called Republic of India since August 15, 1947.
Truth prevails
Excellent!
Nobody cares.
Funny.....
Stop the genocide in Kashmir
Revenge is sweet. You play dirty India, we play dirty.
well done. reply need to be given in the same language. kudos
Chickens will come home to roost.
This is exactly what I had feared, and I had actually commented on this in Dawn's comments section when trouble between Afghanistan and Pakistan had happened during their match.
India must realise its provocation will never go unanswered
So ICC only commented now. We didn't hear their protest on this in the last match when this incidence happened
Indian propaganda.
They can simply request the administration to block the airspace over venues. If planes can fly over venues then political statements can resurface again and again.
India has a weak case when it comes to Kashmir. Second, the ICC has no jurisdiction over civil aviation. It can only request the UK government to temporarily ban the airspace over the stadiums during cricket matches.
It was wrong then - it's wrong now. Grow up!
Now nothing is remained but this one ...
LOL
What is wrong with this message?
Good response. Keep it.
Instead of curing the symptoms, Great Britain should help the two countries resolve this humanitarian crisis and put pressure on Indian authorities to stop the atrocities in Kashmir.
Well they started it.
Freedom of speech. Don't like it then don't look up!
Well done.
Good response
Hahaha.
This should also be done on their semi-final.
Good work and we didnt started...
I care.Totally
As you saw, so shall you reap. Every action causes reaction.
India is totally exposed to the entire world. Kashmir and Kashmiris want independence from Indian genocide and occupation!!
Haha. Grow up.
I loved it
It is not an insurgency as yoh have written but a freedom strugle.
Good. Its justified to raise issue of attrocities on Kashmiris and a resolution needed for disputed region.
Flying banners will not win us Kashmir - it will only make us look petty. Instead, govt should give visa-free access for Indian Kashmiris to enter Pakistan/Azad Kashmir. Let them see how free and prosperous our side is. Then the people themselves will take care of the rest.
It's a costly tactice.