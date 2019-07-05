Imam strikes maiden World Cup century as Pakistan reach 248-4 after 43 overs against Bangladesh
Pakistan have reached 248-4 at the end of 43 overs in Friday's World Cup match against Bangladesh at Lord's.
Haris Sohail (1) and Imad Wasim (0) are at the crease.
It's a solid start for Pakistan but so far nowhere near quick enough to reach the huge score they need to stand any chance of boosting their net run-rate and overtaking fourth-place New Zealand in the standings.
Pakistan lost their second wicket on the last ball of the 32nd over when Babar Azam (96 off 98 balls) was dismissed leg before wicket to Mohammad Saifuddin.
Although he missed out on a second World Cup century, this is Babar's fourth 50-plus score of the ongoing tournament. The 24-year-old has now scored more runs than any other Pakistani at a single World Cup, overtaking Javed Miandad, who bagged 437 runs at the 1992 World Cup.
Fakhar Zaman was the first man out, caught by Mehidy Hasan off Saifuddin for 13.
Pakistan need to win by at least 316 runs to overtake New Zealand in fourth place.
This is the penultimate day of the group stage with both teams effectively playing their last game at the tournament.
The Green Shirts earlier won the toss at a sunny Lord's and decided to bat first in an effort to keep the outlandish dream of reaching the semifinals alive
"One chance, we need to score a lot," said Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed after winning the toss. "We know the margin is big, but no changes to our team."
This is the first time in World Cup history that Pakistan have played an unchanged XI in four games straight, ESPNcricinfo reports.
Sarfaraz said although Pakistan's first-game loss to the West Indies was "disappointing", "we want to finish on a high note."
Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza said they would have loved to bat first as well.
"We've been playing well against Pakistan, but they are starting to take off. Won't be easy. It's going to be my last World Cup match and I would love to win with this team,” he said.
Bangladesh made two changes from their loss to India on Tuesday. Mahmudullah is fit again and comes in for middle-order batsman Sabbir Rahman. Spinner Mehidy Hasan replaces fast bowler Rubel Hossain.
Bangladesh is definitely out but fifth-place Pakistan, which has won its last three games, has a remote mathematical chance of advancing to the semifinals. It can draw level with New Zealand in fourth on 11 points if it beats Bangladesh but needs to win by at least 316 runs on Friday to advance. That has never been achieved before in ODI history.
Bangladesh has won the last four ODIs against Pakistan. Pakistan has a 31-5 overall record against Bangladesh in completed matches.
Teams
Bangladesh
- Tamim Iqbal
- Soumya Sarkar
- Shakib Al Hasan
- Mushfiqur Rahim
- Liton Das
- Mahmudullah
- Mosaddek Hossain
- Mehidy Hasan Miraz
- Mohammad Saifuddin
- Mashrafe Mortaza
- Mustafizur Rahman
Pakistan
- Imam-ul-Haq
- Fakhar Zaman
- Babar Azam
- Mohammad Hafeez
- Haris Sohail
- Sarfaraz Ahmed
- Imad Wasim
- Shadab Khan
- Mohammad Amir
- Wahab Riaz
- Shaheen Afridi
Let just hope Bangladesh doesn't beat Pakistan by 9 wickets
Bangladesh will win this match. They have very good batting. Mark my work!
All the best to both the teams! May the better team wins.
"Pak scoring 400 runs and Ban getting all out at 84" - This must be target in mind of Pakistan today.
Any score below 308 will make Pakistan out from semi-final race even before Ban innings.
The inevitable gets deferred by about 8 hours
Pakistan All the Best.At least fight for the target and play well and show us some good cricket that we can praise and enjoy. Do not play hopelessly. If you win you cant imagine the level of confidence you gain.Just think about this.
The first ten overs are going to be super exciting for fans. Boom boom boom or Bust? Tighten your seat belts.
Lol
Do the miracle....where thoughts ends...miracle begins...and Almighty is all knowing....
Great toss won ! 1992 is coming again !!
Problem is you have become so used to looking at others for help rather than work hard...first it was with bowl extended to KSA, then US now China..and then even in cricket you wanted others to help you forward! Now its up to tou and you wish for a miracle, must learn to stand on your feet for your own good.
As long as intent to achieve the mammoth score is there; they will have our complete support
What a good new. Chances for qualifying to Semis improves.
@yank, Not 8 hours but 4 hours. They most probably would score less than the required margin.
In our opinion Asif and Hasnain needs to be included in place of Fakhar and Wahab as it is our last match and needs to be tackled at all out efforts. Fakhar has done nothing in this World cup ,whereas Wahab got injured and must allow some other bowler to appear in this cup as in future he can be an asset like Wahab for Pakistan.
Yeah I just hope they batted first in all the tosses won ! They would’ve won those matches and played some intelligent cricket with some common sense we wouldn’t be looking for no miracles today ! We had four years to learn but instead we chose to learn in the actual World Cup event ! So sad
it will be a piece of cake for Pakistan to make 600 PLUS RUNS. Bangladesh team is the weakest team and will be bowl out in 50 runs.
@yank, correction 1 hour at the max, once 4 wickets fall in first 10 overs, its tan tan taaaaiiiin
It's not going to happen now Pakistan is not going to defeat Bangladesh by 316 runs today.
Support from India. Pakistan may not qualify for semis. But you can still churn out a performance that let's you leave with your head held right. Let's see if you can fire on all cylinders.
I think all mathematics all done, even there would be struggle for Pakistan to win the match. keep aside the NRR puzzle. Bangladesh is tough side.
Against new Zealand pak could have done better by trying to kill their innings earlier but sarfaraz chose to be defensive, against Afgan too pak played too defensively. They where never concerned about the NRR at any stage of this tournament and now paying the price.
Get 1000 runs and go to finals directly
@yank, actually more like 3.5 hours i.e. end of Pakistan’s batting.
This is so pathetic... this team has an opportunity to beat Australia and Indian by batting first or at least scoring close to 300 to fixing their net run rate but this loser Capt made many mistakes intentionally... even if they win today but 316, India will send them home at semi final.... this entire team is low in confidence and low in professionalism
Pak needs 11 Shahid Afridis to post that much score on the board.
D day will be decided in the first 10 overs of the game or even less .
anybody expecting pakistan in semis here.....
I would love to see history created when Pakistan beats Bangladesh today.
A lot of people in India would be hoping that pakistan would score 349 today ;)
No Pakistani is Hoping ... Not even Sarfaraz as he said in his press conference ... Its just the Media which is unnecessarily blowing it out of proportion.. And last but not the least the Indian Trolls mocking Pakistani team.. It is just a cricket game so no need to get personal.
We all Indian support Pakistan.
@ali, CT17 that was also cricket game.
The way Pakistan is playing, it seems they will make 1000 run.
@ali, lol....we are loving it....Bengalis will win this match
Take it easy. Focus on winning the match.
Come back home gracefully.
Please send Hasan Ali to Wagah border again.
@ali, sure when you win you gloat and brag when you lose " its jus a game' try feeling good with a loser team
Honestly speaking, Bangladesh have played better cricket than Pakistan throughout the tournament. Pakistan should look to play smart cricket rather than throwing it away and end up playing reckless shots in pursuit of scoring 400 runs.
Look like we need to count Pak score X 10 end of each over ...ha ha ha
Pakistan will win today by 320 runs....
Dawn why aren’t you posting my comments here ???
Rain .......
If you play like this then you definitely will rely on miracle,
It is not Pak Team...It is loser team...already given up hope....It is nothing but scoring two runs in one ball....no positive approach...doest not matter if lose the game against BD....Let they play for semi in eye... But they have no blood in their veins....
Let this ride end with glory!
Sarfaraz, if u want to become PM of pakistan after 22 years ,than u have to win this match with 316 runs .
Fakhar playing so slow as if he has no intention of qualifying for Semis
what a pathetic start. the selfish are playing for themselves.
Pakistan opening play very fast and may be achieved 600+.
best of luck Bangladesh
Looks like players are happy that they are going home today.
To make 500 runs Pakistan need 10 runs per over, unfortunately, it is below 4 after 6 overs.
@Vivek Lahore, score 1000 and win world cup no final is necessary.
As par Sarfaraz only 493 required in 45 overs wah
Runrate of 4 !! Where is the "intent" ? That people were so upset about with India ??
17 runs in 5 overs without losing any wicket, Pakistani openers are not showing that 'intent' ;)
From first 5 overs, its very clear they are only playing to secure their own place in the side. They do not want to even try to do the impossible. I am not saying that they should win and go to semi but the will is also missing from the team. It doesn't matter if the win or loose against Bangladesh so why not go and play what people are expecting from them (i.e. to try their level best)
Is there a lack of intent?
23 runs in 7 overs. how will they get to 450?
Why Pakistan playing 2 all rounders instead of this they should have gone with 2 proper batsmen as if they wanted to go semis they should bowled out Bangladesh within 30 overs it requires only 3 bowlers
We are feeling shame for this cricket team
This match is merely a battle for minor places, whoever plays better deserves to win.
Fakhar down for 13. Bad luck awaits for Pakistan.
Fakhar Zaman out!
Fakhar is gone. This is big loss
They can't. They will loose this match too. I stop to watch. Time waste.
Probability of Pakistan going to Mars is higher than qualifying for the semis...
Come Green Shirts...Hang On Tough till you get 500 Runs on Board...Aameen Tsum Aameen!!
I think Bangladesh will win. They have won the last 4 matches against Pakistan.
23/1 - we do need a miracle
Miracles don’t come just like that, you need to show your passion, willingness, effort honesty and hard work.
There are more chances of Pakistan loosing against Bangladesh.
What if Pakistan gets all out for less than 100....
Shame on us for scoring even below test match what to talk of world cup. I wish I am wrong but perhaps not because if we play rest of the overs at this rate then we are doomed, repeat doomed. Bengalis are to fast to score and wait for a while and remember my words to see the result. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
My goodness. We even lost 1st wicket so what are we waiting for? Utter shame. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
It does not feel like 1992 anymore.
@Vivek Lahore, You made my day :)
Pakistan will struggle to reach 300.
@Chirag Patel, What if Pakistan gets all out for less than 100....'
Then Bangladesh will go directly to final
lets not loose the hope. Rather than abusing our own players, support them till end.
As usual Fakhar out....in the present world cup....openers never gave a good start...as a result rest of the batsman always under pressure
@Dr. Sanataniya, yes. Come on.. you have 200 overs..
38 for 1 after 10. Win by 316 runs?
Mere 38 runs in 10 overs. Come on Pak, you have to score remaining 462 runs in 40 overs.
Pak 38/1, 10 overs
@RAJA CHILL, There are more chances of Pakistan loosing against Bangladesh.''
Impossible, because it did not happen in 92...
A twin prong challenge for greenshirts to not only beat the underdogs from Dhaka but also win by a fantastic margin at the famous and historic; Lords Cricket Stadium, the undisputed world's cricket headquarters, during their last and final round robin league match of the ongoing 2019 World Cup Cricket Tourney in England and Wales.
Pakistan is playing intentially bad so as to help Newzeland reach Semis comfortably
@Taz, you might be commenting on some other channel and reading here. Pl check. :)
Ya gentlemen's game has been put on shame. With Pak needing 400+ runs to stay in contention they just scored 38 runs in 10 overs. Guess they are corrupt and want newzeland to play semis.
Is Pakistan conspiring against itself now? They are slow, like India and New Zealand!!
@Ashraf P, yes it has come and gone... first wicket.
Nobody wants to read the writing on the wall. Living on false hopes based on technical possibilities is never a good idea.
What a pathetic start - even the team selection shows they have no intention of even thinking about qualifying - we need to get rid of management, selectors , advisors and players - start from scratch
@ali, Mockery and fans comment is a part and parcel of sport. Win and get applauded. Lose and get mocked. Let's see if this so called 'trolls' stay quiet if India were to lose the Semi finals or finals?
looks like Pakistan Team Management is not interested in entering Semis...just aiming for a win in this match...if they were really interested in entering Semis they should have played 7 batsmen (including keeper) and 4 Specialist bowlers...only then they could nurse idea of scoring big and bowl out Bangladesh for less than 100...u do not require more than 3-4 bowlers and more than 20 overs to skittle out any team for less than 100...
Such a shame even dawn don't display genuine comments and show only who praise Pak and speak great abt IK. Now Pak is playing gentle mens game 38/1 in 10 overs with needing to score 400 to enter semis. Are pak team bribed and playing for newzeland to qualify such a shame u speak abt great msd with utter disrespect. Now what u say abt Pak batting ?
I think pakistan is going to loose this match.
Zak boy zak boy where are you??
@danish, Loving and backing your team is good but mocking bangladeshis is bad.Their performance was much better than Pakistan in this entire tournament and even in Asia cup 2018.
Don't publish my comments thanq now u will have 20 less readers for dawn me and my family never visit dawn again such a shameful website.
351 runs to go and 10 wickets to take !!
1992AGAIN
Has this slow start buckled major motive..
Fail to understand Pakistan's tactics. They are batting slower than normal, They will be lucky to score 250 at this rate. World Cup 2019 is over for this team.
@Abi, you are correct - the NRR was never in their mind although they knew from game one it might be a huge factor - the question is WHY ?
when you need 500, then you do not make 38 in first 10 overs. very similar to you do not make 28 when u chase 330 :) I think there is some conspiracy in pak batting as well. lol
Something I never understood - Why do all the losing teams have to leave immediately after their last match. Why can't they stay back as spectators and watch & enjoy the semis and final. They are professionals after all and deserve at least that much respect.
@Khan USA , 'this team has an opportunity to beat Australia and Indian by batting first'
Pakistan had same opportunity against West Indies too.
Please don’t break any TV tonight ..
Where is intent. Point other is easier than performing in match
The abandoned match against Sri Lanka has also cost Pakistan for I believe it was Pakistan's match to win. Also, maybe New Zealand were lucky to get that 1 point against India? The story could have been different if both matches had a result!
Although, it is curtains for Pakistan, but putting up a valiant, sporting show, matters.
@Pawan, and they complained about India and New Zealand's "slow batting"
@Taz, it doesn't dare to post my simplest of comments wishing Pak team good luck... Simply because it knows my ip address is showing my locale as India . ... So pathetic!
@abhaKahnum, yes keep supporting in their packing, their flight back and their using up tax payer money
@topbrass, Bangladesh is out do you understand game ?
Pak is progressing well. 2nd wkt has still not fallen. 82 after 17. Far away from 400+ expected by their fans.
pakistani not showing any intend to reach in semi..after 10 over 38/1 please blame on india for this also
Pak should at least try to reach the miracle figure. As of now, they are playing as if they are already eliminated.
Good positive intent by Pakistan. With this start they should aim for 400+.Nothing is impossible
Does it appeal that Pakistan will score 400+ and bowl out Bangladeshis for 84? An intoxicated person cannot think alike. Pakistan marches back to Pakistan without reaching semi final. Just look back to know as to (a) how many matches we played (b) how many we won (c) how many we lost (d) what had been our scoring rate? Very much disgusting and shameful to be honest. How our chief selector, coach and captain had been boasting aloud to win WC like Imran had won? zaidi.iqbalhadi@hotmail.com
As a nation, we always wait for the last moment to get any thing done instead of being proactive. If we had put a little more in our lost games and had won a one more match, we won't be be discussing happening of any miracles. Just admit and live with the fact that we are not playing semi finals. Sorry for being rude.
Walking the talk is not Pakistan's cup of tea.
Pakistan wants to make a decent no. of runs, may be win the Match but not thinking of semi-final
All talk and no intent.
I think no one is to be blamed for Pakistan's failure in this WC except themselves. They came to ENG before any other team and still thrashed by WI which hurt their NRR so badly that they hardly recovered from that point!
INTENT is the word !
Easy to question other's intent instead of looking into the mirror.
In India we have a term called 'BOL BACHCHAN' for the one's who talk but do nothing.
We would be happy if they give a good fight and win. Keeping an eye on the semis is something unusual. I hope we play to best of our potential.
No desire to speed up run rate, one down and still playing casual after 25 overs with just 111...Second grade team.
Wonder what the 'Experts', who questioned India's approach in the Eng match over the lack of intent, would say now. Their own team is now not showing any intent to achieve what's required.
Pakistan, where is your intent? Both batters have SR less than 90! Don't you have to score 500? And you were questioning india's intent? Pathetic.
Pakistan is too slow to win this match. Why?
Babar is playing beautifully Pak fans should stop cribbing and enjoy the game
not a single six in thirty overs seems strange
Pakistan will win 100%
@Sana,
just Like India lost to Pakistan in CT2017 and were calling it a Fluke.. Indians are terribly Biased
Who cares we have CPEC
how about bangladesh declaring there innings @ 0 after pakistan scores 316
Punjabis are doing best to play like a test a match so they can rid of sarfaraz