July 04, 2019

CTD arrests 5 suspected terrorists in Rajanpur after foiled bid to bomb train

Kanwer FaheemJuly 04, 2019

Five suspected terrorists were arrested by the Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) after a failed bid to carry out a bomb attack on a train in Rajanpur on Thursday.

A bomb disposal squad (BDS) had earlier in the day expertly defused explosives affixed to railway tracks.

According to BDS official Ghulam Abbas, "the bomb weighed 5kg and was attached to the railway tracks along with a remote-controlled device."

The target appeared to be the Karachi-bound Khushal Khan Khattak Express, which had left from Peshawar and was due to pass by in a few hours. It was temporarily halted at the DG Khan station after police sealed off the area and began a search operation.

Later in the evening, the CTD notified the arrest of five suspected terrorists from Rajanpur's Giamal area.

The CTD said that additional explosives and some ammunition was recovered from the suspects' possession.

They said that a case had been registered against the suspects on charges of terrorism. Further investigation is underway, and "important disclosures are expected".

Know more: Who's who of Baloch insurgency

According to a statement from the spokesperson of the Punjab CTD, the five arrested were identified as follows:

  1. Hussain Bakhsh, aka Bagga Reesh
  2. Bakhsh
  3. Balach, aka Balash
  4. Rahem Ali
  5. Mujahid Din, aka Mojoo

"All belong to the Balochistan Republican Army, Baggi Commander Group. Recoveries from them include 2 pistols, 30 bore; one planted IED, approximately 6kg; safety fuse; primer cord; detonator; and funds (cash money) for terrorism financing," read the statement.

"Strong links with terrorist Brahmdagh Bugti have been found as he was financing them from abroad and commanding them to commit this act of terrorism," it added.

