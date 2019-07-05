DAWN.COM

PML-N’s Alauddin richest member of Punjab Assembly

Iftikhar A. KhanJuly 05, 2019

Sheikh Alauddin of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is the richest member of the Punjab Assembly with assets worth Rs1.57 billion. — APP/File
ISLAMABAD: Sheikh Alauddin of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is the richest member of the Punjab Assembly with assets worth Rs1.57 billion.

According to statements of assets and liabilities of members of the Punjab Assembly for 2018 released by the Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday, Mr Alauddin, MPA from PP-178 (Kasur), has a business capital of Rs429 million in the country. He has over Rs300m cash in hand and banks and has a long list of properties valued at Rs213m. He paid Rs16.89m in taxes during the financial year.

Amjad Mehmood Chau­dhry, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s member from PP-13 (Rawalpindi), is the second in the list of rich MPAs from Punjab with net wealth of Rs1.48bn.

He owns commercial, residential and agricultural properties worth Rs1.06bn in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi — most of them in Bahria Town schemes. He holds over Rs123m cash in hand.

Abdul Aleem Khan, PTI member from PP-158 (Lahore), has declared owning assets worth Rs941m, but has not included the value of “24 plots gifted to him and his spouse by mother” — and thus is a billionaire for all practical purposes.

Amjad Chaudhry of PTI’s is second in list of richest MPAs in the province

He and his spouse also hold shares of companies in the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. In Pakistan, the couple owns shares of Rs129m, mostly in the family-run projects.

Likewise, Ammar Siddique Khan of PP-19 (Rawalpindi) has declared assets worth Rs613m, but not mentioned cost of 18 inherited commercial, residential and agricultural properties. He owns over 10,000 kanals of land. He also has shares of unspecified number of shops in Taxila. He has also not mentioned the capital invested in four businesses — two petrol pumps, one CNG station and a stone crushing plant. He holds Rs441m cash in hand and banks.

Salim Sarwar Jaura, MPA from PP-31, owns properties worth Rs480m. He owns a restaurant and a cash and carry store.

Chaudhry Arshad Javaid (PP-44) has a business capital of Rs307.39m and owns properties worth Rs166.51m.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar owns assets worth Rs39.8m. He owns pro­perties worth Rs25m, three tractors worth Rs2.4m, two cars worth Rs3.8m and gold worth Rs1.3m.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, whose son is a declared billionaire, owns assets worth over Rs180m. He has investment of Rs9.97m in a flour mill and has also given a loan of Rs13.59m to the same mill. His spouse owns Rs8.24m shares in three companies and has assets worth Rs90.29m.

Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz owns assets worth Rs410m while provincial minister Mian Mehmoodur Rashid has assets worth over Rs190m.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat has assets worth over Rs20m. He has also leased a car obtained from a private bank.

Punjab Information Minister Syed Samsam Bukhari owns assets worth over Rs160m while provincial minister Raja Rashid is the owner of assets worth over Rs100m.

Punjab Minister for Health Yasmin Rashid owns assets worth over Rs470m while former provincial information minister Fayyaz Chohan has assets worth Rs1.5m.

The PML-N’s Khawaja Salman Rafique owns assets worth Rs156m while Khawaja Imran Nazir has assets worth over Rs210m.

Sardar Awais Leghari has assets worth over Rs280m while Bilal Yasin owns assets worth a little over Rs14m.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2019

