DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 05, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PM Imran Khan to officially inaugurate Road to Makkah project today

Dawn.comJuly 05, 2019

Email

Under the initiative, Haj pilgrims will get their Saudi immigration and customs clearance in Islamabad before their departure for Saudi Arabia. — Reuters/File
Under the initiative, Haj pilgrims will get their Saudi immigration and customs clearance in Islamabad before their departure for Saudi Arabia. — Reuters/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to formally inaugurate the Road to Makkah project today at the Islamabad International Airport (IIA) on the occasion of the departure of first PIA Haj flight.

On Thursday, for the first time, Saudi immigration staff conducted immigration process of 368 Pakistani pilgrims at IIA as the Haj flight operation from Pakistan started. The first flight of Saudi Airlines (SV-3719) with the 368 pilgrims on board took off for Madina at 11am.

Before going through the immigration process, the pilgrims were also administered polio drops.

A Saudi immigration team had arrived in Islamabad earlier in the week and set up special immigration counters at the airport.

The pilgrims were seen off by Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Saudi Ambassador Nawaz Bin Said Al Malki and Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri.

Ghulam Sarwar said Prime Minister Imran played an important role by requesting the Saudi crown prince to get Pakistan included in the Road to Makkah project to facilitate the pilgrims.

He said this year, 22,000 Pakistani pilgrims would avail of the pre-departure immigration facility.

Pakistan was included in the project during Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s visit to Islamabad in February.

Under the project, pilgrims traveling from Pakistan would be able to clear immigration at Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar, though the facility has started at the IIA only as of now.

Pak Saudi Ties
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Mo
Jul 05, 2019 01:41pm

good initiative. Does this mean no waiting at Jeddah airport

Recommend 0
MA
Jul 05, 2019 01:48pm

Good intuitive.

Recommend 0
MA
Jul 05, 2019 01:48pm

Good initiative

Recommend 0
Ali
Jul 05, 2019 01:53pm

Mashallah MBS doing so much for Muslim ummah.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated July 05, 2019

Back to the IMF

WITH only the faintest hint of ceremony, this week Pakistan entered its 13th IMF programme since 1988.
July 05, 2019

Blow to the BLA

ON Tuesday, the US acceded to a long-standing demand by Pakistan when it designated the banned Balochistan ...
July 05, 2019

Lahore airport killing

WHILE airports are supposed to be high-security zones, a chilling attack on Wednesday at the Lahore airport has...
Updated July 04, 2019

Production orders

To understand production orders, it is important to acknowledge the context in which rules for them were formulated.
Updated July 04, 2019

Kartarpur talks

Ever since the BJP took power in Delhi in 2014, aversion to dialogue on the Indian side has been very clear.
July 04, 2019

Repatriating relics

EUROPE has a complicated view of reckoning with its colonial past, particularly the question of acknowledging the...