KP chief minister richest among all members of PAs

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan is not only the richest provincial chief executive, but also the wealthiest among the members of four provincial assemblies.

According to the statements of assets of the members of provincial assemblies for the financial year ending June 30, 2018, Mr Khan owns assets worth Rs2.37 billion. He owns agricultural property worth Rs2.33bn and has Rs41.5 million in two bank accounts, but owns no car. He owns 35 tolas of gold, but has not mentioned its cost or value.

Awami National Party’s Bahadar Khan is second in the line with assets worth Rs882.88m. He owns properties worth Rs875.50m and has put the value of just one piece of an agricultural land of unspecified size at Rs410m.

Balochistan CM’s spouse is richer than him

Syed Fakhar Jehan, PTI legislator from PK-21 (Buner) has assets worth Rs776m. He has properties worth Rs766.80m, including shops, agricultural and non-agricultural land. He has just a little over Rs500,000 cash in hand and banks.

Sher Azam Khan, PPP lawmaker from PK-87 (Bannu) is the owner of assets valued at Rs646.81m. He owns properties worth Rs530m and has over Rs93.60m cash in hand and banks.

Fazal Hakim Khan, PTI MPA from PK-05 (Swat), owns assets worth Rs528.58m. The cost of just two commercial buildings owned by him has been put at Rs455m. He owns 800 grams of gold ornaments valuing Rs4m.

Musawar Khan, PTI lawmaker from PK-19 (Malakand), owns assets worth Rs486.30m. He has residential, commercial and agricultural properties valuing around Rs385m.

Riaz Khan, PTI member from PK-20 (Buner), has assets worth Rs353m. He owns properties worth Rs307m and has business investments of Rs40m. Interestingly, he has no cash in hand and has around Rs200 in a bank account.

Malak Badshah Saleh, PPP MPA from PK-10 (Upper Dir), owns assets worth Rs349.5m. He has a business capital of Rs215m and owns two pieces of agricultural land valuing Rs70m and Rs20m, respectively.

Shakeel Ahmad, a member of the provincial cabinet, owns 18 plots of unspecified size — 11 in Islamabad and the rest in Gwadar. The cost of all the plots has been put at only Rs3.1m.

Leader of the Opposition in the KP Assembly Akram Durrani owns assets worth over Rs10m.

KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani owns assets worth over Rs200m. Deputy Speaker Mohammad Jan owns assets worth over Rs4.4m.

Balochistan Assembly

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani owns assets worth over Rs220m. His spouse is richer than him, owning assets worth Rs300m.

Guaram Bugti, a grandson of slain nationalist leader Nawab Akbar Bugti, appears to be the richest member of the Balochistan Assembly with assets worth over Rs700m. He has two residential properties in the United States — one in his own name and the other in the name of his spouse. He owns 23,000 acres of land valued at Rs600m.

Provincial Minister for Communications Nawabzada Mir Tariq Magsi has assets worth Rs338.33m. He holds over Rs205m cash in hand and Rs82.16m in banks.

Sindh assembly

Mukesh Kumar Chawla appears to be the richest member of the Sindh Assembly with assets worth around Rs578m. He has a business capital of Rs556m invested in Chawla International and owns properties worth Rs10.72m.

Ali Hassan Zardari, PPP lawmaker from PS-78 (Thatta), owns assets worth Rs480m. He has millions of rupees in multiple bank accounts and a long list of properties.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur owns assets worth Rs380m. She also owns one kilogram of gold. Her daughters Fatima and Ayesha Talpur also own assets worth Rs33.1m and Rs140m, respectively.

Former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Inam Memon holds assets worth over Rs375m. He owns four properties in Dubai in his own and his spouse’s name.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has declared the net worth of his assets at Rs7.1m. He owns over a dozen properties, but has a little less than Rs500,000 cash in hand and just Rs500 in a bank account. Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Firdaus Shamim Naqvi of the PTI owns assets worth Rs168.4m. Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani has declared assets worth Rs64m.

