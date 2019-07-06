DAWN.COM

July 06, 2019

PM Imran to attend September's Eastern Economic Forum in Russia on Putin's invitation

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated July 06, 2019

From L: Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan pose for a photo prior to a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of State in Bishkek on June 14, 2019. (Photo by Vyacheslav OSELEDKO / AFP) — AFP or licensors
Foreign Office sources on Saturday revealed that Prime Minister Imran Khan will join the Eastern Economic Forum meeting in Russia in September on the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the sources, the invitation was extended by President Putin during the recently-held Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting which both leaders had attended.

At the SCO summit, Prime Minister Imran had had an 'informal' talk with President Putin.

The sources further said the prime minister will be President Putin's guest of honour at the forum. It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Modi will also be present at the September conference.

Eastern Economic Forum is an international forum held each year since 2015 in September, in Vladivostok, Russia. The forum seeks to encourage foreign investment in the Russian Far East.

Pakistan and Russia have both been on the same page regarding bringing long-term peace to Afghanistan. In December 2018, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi visited Russia during a whirlwind four-nation tour.

The two sides "agreed to continue efforts, including through Moscow Format of Consultations, for supporting reconciliation under an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process", the Foreign Office said at the time.

Russain Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in his meeting with Qureshi, "acknowledged" Pakistan's efforts to achieve a political settlement in Afghanistan and offered his country's support to bring stability in the region, according to the statement.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations between Russia and Pakistan and developments in the regional situation, with Qureshi stating that Islamabad "greatly values" its relations with Moscow.

Qamar Gill
Jul 06, 2019 02:55pm

Good, he has been selected by Putin to be his guest of honor.

