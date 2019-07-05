Bilawal to launch countrywide drive 'to expose government'

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Friday announced a countrywide mass contact drive to "expose the government" and said the people will have to struggle for their democratic, human and economic rights.

The PPP chairman, who was addressing a press conference in Peshawar, termed the current political situation in the country "a reversal of democracy".

"We are on a reverse course. Today, people and media do not have as much freedom as they did during the tenure of the PPP," he said.

Bilawal also criticised the government for acting like an opposition.

"Who will rule when both the government and the opposition are acting like the opposition?" he asked.

He said that for the first time in the history of the country, over the last decade, a civilian government had shifted charge to another civilian government. He credited the PPP for the transition and said that it was a success [of democratic parties] that the parliament remained intact.

"Though a very weak one, but the parliamentary system is still working. It is a success of democracy."

He regretted that the country was facing hardships because individuals were being focused on instead of institutions, and because "extremism was given space in elections".

"If a free and fair election is not held, people lose hope in the democratic order and let their anger out in other forms, which are harmful to the society," he warned.

He further said that his mother, Benazir Bhutto, had struggled for 30 years to restore the 1973 Constitution in its original spirit and the PPP had managed to fulfill her vision in the shape of the 18th Constitutional Amendment.

The PPP chairman added that the amendment was now being targeted as some quarters were making efforts to reverse it. "Our selected prime minister issues statements against the 18th Amendment," he said.

The PPP will not compromise on the 1973 Constitution and the 18th Amendment, he said, adding, "You can send my entire family and the entire party to jail but our struggle will continue."

"The PPP believes that democracy is the solution of all issues," he said, adding that he believes society needs an atmosphere of political freedom.

"Our selected prime minister is unable to run the country, he cannot become a role model," he concluded.