Today's Paper | July 06, 2019

Fayyaz Chohan back in Punjab cabinet

From the NewspaperUpdated July 06, 2019

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan had resigned as information and culture minister in March after being involved in a controversy for making derogatory remarks about the Hindu community. — DawnNewsTV/File
LAHORE: Former Punjab information and culture minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has been appointed as the forestry, fisheries and wildlife minister.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi administered the oath at the Governor House on Friday.

The ministry was being held by Sibtain Khan who was facing corruption cases. He resigned from the post on June 15.

Mr Chohan had resigned as information and culture minister in March after being involved in a controversy for making derogatory remarks about the Hindu community.

Among others, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar attended the oath-taking ceremony.

The chief minister expressed good wishes for Mr Chohan and congratulated him on his inclusion in the Punjab cabinet once again.

Meanwhile, the PML-N has submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly against appointment of Mr Chohan as a minister, citing his controversial statements against religious minorities, actors, journalists and politicians.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2019

Comments (5)

Awan
Jul 06, 2019 11:12am

Worse days for Punjab ahead. The uneducated elite is imposed on that province to teach them a lesson of this decade. They are tasting the medicine of real tabdeeli.

Recommend 0
Naveed
Jul 06, 2019 11:19am

What else you expect from a U-turn government?

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 06, 2019 11:32am

I hope he has learnt his lesson and now be calm and focus his attention on performance rather than having shouting matches with anchors and journalists.

Recommend 0
Rashid
Jul 06, 2019 11:32am

So the stand of standing with minority and their rights were farce. Another U-turn from U-turn government.

Recommend 0
SRL
Jul 06, 2019 11:49am

Another U Turn!

Recommend 0

