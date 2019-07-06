'Wins and losses part of the game': Big-hearted fans show support after Pakistan's World Cup ouster

Cricket enthusiasts take to Twitter to show the team some love as they come home.

After the target for Bangladesh to chase hit the same number that was the margin required to beat them with, and as Pakistan's World Cup journey officially came to an end, cricket enthusiasts took to Twitter to show the team some love as they come home.

Sports reporter Emmad Hameed thanked the Green Shirts' for providing some "thrilling" entertainment and the "passionate cricket diehards" who give the game its real splendour.

"Thank you team Pakistan for some incredible memories and some of the most thrilling moments in @cricketworldcup history throughout the six weeks. BIG thank you to our passionate cricket diehards. This team has an immense FUTURE! You the fans make us!" he wrote

Sports journalist Faizan Lakhani, summed it up well:

"9 matches, 5 wins, 1 washout and 3 defeats. Not a bad show by team Pakistan. While covering the #CWC2019, I have seen them working hard, I have seen them trying to give their best. Proud of boys in green! Haar jeeet is part of game. We were so near, yet so far! Khayir hai."

Indian commentator Sanjay Manjrekar said that though the outcome had meant an end to the side's World Cup journey, the fact that they "punched above their weight" in the tournament cannot be discounted.

"They are not in the semis but Pakistan punched above their weight in this WC (World Cup). Hope they are made to feel that way when they return home," he tweeted.

Sidra Nawaz, the wicket keeper for the women's team said that

Hard luck Team... we are no more in World cup But Great efforts Team Pakistan