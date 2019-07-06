DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 06, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Eight convicted in UK for keeping 400 victims in modern day slavery

APUpdated July 06, 2019

Email

Prosecutors say more than 400 victims were forced to work for minuscule wages while their masters earned some $2.5m. — AFP/File
Prosecutors say more than 400 victims were forced to work for minuscule wages while their masters earned some $2.5m. — AFP/File

LONDON: Details about what prosecutors have called one of Britain’s largest modern day slavery rings have eme­rg­ed with the conviction of eight people.

Prosecutors say more than 400 victims were forced to work for minuscule wages while their masters earned some $2.5 million and lived a luxurious lifestyle.

The group preyed on the homeless, former convicts and alcoholics in Poland and lured them to Britain with false promises of well-paid work. Some ended up being paid less than $1 for a day’s work and were held in squalid conditions.

Five men and three women originally from Poland have been convicted of modern day slavery offences and money laundering. Jurors in two separate trials at Birmingham Crown Court heard testimony from more than 90 victims, with indications that at least another 350 had been trafficked by the criminal gang.

Victims reported being forced to wash in a canal because they had no access to fresh water, having to plug leaky toilets with their blankets and sheets, and getting food from soup kitchens and food banks because their wages were not sufficient.

The group targeted vulnerable people in Poland for recruitment and placed them in England in cramped, rat-infested lodgings. They were put to work on farms, rubbish recycling centres and poultry factories. The victims ranged from teenagers to people over 60.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

July 06, 2019

Documenting assets

AFTER the amnesty comes the chase. The government is now ready to activate step two of its aggressive revenue effort...
July 06, 2019

Bangladesh sentences

VICTIMISATION of opponents is found — in varying degrees — in politics all over the world, and the politics of...
Updated July 06, 2019

Drive against free speech

A Twitter campaign was launched under the hashtag #ArrestAntiPakjournalists — with over 28,000 tweets published.
Updated July 05, 2019

Back to the IMF

WITH only the faintest hint of ceremony, this week Pakistan entered its 13th IMF programme since 1988.
July 05, 2019

Blow to the BLA

ON Tuesday, the US acceded to a long-standing demand by Pakistan when it designated the banned Balochistan ...
July 05, 2019

Lahore airport killing

WHILE airports are supposed to be high-security zones, a chilling attack on Wednesday at the Lahore airport has...