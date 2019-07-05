Pakistan's World Cup 2019 journey comes to an end

Pakistan cannot now qualify for the Cricket World Cup semifinals.

After winning the toss and finishing on 315-9 in 50 overs at Lord's, Pakistan needed to dismiss Bangladesh for an improbable seven runs or less to overtake fourth-place New Zealand.

Although Mohammad Hafeez began Pakistan's bowling attack with a maiden over, Bangladesh reached 8-0 in the second over.

Bangladesh are 27-1 at the end of six overs.

Pakistan's failure in their 'miracle' bid means New Zealand have qualified for the World Cup semi-finals.

Sarfaraz Ahmed's side earlier hobbled to a score of 315 as they wrapped up their innings against Bangladesh at Lord's on Friday.

Imad Wasim (43), in at number six, put up a valiant effort in bringing up the total before he was dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman at third man when two balls were remaining.

Before him, Wahab Riaz (2) and Shadab Khan (1) were dismissed within a ball of one another. Mohammad Amir (8) followed suit courtesy Rahman in the last over.

Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed was retired hurt at 2 not out but after Wasim's dismissal, came in to play the last ball.

The decent total by Pakistan was lower than the huge score they needed to stand any chance of boosting their net run-rate and overtaking fourth-place New Zealand in the standings.

Haris Sohail (6 off 6) was caught by Soumya Sarkar off Mustafizur Rahman in the 44th over.

Pakistan lost their fourth player in the 43rd over when Mohammad Hafeez was caught by Shakib Al Hasan off Mehidy Hasan.

In the previous over, Imam-ul-Haq was out hit wicket on Mustafizur Rahman's ball. He did not leave the pitch without scoring his maiden World Cup century, however, becoming the youngest Pakistani ever to make a World Cup ton (off 99 balls).

Sarfaraz Ahmed's side lost their second wicket on the last ball of the 32nd over when Babar Azam (96 off 98 balls) was dismissed leg before wicket to Mohammad Saifuddin.

Although he missed out on a second World Cup century, this was Babar's fourth 50-plus score of the ongoing tournament. The 24-year-old has now scored more runs than any other Pakistani at a single World Cup, overtaking Javed Miandad, who bagged 437 runs at the 1992 World Cup.

Fakhar Zaman was the first man out, caught by Mehidy Hasan off Saifuddin for 13.

Pakistan need to win by at least 316 runs to overtake New Zealand in fourth place for the semi-finals.

'The margin is big'

This is the penultimate day of the group stage with both teams effectively playing their last game at the tournament.

The Green Shirts earlier won the toss at a sunny Lord's and decided to bat first in an effort to keep the outlandish dream of reaching the semifinals alive

"One chance, we need to score a lot," said Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed after winning the toss. "We know the margin is big, but no changes to our team."

This is the first time in World Cup history that Pakistan have played an unchanged XI in four games straight, ESPNcricinfo reports.

Sarfaraz said although Pakistan's first-game loss to the West Indies was "disappointing", "we want to finish on a high note."

Screengrab courtesy Sonyliv.

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza said they would have loved to bat first as well.

"We've been playing well against Pakistan, but they are starting to take off. Won't be easy. It's going to be my last World Cup match and I would love to win with this team,” he said.

Bangladesh made two changes from their loss to India on Tuesday. Mahmudullah is fit again and comes in for middle-order batsman Sabbir Rahman. Spinner Mehidy Hasan replaces fast bowler Rubel Hossain.

Bangladesh is definitely out but fifth-place Pakistan, which has won its last three games, has a remote mathematical chance of advancing to the semifinals. It can draw level with New Zealand in fourth on 11 points if it beats Bangladesh but needs to win by at least 316 runs on Friday to advance. That has never been achieved before in ODI history.

Bangladesh has won the last four ODIs against Pakistan. Pakistan has a 31-5 overall record against Bangladesh in completed matches.

Teams

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal

Soumya Sarkar

Shakib Al Hasan

Mushfiqur Rahim

Liton Das

Mahmudullah

Mosaddek Hossain

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Mohammad Saifuddin

Mashrafe Mortaza

Mustafizur Rahman

Pakistan