July 05, 2019

Bilawal to launch countrywide drive 'to expose government'

Dawn.comJuly 05, 2019

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto addressing a press conference in Peshawar on July 5, 2019. — DawnNewsTV
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Friday announced a countrywide mass contact drive to "expose the government" and said the people will have to struggle for their democratic, human and economic rights.

The PPP chairman, who was addressing a press conference in Peshawar, termed the current political situation in the country "a reversal of democracy".

"We are on a reverse course. Today, people and media do not have as much freedom as they did during the tenure of the PPP," he said.

Bilawal also criticised the government for acting like an opposition.

"Who will rule when both the government and the opposition are acting like the opposition?" he asked.

He said that for the first time in the history of the country, over the last decade, a civilian government had shifted charge to another civilian government. He credited the PPP for the transition and said that it was a success [of democratic parties] that the parliament remained intact.

"Though a very weak one, but the parliamentary system is still working. It is a success of democracy."

He regretted that the country was facing hardships because individuals were being focused on instead of institutions, and because "extremism was given space in elections".

"If a free and fair election is not held, people lose hope in the democratic order and let their anger out in other forms, which are harmful to the society," he warned.

He further said that his mother, Benazir Bhutto, had struggled for 30 years to restore the 1973 Constitution in its original spirit and the PPP had managed to fulfill her vision in the shape of the 18th Constitutional Amendment.

The PPP chairman added that the amendment was now being targeted as some quarters were making efforts to reverse it. "Our selected prime minister issues statements against the 18th Amendment," he said.

The PPP will not compromise on the 1973 Constitution and the 18th Amendment, he said, adding, "You can send my entire family and the entire party to jail but our struggle will continue."

"The PPP believes that democracy is the solution of all issues," he said, adding that he believes society needs an atmosphere of political freedom.

"Our selected prime minister is unable to run the country, he cannot become a role model," he concluded.

PPP AND PTI
Pakistan

Comments (12)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Behram Sodawala
Jul 05, 2019 07:55pm

The drive is to save your father's corrupted wealth. Do us a favour please, kindly leave us and this country for good, we had enough with both the PML-N & PPP tenures.

Recommend 0
BAXAR
Jul 05, 2019 07:55pm

"Who will rule when both the government and the opposition are acting like the opposition?" Is he talking about Sind?

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Jul 05, 2019 07:55pm

Ridiculous ranting and whining... Be constructive! Be progressive! Be proud of the country!

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
N_Saq
Jul 05, 2019 08:00pm

Please declare your assets, sources of income and pay taxes i.e. be a model citizen before you go around criticizing others. Please explain what have you done for Pak?

In Pak you goons walk around/want to be treated like kings but in the West you are ok to be treated as a commoner. In Pak you break all laws and in the West you behave like the most law abiding citizen. With people/leaders like you how can Pak move forward? Born and raised in UK but a Pak leader, how are you suppose to help Pak?

Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Jul 05, 2019 08:02pm

It would come as no surprise if we learn Bilawal thought he was running for political office of an entirely different country.

Recommend 0
Ali Khan
Jul 05, 2019 08:04pm

good move...

Recommend 0
UncleFunky
Jul 05, 2019 08:11pm

Let the fun begin.

Recommend 0
SadFaces
Jul 05, 2019 08:12pm

Again PPP has not addressed the real issues, but are still focusing on 80s politics.

Recommend 0
ABC
Jul 05, 2019 08:15pm

I will support you if you will provide us water in Karachi

Recommend 0
Altaf (UK)
Jul 05, 2019 08:16pm

Usual nonsense from the ‘selected’ opposition’s so-called ‘leader’! These people know nothing about democracy as he should look at his own appointment which was rubber-stamped by their party due only to him being son of Benazir...he had no other qualifications whatsoever.

Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Jul 05, 2019 08:30pm

"Who will rule when both the government and the opposition are acting like the opposition?" he asked. _ Why does Pakistan need a ruler?, I asked.

Recommend 0
daanish
Jul 05, 2019 08:31pm

Did he ever talk about corruption and poor governance in Sindh.

Recommend 0

