Pakistan's World Cup 2019 journey comes to an end

Pakistan’s Cricket World Cup hopes are over.

After winning the toss and finishing on 315-9 in 50 overs on Friday, Pakistan needed to dismiss Bangladesh in their last group-stage match for an improbable seven runs or less to overtake fourth-place New Zealand and reach the semifinals.

Although Mohammad Hafeez began Pakistan's bowling attack with a maiden over, Bangladesh reached 8-0 in the 2nd over at Lord’s.

New Zealand joined Australia, India and England in the last four.

Bangladesh are 136-4 at 28.1 overs. They lost their first player in the 6th over when Soumya Sarkar (22 off 22 balls) was caught by Fakhar Zaman off Mohammad Amir.

Tamim Iqbal (8 from 21) was the next to go, bowled out by Shaheen Shah Afridi in the 11th over.

Wahab Riaz then struck for Pakistan in the 18th over, bowling out Mushfiqur Rahim at 16.

Liton Das (32) followed courtesy Shaheen Shah Afridi's ball, caught out by Haris Sohail at cover.

Pakistan's innings

Sarfaraz Ahmed's side earlier hobbled to a score of 315 as they wrapped up their innings against Bangladesh.

The huge score Pakistan required looked unlikely despite a 100-ball 100 from opener Imam-ul-Haq, who was out in rare fashion by hitting his own wicket two balls after reaching his maiden World Cup century. He is the youngest Pakistani ever to make a World Cup ton.

No. 3 Babar Azam hit 96 in 98 deliveries, including 11 boundaries, four more than Imam.

Babar was denied his second century of the tournament when he fell to a yorker from Mohammad Saifuddin that trapped him lbw. He failed with his review and it left Pakistan at 180-2 after 32 overs.

Babar, 24, has now scored more runs (474) than any other Pakistani at a single World Cup, overtaking Javed Miandad, who bagged 437 runs at the 1992 World Cup.

Imad Wasim (43), in at number six, put up a valiant effort in bringing up the total before he was dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman at third man when two balls were remaining.

Before him, Wahab Riaz (2) and Shadab Khan (1) were dismissed within a ball of one another. Mohammad Amir (8) followed suit courtesy Mustafizur in the last over.

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed retired hurt on 2 but bravely returned for the last ball of the innings and hit a single to deny Mustafizur his hat trick.

Mustafizur finished with 5-75 off 10 overs.

Pre-match musings

This is the penultimate day of the group stage with both teams effectively playing their last game at the tournament.

The Green Shirts earlier won the toss at a sunny Lord's and decided to bat first in an effort to keep the outlandish dream of reaching the semi-finals alive.

"One chance, we need to score a lot," said Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed after winning the toss. "We know the margin is big, but no changes to our team."

This is the first time in World Cup history that Pakistan have played an unchanged XI in four games straight, ESPNcricinfo reports.

Sarfaraz said although Pakistan's first-game loss to the West Indies was "disappointing", "we want to finish on a high note."

Screengrab courtesy Sonyliv.

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza said they would have loved to bat first as well.

"We've been playing well against Pakistan, but they are starting to take off. Won't be easy. It's going to be my last World Cup match and I would love to win with this team,” he said.

Bangladesh made two changes from their loss to India on Tuesday. Mahmudullah is fit again and comes in for middle-order batsman Sabbir Rahman. Spinner Mehidy Hasan replaces fast bowler Rubel Hossain.

Bangladesh have won the last four ODIs against Pakistan. Pakistan have a 31-5 overall record against Bangladesh in completed matches.

Teams

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal

Soumya Sarkar

Shakib Al Hasan

Mushfiqur Rahim

Liton Das

Mahmudullah

Mosaddek Hossain

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Mohammad Saifuddin

Mashrafe Mortaza

Mustafizur Rahman

Pakistan