DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 05, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

DHRP Chairperson Amina Janjua meets ISPR chief to discuss missing persons issue

Dawn.comUpdated July 05, 2019

Email

Chairperson of the Defence of Human Rights in Pakistan Amina Masood Janjua pictured during her meeting with Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
Chairperson of the Defence of Human Rights in Pakistan Amina Masood Janjua pictured during her meeting with Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor on Friday. — DawnNewsTV

Amina Masood Janjua, chairperson of the Defence of Human Rights in Pakistan — an independent organisation which has been working for the release of all citizens who have been illegally detained — on Friday met Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor on Friday to discuss the issue of missing persons.

According to a statement released by the military's media wing, Maj Gen Ghafoor "apprised her about the efforts that government and security forces are doing to facilitate them and address the issue, for which the judicial commission is working day and night".

The statement said the military's spokesperson had also briefed her regarding the formation of a special assistance cell at GHQ, Rawalpindi to assist families of missing persons. The cell has been given special directions to assist the recovery process.

"Our hearts go with the families of missing persons being Pakistanis. However we must realise that not every person missing is attributable to [the] state," read the ISPR statement.

It further stated that those who have been detained by the state are "under legal process".

ISPR, in its statement, also speculated that many of the missing persons "are [...] part of TTP (Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan) in Afghanistan and may be in other conflict zones elsewhere". Moreover many of them may have "gotten killed fighting as part of TTP against the state of Pakistan".

It stressed that such individuals need to be accounted for while listing missing persons.

"She [Janjua] also reiterated the pledge that affected families shall not allow any anti-state force to exploit their emotions against the interest of Pakistan," the statement added.

Meanwhile, the federal government’s commission on missing persons, headed by retired Justice Fazalur Rehman Bazai has been hearing cases in Quetta. During nine consecutive hearings, starting June 24, the commission took up 122 cases.

As many as 12 missing persons returned to their homes in various areas of Balochistan over the past week, Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) Chairman Nasrullah Baloch confirmed on Wednesday.

The development surfaced days after Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove revealed that 200 missing persons have returned home in the province since January.

'Deeply grateful'

Janjua, appearing in a video message alongside Maj Gen Ghafoor said that the Army has provided assurances that they will definitely search for Masood Janjua, her husband who has been missing since July 30, 2005.

"More than 80,000 have laid down their lives to combat the forces of terrorism — whether they are Army soldiers or civilian, they are all ultimately, our brothers," she said.

"There have been some demonstrations where they did not want to wave the Pakistan flag. Moreover, they took away the flag from me. I condemn this and do not wish to be a part of such a movement," she said in an apparent reference to certain gatherings in the recent past where the desecration of the flag was witnessed.

"I thank General Qamar Javed Bajwa and all the efforts he has put in the resolution of this issue," she continued.

"We will not allow the use of this platform for elements that are anti-state. We will resolve this matter keeping our love for Pakistan at the forefront and with complete trust in our institutions," she vowed.

"And I am deeply grateful that work is already underway to address this issue and that an action committee has been formed," Janjua said in conclusion.

Missing Persons
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Junej
Jul 05, 2019 07:47pm

One thing that baffles everyone is where do these missing people go and where do they come back from ?

Recommend 0
UncleFunky
Jul 05, 2019 08:10pm

What happened to all the missing people

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 05, 2019 08:12pm

Excellent. All Pakistanis can talk to each other.

Recommend 0
Be Honest
Jul 05, 2019 08:29pm

They say that not every person missing is attributable to state. But even a single missing person attributable to state is a shameful act against its own citizens.That shows govt itself doesn't believe in the rule of law. So much for the cry of human rights in IOK and other parts of the world.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated July 05, 2019

Back to the IMF

WITH only the faintest hint of ceremony, this week Pakistan entered its 13th IMF programme since 1988.
July 05, 2019

Blow to the BLA

ON Tuesday, the US acceded to a long-standing demand by Pakistan when it designated the banned Balochistan ...
July 05, 2019

Lahore airport killing

WHILE airports are supposed to be high-security zones, a chilling attack on Wednesday at the Lahore airport has...
Updated July 04, 2019

Production orders

To understand production orders, it is important to acknowledge the context in which rules for them were formulated.
Updated July 04, 2019

Kartarpur talks

Ever since the BJP took power in Delhi in 2014, aversion to dialogue on the Indian side has been very clear.
July 04, 2019

Repatriating relics

EUROPE has a complicated view of reckoning with its colonial past, particularly the question of acknowledging the...