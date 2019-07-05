DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 05, 2019

Imam strikes maiden World Cup century as Pakistan reach 248-4 after 43 overs against Bangladesh

Dawn.com | APUpdated July 05, 2019

Pakistan's Babar Azam in action. — Reuters
Bangladesh's Mohammad Saifuddin to Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman as Imam-ul-Haq, left, looks on during the World Cup match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Lord's cricket ground in London on Friday. — AP
Pakistan have reached 248-4 at the end of 43 overs in Friday's World Cup match against Bangladesh at Lord's.

Haris Sohail (1) and Imad Wasim (0) are at the crease.

It's a solid start for Pakistan but so far nowhere near quick enough to reach the huge score they need to stand any chance of boosting their net run-rate and overtaking fourth-place New Zealand in the standings.

Pakistan lost their second wicket on the last ball of the 32nd over when Babar Azam (96 off 98 balls) was dismissed leg before wicket to Mohammad Saifuddin.

Although he missed out on a second World Cup century, this is Babar's fourth 50-plus score of the ongoing tournament. The 24-year-old has now scored more runs than any other Pakistani at a single World Cup, overtaking Javed Miandad, who bagged 437 runs at the 1992 World Cup.

Fakhar Zaman was the first man out, caught by Mehidy Hasan off Saifuddin for 13.

Pakistan need to win by at least 316 runs to overtake New Zealand in fourth place.

This is the penultimate day of the group stage with both teams effectively playing their last game at the tournament.

The Green Shirts earlier won the toss at a sunny Lord's and decided to bat first in an effort to keep the outlandish dream of reaching the semifinals alive

"One chance, we need to score a lot," said Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed after winning the toss. "We know the margin is big, but no changes to our team."

This is the first time in World Cup history that Pakistan have played an unchanged XI in four games straight, ESPNcricinfo reports.

Sarfaraz said although Pakistan's first-game loss to the West Indies was "disappointing", "we want to finish on a high note."

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza said they would have loved to bat first as well.

"We've been playing well against Pakistan, but they are starting to take off. Won't be easy. It's going to be my last World Cup match and I would love to win with this team,” he said.

Bangladesh made two changes from their loss to India on Tuesday. Mahmudullah is fit again and comes in for middle-order batsman Sabbir Rahman. Spinner Mehidy Hasan replaces fast bowler Rubel Hossain.

Bangladesh is definitely out but fifth-place Pakistan, which has won its last three games, has a remote mathematical chance of advancing to the semifinals. It can draw level with New Zealand in fourth on 11 points if it beats Bangladesh but needs to win by at least 316 runs on Friday to advance. That has never been achieved before in ODI history.

Bangladesh has won the last four ODIs against Pakistan. Pakistan has a 31-5 overall record against Bangladesh in completed matches.

Teams

Bangladesh

  • Tamim Iqbal
  • Soumya Sarkar
  • Shakib Al Hasan
  • Mushfiqur Rahim
  • Liton Das
  • Mahmudullah
  • Mosaddek Hossain
  • Mehidy Hasan Miraz
  • Mohammad Saifuddin
  • Mashrafe Mortaza
  • Mustafizur Rahman

Pakistan

  • Imam-ul-Haq
  • Fakhar Zaman
  • Babar Azam
  • Mohammad Hafeez
  • Haris Sohail
  • Sarfaraz Ahmed
  • Imad Wasim
  • Shadab Khan
  • Mohammad Amir
  • Wahab Riaz
  • Shaheen Afridi
WorldCup19
Sport

Comments (140)

Waqar Khan
Jul 05, 2019 02:06pm

Let just hope Bangladesh doesn't beat Pakistan by 9 wickets

Recommend 0
kashmir India
Jul 05, 2019 02:09pm

Bangladesh will win this match. They have very good batting. Mark my work!

Recommend 0
Bhaijan
Jul 05, 2019 02:10pm

All the best to both the teams! May the better team wins.

Recommend 0
raja hindustani
Jul 05, 2019 02:10pm

"Pak scoring 400 runs and Ban getting all out at 84" - This must be target in mind of Pakistan today.

Any score below 308 will make Pakistan out from semi-final race even before Ban innings.

Recommend 0
yank
Jul 05, 2019 02:11pm

The inevitable gets deferred by about 8 hours

Recommend 0
arpit
Jul 05, 2019 02:11pm

Pakistan All the Best.At least fight for the target and play well and show us some good cricket that we can praise and enjoy. Do not play hopelessly. If you win you cant imagine the level of confidence you gain.Just think about this.

Recommend 0
amar
Jul 05, 2019 02:13pm

The first ten overs are going to be super exciting for fans. Boom boom boom or Bust? Tighten your seat belts.

Recommend 0
Bleed_blue
Jul 05, 2019 02:14pm

Lol

Recommend 0
Aldab
Jul 05, 2019 02:15pm

Do the miracle....where thoughts ends...miracle begins...and Almighty is all knowing....

Recommend 0
Ashraf P
Jul 05, 2019 02:16pm

Great toss won ! 1992 is coming again !!

Recommend 0
ShudupKhan
Jul 05, 2019 02:17pm

Problem is you have become so used to looking at others for help rather than work hard...first it was with bowl extended to KSA, then US now China..and then even in cricket you wanted others to help you forward! Now its up to tou and you wish for a miracle, must learn to stand on your feet for your own good.

Recommend 0
ADIL MUSTAFA
Jul 05, 2019 02:18pm

As long as intent to achieve the mammoth score is there; they will have our complete support

Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Jul 05, 2019 02:18pm

What a good new. Chances for qualifying to Semis improves.

Recommend 0
Deepak Kumar
Jul 05, 2019 02:18pm

@yank, Not 8 hours but 4 hours. They most probably would score less than the required margin.

Recommend 0
Masood Wazir
Jul 05, 2019 02:20pm

In our opinion Asif and Hasnain needs to be included in place of Fakhar and Wahab as it is our last match and needs to be tackled at all out efforts. Fakhar has done nothing in this World cup ,whereas Wahab got injured and must allow some other bowler to appear in this cup as in future he can be an asset like Wahab for Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Taz
Jul 05, 2019 02:20pm

Yeah I just hope they batted first in all the tosses won ! They would’ve won those matches and played some intelligent cricket with some common sense we wouldn’t be looking for no miracles today ! We had four years to learn but instead we chose to learn in the actual World Cup event ! So sad

Recommend 0
danish
Jul 05, 2019 02:21pm

it will be a piece of cake for Pakistan to make 600 PLUS RUNS. Bangladesh team is the weakest team and will be bowl out in 50 runs.

Recommend 0
mohd Azeez
Jul 05, 2019 02:22pm

@yank, correction 1 hour at the max, once 4 wickets fall in first 10 overs, its tan tan taaaaiiiin

Recommend 0
Pro Democracy
Jul 05, 2019 02:22pm

It's not going to happen now Pakistan is not going to defeat Bangladesh by 316 runs today.

Recommend 0
AGK
Jul 05, 2019 02:25pm

Support from India. Pakistan may not qualify for semis. But you can still churn out a performance that let's you leave with your head held right. Let's see if you can fire on all cylinders.

Recommend 0
RAJA CHILL
Jul 05, 2019 02:25pm

I think all mathematics all done, even there would be struggle for Pakistan to win the match. keep aside the NRR puzzle. Bangladesh is tough side.

Recommend 0
Abi
Jul 05, 2019 02:27pm

Against new Zealand pak could have done better by trying to kill their innings earlier but sarfaraz chose to be defensive, against Afgan too pak played too defensively. They where never concerned about the NRR at any stage of this tournament and now paying the price.

Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Jul 05, 2019 02:30pm

Get 1000 runs and go to finals directly

Recommend 0
Tariq
Jul 05, 2019 02:30pm

@yank, actually more like 3.5 hours i.e. end of Pakistan’s batting.

Recommend 0
Khan USA
Jul 05, 2019 02:32pm

This is so pathetic... this team has an opportunity to beat Australia and Indian by batting first or at least scoring close to 300 to fixing their net run rate but this loser Capt made many mistakes intentionally... even if they win today but 316, India will send them home at semi final.... this entire team is low in confidence and low in professionalism

Recommend 0
Saumya, India
Jul 05, 2019 02:33pm

Pak needs 11 Shahid Afridis to post that much score on the board.

Recommend 0
Dave
Jul 05, 2019 02:33pm

D day will be decided in the first 10 overs of the game or even less .

Recommend 0
kiran
Jul 05, 2019 02:33pm

anybody expecting pakistan in semis here.....

Recommend 0
Junaid
Jul 05, 2019 02:35pm

I would love to see history created when Pakistan beats Bangladesh today.

Recommend 0
Smash
Jul 05, 2019 02:35pm

A lot of people in India would be hoping that pakistan would score 349 today ;)

Recommend 0
ali
Jul 05, 2019 02:36pm

No Pakistani is Hoping ... Not even Sarfaraz as he said in his press conference ... Its just the Media which is unnecessarily blowing it out of proportion.. And last but not the least the Indian Trolls mocking Pakistani team.. It is just a cricket game so no need to get personal.

Recommend 0
amit
Jul 05, 2019 02:38pm

We all Indian support Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Doctor DJ
Jul 05, 2019 02:41pm

@ali, CT17 that was also cricket game.

Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Jul 05, 2019 02:42pm

The way Pakistan is playing, it seems they will make 1000 run.

Recommend 0
Chirag Patel
Jul 05, 2019 02:42pm

@ali, lol....we are loving it....Bengalis will win this match

Recommend 0
shehzad
Jul 05, 2019 02:42pm

Take it easy. Focus on winning the match.

Come back home gracefully.

Recommend 0
Baba Bhakt
Jul 05, 2019 02:43pm

Please send Hasan Ali to Wagah border again.

Recommend 0
Sana
Jul 05, 2019 02:45pm

@ali, sure when you win you gloat and brag when you lose " its jus a game' try feeling good with a loser team

Recommend 0
indian
Jul 05, 2019 02:45pm

Honestly speaking, Bangladesh have played better cricket than Pakistan throughout the tournament. Pakistan should look to play smart cricket rather than throwing it away and end up playing reckless shots in pursuit of scoring 400 runs.

Recommend 0
Manoj
Jul 05, 2019 02:47pm

Look like we need to count Pak score X 10 end of each over ...ha ha ha

Recommend 0
Dr.Gar-mariya Aamir ah-MAD
Jul 05, 2019 02:47pm

Pakistan will win today by 320 runs....

Recommend 0
Taz
Jul 05, 2019 02:48pm

Dawn why aren’t you posting my comments here ???

Recommend 0
Himanshu Patel
Jul 05, 2019 02:49pm

Rain .......

Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Jul 05, 2019 02:49pm

If you play like this then you definitely will rely on miracle,

Recommend 0
Aldab
Jul 05, 2019 02:50pm

It is not Pak Team...It is loser team...already given up hope....It is nothing but scoring two runs in one ball....no positive approach...doest not matter if lose the game against BD....Let they play for semi in eye... But they have no blood in their veins....

Recommend 0
Manalysis
Jul 05, 2019 02:50pm

Let this ride end with glory!

Recommend 0
Jjacky
Jul 05, 2019 02:51pm

Sarfaraz, if u want to become PM of pakistan after 22 years ,than u have to win this match with 316 runs .

Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Jul 05, 2019 02:52pm

Fakhar playing so slow as if he has no intention of qualifying for Semis

Recommend 0
imran
Jul 05, 2019 02:52pm

what a pathetic start. the selfish are playing for themselves.

Recommend 0
Himanshu Patel
Jul 05, 2019 02:53pm

Pakistan opening play very fast and may be achieved 600+.

best of luck Bangladesh

Recommend 0
Simba
Jul 05, 2019 02:53pm

Looks like players are happy that they are going home today.

Recommend 0
BD Mukul
Jul 05, 2019 02:54pm

To make 500 runs Pakistan need 10 runs per over, unfortunately, it is below 4 after 6 overs.

Recommend 0
Durgesh Tanwar
Jul 05, 2019 02:54pm

@Vivek Lahore, score 1000 and win world cup no final is necessary.

Recommend 0
Arvind
Jul 05, 2019 02:54pm

As par Sarfaraz only 493 required in 45 overs wah

Recommend 0
GS
Jul 05, 2019 02:54pm

Runrate of 4 !! Where is the "intent" ? That people were so upset about with India ??

Recommend 0
Rational Sonu
Jul 05, 2019 02:54pm

17 runs in 5 overs without losing any wicket, Pakistani openers are not showing that 'intent' ;)

Recommend 0
Just Saying
Jul 05, 2019 02:55pm

From first 5 overs, its very clear they are only playing to secure their own place in the side. They do not want to even try to do the impossible. I am not saying that they should win and go to semi but the will is also missing from the team. It doesn't matter if the win or loose against Bangladesh so why not go and play what people are expecting from them (i.e. to try their level best)

Recommend 0
Sanjay Mittal
Jul 05, 2019 02:55pm

Is there a lack of intent?

23 runs in 7 overs. how will they get to 450?

Recommend 0
Faiz
Jul 05, 2019 02:55pm

Why Pakistan playing 2 all rounders instead of this they should have gone with 2 proper batsmen as if they wanted to go semis they should bowled out Bangladesh within 30 overs it requires only 3 bowlers

Recommend 0
Dr.Mohammed Ashraf Wani
Jul 05, 2019 02:57pm

We are feeling shame for this cricket team

Recommend 0
Feroz
Jul 05, 2019 02:57pm

This match is merely a battle for minor places, whoever plays better deserves to win.

Recommend 0
BD Mukul
Jul 05, 2019 02:57pm

Fakhar down for 13. Bad luck awaits for Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Vorshal Handa
Jul 05, 2019 02:57pm

Fakhar Zaman out!

Recommend 0
abhaKahnum
Jul 05, 2019 02:57pm

Fakhar is gone. This is big loss

Recommend 0
Dr.Mohammed Ashraf Wani
Jul 05, 2019 02:58pm

They can't. They will loose this match too. I stop to watch. Time waste.

Recommend 0
Techtalk
Jul 05, 2019 02:58pm

Probability of Pakistan going to Mars is higher than qualifying for the semis...

Recommend 0
Dr. Sanataniya
Jul 05, 2019 02:58pm

Come Green Shirts...Hang On Tough till you get 500 Runs on Board...Aameen Tsum Aameen!!

Recommend 0
satya
Jul 05, 2019 02:58pm

I think Bangladesh will win. They have won the last 4 matches against Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Kaju
Jul 05, 2019 02:58pm

23/1 - we do need a miracle

Recommend 0
Tallat
Jul 05, 2019 02:58pm

Miracles don’t come just like that, you need to show your passion, willingness, effort honesty and hard work.

Recommend 0
RAJA CHILL
Jul 05, 2019 02:59pm

There are more chances of Pakistan loosing against Bangladesh.

Recommend 0
Chirag Patel
Jul 05, 2019 02:59pm

What if Pakistan gets all out for less than 100....

Recommend 0
Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Jul 05, 2019 02:59pm

Shame on us for scoring even below test match what to talk of world cup. I wish I am wrong but perhaps not because if we play rest of the overs at this rate then we are doomed, repeat doomed. Bengalis are to fast to score and wait for a while and remember my words to see the result. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi

Recommend 0
Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Jul 05, 2019 03:01pm

My goodness. We even lost 1st wicket so what are we waiting for? Utter shame. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi

Recommend 0
Ashraf P
Jul 05, 2019 03:01pm

It does not feel like 1992 anymore.

Recommend 0
Ram
Jul 05, 2019 03:02pm

@Vivek Lahore, You made my day :)

Recommend 0
RAJA CHILL
Jul 05, 2019 03:03pm

Pakistan will struggle to reach 300.

Recommend 0
topbrass
Jul 05, 2019 03:07pm

@Chirag Patel, What if Pakistan gets all out for less than 100....'

Then Bangladesh will go directly to final

Recommend 0
abhaKahnum
Jul 05, 2019 03:07pm

lets not loose the hope. Rather than abusing our own players, support them till end.

Recommend 0
shamshad
Jul 05, 2019 03:07pm

As usual Fakhar out....in the present world cup....openers never gave a good start...as a result rest of the batsman always under pressure

Recommend 0
Satish
Jul 05, 2019 03:09pm

@Dr. Sanataniya, yes. Come on.. you have 200 overs..

Recommend 0
Pawan
Jul 05, 2019 03:10pm

38 for 1 after 10. Win by 316 runs?

Recommend 0
Cricket Lover
Jul 05, 2019 03:10pm

Mere 38 runs in 10 overs. Come on Pak, you have to score remaining 462 runs in 40 overs.

Recommend 0
Aaron
Jul 05, 2019 03:10pm

Pak 38/1, 10 overs

Recommend 0
topbrass
Jul 05, 2019 03:11pm

@RAJA CHILL, There are more chances of Pakistan loosing against Bangladesh.''

Impossible, because it did not happen in 92...

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 05, 2019 03:11pm

A twin prong challenge for greenshirts to not only beat the underdogs from Dhaka but also win by a fantastic margin at the famous and historic; Lords Cricket Stadium, the undisputed world's cricket headquarters, during their last and final round robin league match of the ongoing 2019 World Cup Cricket Tourney in England and Wales.

Recommend 0
Sachin Tandon
Jul 05, 2019 03:11pm

Pakistan is playing intentially bad so as to help Newzeland reach Semis comfortably

Recommend 0
Pawan
Jul 05, 2019 03:12pm

@Taz, you might be commenting on some other channel and reading here. Pl check. :)

Recommend 0
sandy
Jul 05, 2019 03:12pm

Ya gentlemen's game has been put on shame. With Pak needing 400+ runs to stay in contention they just scored 38 runs in 10 overs. Guess they are corrupt and want newzeland to play semis.

Recommend 0
Prateik
Jul 05, 2019 03:12pm

Is Pakistan conspiring against itself now? They are slow, like India and New Zealand!!

Recommend 0
No one
Jul 05, 2019 03:13pm

@Ashraf P, yes it has come and gone... first wicket.

Recommend 0
Ash Man
Jul 05, 2019 03:13pm

Nobody wants to read the writing on the wall. Living on false hopes based on technical possibilities is never a good idea.

Recommend 0
British Pakistani
Jul 05, 2019 03:13pm

What a pathetic start - even the team selection shows they have no intention of even thinking about qualifying - we need to get rid of management, selectors , advisors and players - start from scratch

Recommend 0
AGK
Jul 05, 2019 03:14pm

@ali, Mockery and fans comment is a part and parcel of sport. Win and get applauded. Lose and get mocked. Let's see if this so called 'trolls' stay quiet if India were to lose the Semi finals or finals?

Recommend 0
Stan
Jul 05, 2019 03:16pm

looks like Pakistan Team Management is not interested in entering Semis...just aiming for a win in this match...if they were really interested in entering Semis they should have played 7 batsmen (including keeper) and 4 Specialist bowlers...only then they could nurse idea of scoring big and bowl out Bangladesh for less than 100...u do not require more than 3-4 bowlers and more than 20 overs to skittle out any team for less than 100...

Recommend 0
sandy
Jul 05, 2019 03:16pm

Such a shame even dawn don't display genuine comments and show only who praise Pak and speak great abt IK. Now Pak is playing gentle mens game 38/1 in 10 overs with needing to score 400 to enter semis. Are pak team bribed and playing for newzeland to qualify such a shame u speak abt great msd with utter disrespect. Now what u say abt Pak batting ?

Recommend 0
Vinie
Jul 05, 2019 03:18pm

I think pakistan is going to loose this match.

Recommend 0
Doctor DJ
Jul 05, 2019 03:19pm

Zak boy zak boy where are you??

Recommend 0
Sweets
Jul 05, 2019 03:20pm

@danish, Loving and backing your team is good but mocking bangladeshis is bad.Their performance was much better than Pakistan in this entire tournament and even in Asia cup 2018.

Recommend 0
sandy
Jul 05, 2019 03:20pm

Don't publish my comments thanq now u will have 20 less readers for dawn me and my family never visit dawn again such a shameful website.

Recommend 0
Atif
Jul 05, 2019 03:21pm

351 runs to go and 10 wickets to take !!

1992AGAIN

Recommend 0
Aaron
Jul 05, 2019 03:21pm

Has this slow start buckled major motive..

Recommend 0
Patriot
Jul 05, 2019 03:22pm

Fail to understand Pakistan's tactics. They are batting slower than normal, They will be lucky to score 250 at this rate. World Cup 2019 is over for this team.

Recommend 0
British Pakistani
Jul 05, 2019 03:23pm

@Abi, you are correct - the NRR was never in their mind although they knew from game one it might be a huge factor - the question is WHY ?

Recommend 0
ashish
Jul 05, 2019 03:25pm

when you need 500, then you do not make 38 in first 10 overs. very similar to you do not make 28 when u chase 330 :) I think there is some conspiracy in pak batting as well. lol

Recommend 0
Indian Voice
Jul 05, 2019 03:26pm

Something I never understood - Why do all the losing teams have to leave immediately after their last match. Why can't they stay back as spectators and watch & enjoy the semis and final. They are professionals after all and deserve at least that much respect.

Recommend 0
Rational Sonu
Jul 05, 2019 03:26pm

@Khan USA , 'this team has an opportunity to beat Australia and Indian by batting first'

Pakistan had same opportunity against West Indies too.

Recommend 0
DG
Jul 05, 2019 03:29pm

Please don’t break any TV tonight ..

Recommend 0
Amit
Jul 05, 2019 03:31pm

Where is intent. Point other is easier than performing in match

Recommend 0
Hoka Pakistani
Jul 05, 2019 03:31pm

The abandoned match against Sri Lanka has also cost Pakistan for I believe it was Pakistan's match to win. Also, maybe New Zealand were lucky to get that 1 point against India? The story could have been different if both matches had a result!

Recommend 0
Dr. Kartikay Pandey
Jul 05, 2019 03:33pm

Although, it is curtains for Pakistan, but putting up a valiant, sporting show, matters.

Recommend 0
Sana
Jul 05, 2019 03:34pm

@Pawan, and they complained about India and New Zealand's "slow batting"

Recommend 0
Arti
Jul 05, 2019 03:35pm

@Taz, it doesn't dare to post my simplest of comments wishing Pak team good luck... Simply because it knows my ip address is showing my locale as India . ... So pathetic!

Recommend 0
Sana
Jul 05, 2019 03:35pm

@abhaKahnum, yes keep supporting in their packing, their flight back and their using up tax payer money

Recommend 0
Sana
Jul 05, 2019 03:35pm

@topbrass, Bangladesh is out do you understand game ?

Recommend 0
Pawan
Jul 05, 2019 03:38pm

Pak is progressing well. 2nd wkt has still not fallen. 82 after 17. Far away from 400+ expected by their fans.

Recommend 0
indian
Jul 05, 2019 03:45pm

pakistani not showing any intend to reach in semi..after 10 over 38/1 please blame on india for this also

Recommend 0
Narasimha Murthy
Jul 05, 2019 03:46pm

Pak should at least try to reach the miracle figure. As of now, they are playing as if they are already eliminated.

Recommend 0
Shiva@1975
Jul 05, 2019 03:48pm

Good positive intent by Pakistan. With this start they should aim for 400+.Nothing is impossible

Recommend 0
Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Jul 05, 2019 03:55pm

Does it appeal that Pakistan will score 400+ and bowl out Bangladeshis for 84? An intoxicated person cannot think alike. Pakistan marches back to Pakistan without reaching semi final. Just look back to know as to (a) how many matches we played (b) how many we won (c) how many we lost (d) what had been our scoring rate? Very much disgusting and shameful to be honest. How our chief selector, coach and captain had been boasting aloud to win WC like Imran had won? zaidi.iqbalhadi@hotmail.com

Recommend 0
Faisal Salman
Jul 05, 2019 03:55pm

As a nation, we always wait for the last moment to get any thing done instead of being proactive. If we had put a little more in our lost games and had won a one more match, we won't be be discussing happening of any miracles. Just admit and live with the fact that we are not playing semi finals. Sorry for being rude.

Recommend 0
Anuj
Jul 05, 2019 03:59pm

Walking the talk is not Pakistan's cup of tea.

Recommend 0
Swiss Neutral
Jul 05, 2019 04:00pm

Pakistan wants to make a decent no. of runs, may be win the Match but not thinking of semi-final

Recommend 0
Gaur
Jul 05, 2019 04:00pm

All talk and no intent.

Recommend 0
Piyush
Jul 05, 2019 04:00pm

I think no one is to be blamed for Pakistan's failure in this WC except themselves. They came to ENG before any other team and still thrashed by WI which hurt their NRR so badly that they hardly recovered from that point!

Recommend 0
Samrat
Jul 05, 2019 04:00pm

INTENT is the word !

Recommend 0
Leo
Jul 05, 2019 04:01pm

Easy to question other's intent instead of looking into the mirror.

Recommend 0
Shastra
Jul 05, 2019 04:02pm

In India we have a term called 'BOL BACHCHAN' for the one's who talk but do nothing.

Recommend 0
Salute Pakistan
Jul 05, 2019 04:04pm

We would be happy if they give a good fight and win. Keeping an eye on the semis is something unusual. I hope we play to best of our potential.

Recommend 0
Aamir Latif
Jul 05, 2019 04:04pm

No desire to speed up run rate, one down and still playing casual after 25 overs with just 111...Second grade team.

Recommend 0
Sumoy Halder
Jul 05, 2019 04:04pm

Wonder what the 'Experts', who questioned India's approach in the Eng match over the lack of intent, would say now. Their own team is now not showing any intent to achieve what's required.

Recommend 0
Abba
Jul 05, 2019 04:04pm

Pakistan, where is your intent? Both batters have SR less than 90! Don't you have to score 500? And you were questioning india's intent? Pathetic.

Recommend 0
Shashi
Jul 05, 2019 04:27pm

Pakistan is too slow to win this match. Why?

Recommend 0
karr
Jul 05, 2019 04:27pm

Babar is playing beautifully Pak fans should stop cribbing and enjoy the game

Recommend 0
Jayant
Jul 05, 2019 04:31pm

not a single six in thirty overs seems strange

Recommend 0
A shah
Jul 05, 2019 04:33pm

Pakistan will win 100%

Recommend 0
ali
Jul 05, 2019 04:33pm

@Sana,

just Like India lost to Pakistan in CT2017 and were calling it a Fluke.. Indians are terribly Biased

Recommend 0
A shah
Jul 05, 2019 04:33pm

Who cares we have CPEC

Recommend 0
Rabba
Jul 05, 2019 04:33pm

how about bangladesh declaring there innings @ 0 after pakistan scores 316

Recommend 0
Asad
Jul 05, 2019 04:35pm

Punjabis are doing best to play like a test a match so they can rid of sarfaraz

Recommend 0

