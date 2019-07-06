PM Imran to attend Eastern Economic Forum in September on Putin's invitation

Foreign Office sources on Saturday revealed that Prime Minister Imran Khan will join the Eastern Economic Forum meeting in Russia in September on the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the sources, the invitation was extended by President Putin during the recently-held Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting which both leaders had attended.

At the SCO summit, Prime Minister Imran had had an 'informal' talk with President Putin.

The sources further said the prime minister will be President Putin's guest of honour at the forum. It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Modi will also be present at the September conference.