Fayyaz Chohan back in Punjab cabinet

LAHORE: Former Punjab information and culture minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has been appointed as the forestry, fisheries and wildlife minister.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi administered the oath at the Governor House on Friday.

The ministry was being held by Sibtain Khan who was facing corruption cases. He resigned from the post on June 15.

Mr Chohan had resigned as information and culture minister in March after being involved in a controversy for making derogatory remarks about the Hindu community.

Among others, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar attended the oath-taking ceremony.

The chief minister expressed good wishes for Mr Chohan and congratulated him on his inclusion in the Punjab cabinet once again.

Meanwhile, the PML-N has submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly against appointment of Mr Chohan as a minister, citing his controversial statements against religious minorities, actors, journalists and politicians.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2019