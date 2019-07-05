Pakistan 121-1 after 26 overs in bid for huge total against Bangladesh

Pakistan appear in no hurry to amass the huge score they need against Bangladesh to stand any chance of advancing to the semifinals of the Cricket World Cup.

After 26 overs, Pakistan are on 123-1 with Imam-ul-Haq (45) and Babar Azam (60) at the crease. This is Babar's fourth 50-plus score of the ongoing World Cup.

Fakhar Zaman is the man out, caught by Mehidy Hasan off Mohammad Saifuddin for 13.

Pakistan need to win by at least 316 runs to overtake New Zealand in fourth place.

This is the penultimate day of the group stage with both teams effectively playing their last game at the tournament.

The Green Shirts earlier won the toss at a sunny Lord's and decided to bat first in an effort to keep the outlandish dream of reaching the semifinals alive

"One chance, we need to score a lot," said Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed after winning the toss. "We know the margin is big, but no changes to our team."

This is the first time in World Cup history that Pakistan have played an unchanged XI in four games straight, ESPNcricinfo reports.

Sarfaraz said although Pakistan's first-game loss to the West Indies was "disappointing", "we want to finish on a high note."

Screengrab courtesy Sonyliv.

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza said they would have loved to bat first as well.

"We've been playing well against Pakistan, but they are starting to take off. Won't be easy. It's going to be my last World Cup match and I would love to win with this team,” he said.

Bangladesh made two changes from their loss to India on Tuesday. Mahmudullah is fit again and comes in for middle-order batsman Sabbir Rahman. Spinner Mehidy Hasan replaces fast bowler Rubel Hossain.

Bangladesh is definitely out but fifth-place Pakistan, which has won its last three games, has a remote mathematical chance of advancing to the semifinals. It can draw level with New Zealand in fourth on 11 points if it beats Bangladesh but needs to win by at least 316 runs on Friday to advance. That has never been achieved before in ODI history.

Bangladesh has won the last four ODIs against Pakistan. Pakistan has a 31-5 overall record against Bangladesh in completed matches.

Teams

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal

Soumya Sarkar

Shakib Al Hasan

Mushfiqur Rahim

Liton Das

Mahmudullah

Mosaddek Hossain

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Mohammad Saifuddin

Mashrafe Mortaza

Mustafizur Rahman

Pakistan