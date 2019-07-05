DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 05, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.
Live

Pakistan 16-0 after 4 overs in World Cup match against Bangladesh

Dawn.comUpdated July 05, 2019

Email

Pakistan needs to beat Bangladesh by at least 316 runs — which has never been achieved in ODI history. — ICC's Twitter
Pakistan needs to beat Bangladesh by at least 316 runs — which has never been achieved in ODI history. — ICC's Twitter

Pakistan are 16-0 after four overs in their Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh on the penultimate day of the group stage with both teams effectively playing their last game at the tournament.

Pakistan won the toss at a sunny Lord's and decided to bat first in an effort to keep the outlandish dream of reaching the semifinals alive

Screengrab courtesy Sonyliv.
Screengrab courtesy Sonyliv.

"One chance, we need to score a lot," said Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed after winning the toss. "We know the margin is big, but no changes to our team."

He said although Pakistan's first-game loss to the West Indies was "disappointing", "we want to finish on a high note."

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza said they would have loved to bat first.

"We've been playing well against Pakistan, but they are starting to take off. Won't be easy. It's my last World Cup match 100%," he said.

Bangladesh made two changes from their loss to India on Tuesday. Mahmudullah is fit again and comes in for middle-order batsman Sabbir Rahman. Spinner Mehidy Hasan replaces fast bowler Rubel Hossain.

Bangladesh is definitely out but fifth-place Pakistan, which has won its last three games, has a remote mathematical chance of advancing to the semifinals. It can draw level with New Zealand in fourth on 11 points if it beats Bangladesh but needs to win by at least 316 runs on Friday to advance. That has never been achieved before in ODI history.

Bangladesh has won the last four ODIs against Pakistan. Pakistan has a 31-5 overall record against Bangladesh in completed matches.

Teams

Bangladesh

  • Tamim Iqbal
  • Soumya Sarkar
  • Shakib Al Hasan
  • Mushfiqur Rahim
  • Liton Das
  • Mahmudullah
  • Mosaddek Hossain
  • Mehidy Hasan Miraz
  • Mohammad Saifuddin
  • Mashrafe Mortaza
  • Mustafizur Rahman

Pakistan

  • Imam-ul-Haq
  • Fakhar Zaman
  • Babar Azam
  • Mohammad Hafeez
  • Haris Sohail
  • Sarfaraz Ahmed
  • Imad Wasim
  • Shadab Khan
  • Mohammad Amir
  • Wahab Riaz
  • Shaheen Afridi
WorldCup19
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
yank
Jul 05, 2019 02:11pm

The inevitable gets deferred by about 8 hours

Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Jul 05, 2019 02:30pm

Get 1000 runs and go to finals directly

Recommend 0
kiran
Jul 05, 2019 02:33pm

anybody expecting pakistan in semis here.....

Recommend 0
ali
Jul 05, 2019 02:36pm

No Pakistani is Hoping ... Not even Sarfaraz as he said in his press conference ... Its just the Media which is unnecessarily blowing it out of proportion.. And last but not the least the Indian Trolls mocking Pakistani team.. It is just a cricket game so no need to get personal.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated July 05, 2019

Back to the IMF

WITH only the faintest hint of ceremony, this week Pakistan entered its 13th IMF programme since 1988.
July 05, 2019

Blow to the BLA

ON Tuesday, the US acceded to a long-standing demand by Pakistan when it designated the banned Balochistan ...
July 05, 2019

Lahore airport killing

WHILE airports are supposed to be high-security zones, a chilling attack on Wednesday at the Lahore airport has...
Updated July 04, 2019

Production orders

To understand production orders, it is important to acknowledge the context in which rules for them were formulated.
Updated July 04, 2019

Kartarpur talks

Ever since the BJP took power in Delhi in 2014, aversion to dialogue on the Indian side has been very clear.
July 04, 2019

Repatriating relics

EUROPE has a complicated view of reckoning with its colonial past, particularly the question of acknowledging the...